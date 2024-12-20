Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
Q1 2025 Factset Research Systems Inc Earnings Call
Participants

Yet He; Investor Relations; Factset Research Systems Inc

Philip Snow; CEO; Factset Research Systems Inc

Helen Shan; Executive Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer; Factset Research Systems Inc

Goran Skoko; Executive Vice President, Managing Director EMEA and Asia Pacific, Head of Research & Advisory Solutions; Factset Research Systems Inc

Alex Kramm; Analyst; UBS Group AG

Shlomo Rosenbaum; Analyst; Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc.

Kelsey Zhu; Analyst; Autonomous Research US LP

Faiza Alwy; Analyst; Deutsche Bank AG

Ashish Sabadra; Analyst; RBC Capital Markets

Scott Wurtzel; Analyst; Wolfe Research Securities

Jeffrey Silber; Analyst; BMO Capital Markets

Toni Kaplan; Analyst; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Owen Lau; Analyst; Oppenheimer & Co.

Manav Patnaik; Analyst; Barclays Bank PLC

Andrew Nicholas; Analyst; William Blair & Company LLC

Surinder Thind; Analyst; Jefferies LLC

Craig Huber; Analyst; Huber Research Partners, LLC

David Motemaden MotemadeN; Analyst; Evercore ISI

Jason Haas; Analyst; Wells Fargo

George Tong; Analyst; Goldman Sachs & Co.

Presentation

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the FactSet First Quarter 2025 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Yet He, Interim Head of Investor Relations.

Yet He

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to FactSet's first fiscal quarter 2025 earnings call. Before we begin, the slides to be referenced during this presentation can be found through the webcast on the Investor Relations section of our website at factset.com. A replay of today's call will be available on our website. After our prepared remarks, we will open the call to questions from investors. The call is scheduled to last for one hour. (Operator Instructions)
Before we discuss our results, I encourage all listeners to review the legal notice on slide 2, which explains the risks of forward-looking statements and the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Additionally, please refer to our Forms 10-K and 10-Q for a discussion of risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.
Our slide presentation and discussions on this call will include certain non-GAAP financial measures. For such measures, reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are in the appendix to the presentation and in our earnings release issued earlier today.
During this call, unless otherwise noted, relative performance metrics reflect changes as compared to the respective fiscal 2024 period. Also, please note that beginning in this first quarter fiscal 2025, FactSet will be reporting organic ASV rather than organic ASV plus professional services and focus on the recurring nature of our revenues.
Joining me today are Phil Snow, Chief Executive Officer; Helen Shan, Chief Financial Officer; and Goran Skoko, Chief Revenue Officer. I will now turn the discussion over to Phil.

