Q1 2025 Forestar Group Inc Earnings Call
Participants

Chris Hibbetts; Vice President of Finance & Investor Relations; Forestar Group Inc

Anthony Oxley; President, Chief Executive Officer; Forestar Group Inc

James Allen; Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President; Forestar Group Inc

Mark Walker; Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President; Forestar Group Inc

Clark Lampen; Analyst; BTIG Inc

Asher Sohnen; Analyst; Citi Group

Presentation

Operator

Good morning and welcome to first quarter, 2025 earnings conference call.
Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the corner over to Chris Hibbetts, Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations of Forestar, Chris.

Chris Hibbetts

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to the call to discuss (technical difficulty) first before we get started. I want to remind everyone that today's call includes forward-looking statements as defined by the private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1,995. Although Forestar believes any such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different. All forward-looking statements are based upon information available to Forestar on the date of this conference call and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements publicly.
Additional information about factors that could lead to material changes in performance is contained in Forestar's annual report on form 10-K and its most recent quarterly report on form 10-Q, both of which are or will be filed with the securities and exchange commission. Our earnings release is on our website at investor dot Forstar dotcom and we plan to file our 10-Q later this week after this call, we will post an updated investor presentation to our investor relations site under events and presentations for your reference. Now, I will turn the call over to Andy Oxley, our President and CEO.

Anthony Oxley

Thanks Chris and welcome to the team for those who haven't met Chris yet. He joined our team in December as part of a planned transition with Katie Smith joining D.R. Horton January 1st. I'm also joined on the call today by Jim Allen, our Chief Financial Officer and Mark Walker, our Chief Operating Officer. The Forestar team delivered 2,333 lots generating revenues of $250.4 million during the quarter and earnings per diluted share of $0.32 demand for finished lots remains solid and our owned lots under contract have doubled from a year ago and the percentage of our owned lots under contract is at the highest level since June of 2020.
The Forestar team continues to expand our operating platform including making significant investments in land acquisition and development and adding key personnel in our local markets and entering new markets. Our owned lot position has increased 23% compared to a year ago and our community count has increased 25%. Over the same period, we remain focused on investing in compelling land parcels, turning our inventory maximizing returns and consolidating market share in the highly fragmented lot development industry. Fourt star's unique blend of financial strength, operating expertise and geographic reach is a significant competitive advantage enabling us to be in the leading supplier of finished loss. Jim will now discuss our first quarter results in more detail.

