Q1 2025 Cerence Inc Earnings Call
Participants

Brian Krzanich; Chief Executive Officer; Cerence Inc

Tony Rodriquez; Chief Financial Officer; Cerence Inc

Nick Doyle; Analyst; Needham & Company

Mark Delaney; Analyst; Goldman Sachs

Colin Langan; Analyst; Wells Fargo

Jeff Van Rhee; Analyst; Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Jeff Osborne; Analyst; TD Cowen

Presentation

Welcome to Cerence's first quarter of fiscal year 2025 conference call. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this call may involve certain forward-looking statements. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact, including statements related to our expectations, estimates, assumptions, beliefs, outlook, strategy, goals, objectives, targets and plans should be considered to be forward-looking statements.
Cerence makes no representations to update those statements after today. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially from such estimates as described in our SEC filings including the Form 8-K with the press release preceding today's call and our Form 10-K filed on November 25, 2024.
In addition, the company may refer to certain non-GAAP measures, key performance indicators and pro forma financial information during this call.
Please refer to today's press release for further details of the definitions, limitations and uses of those measures and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the closest GAAP equivalent. The press release is available in the IR section of our website.
Joining me on today's call are Brian Krzanich, CEO of Cerence; and Tony Rodriquez, CFO of Cerence. Please note that slides with further context are available in the Investors section of our website.
Brian Krzanich

Thank you, Jason and good afternoon, everyone and welcome to the Q1 2025 Cerence's earnings call. I'm really excited to speak with you today while Tony will walk you through the details. I have the pleasure of sharing our great Q1 results with you first. Top line revenue of $50.9 million and adjusted EBITDA of $1.4 million both exceeded the high end of our guidance, and we had strong free cash flow of $7.9 million.
On our last call I shared that our fiscal year 2025 goal is to return Cerence's to profitability a critical step to fuel the future growth. With our Q1 results on a non-GAAP basis we have moved toward profitability even earlier than we forecasted. I couldn't be more proud of what the team has accomplished and the great start this has given us for 2025.
In addition, during Q1, we repurchased [27 million] of our convertible notes due in June of 2025. And as we've discussed in the past, our plan is to extinguish this step through some combination of repurchases and financing. And we will decide the best path for taking into account shareholders interests and with a view towards driving long term value.
As many of, you know that those who are new to the call may not. Cerence AI delivered AI powered multi-modal and conversational agent experience for automotive and beyond. We partner with the world's leading automakers and transportation OEMs to create AI powered assistance. Empowering them to deliver incredible user experiences to their drivers while also maintaining their unique brand and data ownership and keeping costs in line.
In addition to our deep technical expertise and our exciting product road map more on that in a moment. The world's leading automakers and tier one suppliers love to work with Cerence because we are a neutral and highly specialized supplier, living and breathing automotive and speaking the same language as our customers unlike our competitors.
With the ongoing challenges OEMs are facing cost pressure slowdown in EV and car sales and an ever-changing geopolitical landscape. Cerence AI is uniquely positioned as the AI innovation partner who can help automakers deliver a premium experience while also navigating the impact impacts of a complex and rapidly changing industry.
This quarter, the team has been laser focused on our three key deliverables for 2025. First, continuing our work to bring [Cerence Xey], our next generation product based on our CaLLM family of language models to market. [Xuis Agentic Multi LOM] architecture provides deep customization and enables compatibility with both new and existing in containment systems.
Making it easier for automakers to deploy to both current and future vehicles. We reached several important milestones. For [Ex U I gen one] within the quarter, including delivering five proof of concepts and kicking off our first major customer program further validating and solidifying our product and go to market strategy.
And we've partnered with leading AI companies like NVIDIA and Microsoft. Empowering us with tools and resources to deliver improved performance and cost efficiency to our customers and their drivers. These AI leaders are eager to work with us given our position with global OEMs and install base.
And you'll see more announcements in this space as we approach NVIDIA's GTC in March and the Shanghai Auto Show in April. The [XU I GEN] two which we are demonstrating now and will be available to our customers by the end of 2025 will deliver a single conversational interface that works across both cloud and embedded applications to complete tasks based on user preferences, integrating all aspects of a user's interaction into a seamless conversational interface that extends beyond voice.
Our future product vision is to enable the driver to get into the vehicle and put their phone down. Using the in-car system to complete the tasks they would normally do in their phone. In this new agentic world. We can combine activities like navigation, phone, calling, text messaging and web search that even with your phone today would require multiple footsteps and switching between various apps.
[Xu I] brings the future of agentic and conversational eye to your vehicle and transforms the car into an assistant that saves you time and truly simplifies your life. The second key deliverable for 2025 is continuing to grow our business with new and existing customers. In this first quarter of fiscal 2025 we secured six new design wins across our current product line and two new wins for our Generative AI Solutions across large and global OEMs.
We also saw start of production for six major customer programs and two generative AI programs within the quarter, including a large trucking customer and a major cloud win back in China and the Renault avatar program that includes our generative AI solution. The third key deliverable for 2025 is continuing our transformation and cost management.
You've already seen the benefits of this work in our Q1 top and bottom-line results. And as I previously stated, we believe we should always be looking at how we can be more efficient from both a cost and operational perspective.
For fiscal year 2025 we are focused on simplifying and streamlining our organization and our structure to continue taking cost and spending out of Cerence. We can find more efficient and productive ways to accomplish the same task while also finding opportunities to vastly improve our speed to market and get exceptional products into the hands of our customers at a more rapid and competitive space.
This work is underway as we've continued to evaluate our office space and legal entities kicked off a process to streamline and improve our relatively complex customer contracts. And continue to evaluate every rehire and new hire as we move forward. We're looking forward to fiscal [Q2] to 2025. We're issuing initial revenue guidance of $74 million to $77 million with GAAP net income expected to be in the range of $1million to 5 million and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $18million to 22 million.
And Tony will provide further details on the second fiscal quarter in his remarks. But this is my second earnings call as CEO of Cerence AI & I, and the rest of the team are proud and encouraged by the first quarter results.
Cerence AI is bringing conversational AI and true agentic capabilities to the vehicle now, not just in the future and we have an exciting road map ahead. With that I'll turn it over to Tony to go through the detail of our quarterly numbers, our guidance and our restructuring activities, Tony.

