Q1 2025 Central Garden & Pet Co Earnings Call

Participants
Participants

Friederike Edelmann; Vice President - Investor Relations and Corporate Sustainability; Central Garden & Pet Co

John Hanson; President - Pet Consumer Products; Central Garden & Pet Co

J.D. Walker; President - Garden Consumer Products; Central Garden & Pet Co

Presentation

Friederike Edelmann

Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for joining Central's first quarter fiscal 2025 earnings call. Joining me today are Niko Lahanas, Chief Executive Officer; Brad Smith, Chief Financial Officer; John Hanson, President of Pet Consumer Products; and J.D. Walker, President of Garden Consumer Products.
In a moment, Niko will share today's key takeaways followed by Brad who will discuss these in more detail. After their prepared remarks, J.D. and John will join us for our Q&A session. Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that all forward-looking statements made during this call are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from what those forward-looking statements express or imply today.
A detailed description of central's risk factors can be found in our annual report filed with the SEC. Please note that Central undertakes no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or other developments. Our press release and related materials including a GAAP reconciliation for the non-GAAP measures discussed on this call are available on ir.central.com.
Lastly, unless otherwise specified, all growth comparisons discussed during this call are made against the same period in the prior year. If you have any further questions after the call or any point during the quarter, please feel free to reach out to me directly and with that, let's begin, Niko.

Thank you, Friederike, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for taking the time to join us today. I'd like to begin by highlighting the three key takeaways from this call.
First, a strong start to the fiscal year. Thanks to excellent execution by team Central. Second, steady progress in simplifying our business and driving efficiency through footprint rationalization, portfolio optimization and cost structure improvements and third confidence in our outlook for the year. Now let me expand on these points.
First quarter achievements. We delivered a solid performance in the first quarter with growth in both earnings per share and net sales. This was driven by timing of shipments across pet and garden categories and channels supported by favorable weather conditions for the garden business and timing of promotional activities in our pet business.
Most notably, margins improved due to disciplined cost management and easing inflationary pressures. We're particularly encouraged by the robust continued growth in e-commerce which reflects our enhanced digital capabilities. These achievements are a testament to the dedication and hard work of team Central; their grit and unwavering commitment drive our success and because of them, we're building an even stronger future.
Second, cost simplicity program. Our cost and simplicity program drives meaningful results. Initiatives implemented in prior periods are yielding tangible benefits and we continue to roll out new projects. Highlights of the first quarter include distribution optimization. Our new distribution center in Covington, Georgia has now been operational for over 100 days.
This facility replaced seven legacy facilities significantly reducing our distribution footprint while increasing efficiency. Safety and productivity enhancements across all [BUs] we have implemented measures to improve safety, particularly within our merchandizing teams. These efforts have boosted productivity and overall output.
Ecommerce expansion. We recently expanded our ecommerce operations to Eastern Pennsylvania. This new facility strengthens our ability to manage and fulfill our own direct to consumer business as well as drop shipments for retail partners more effectively.
These initiatives are part of our broader strategy to make central leaner, more agile and more efficient. Positioning us for margin expansion while freeing up resources to support organic growth, strategic M&A and our commitment to social responsibility and environmental stewardship.
On that note, we're proud to share some of our business units and teams have collaborated to support several animal welfare organizations, assisting communities impacted by the wildfires in the Los Angeles area. Our contributions include essential pet supplies such as dog beds, training pads, food and toys, along with a cash donation to LA County Animal Care & Control and Best Friends Animal Society.
Third, our outlook for the fiscal year. We're confident in our strategy. Our team and the deliberate actions we're taking to drive sustainable and profitable growth in fiscal 2025 and beyond. As such, we're reaffirming our fiscal 2025 guidance for non-GAAP EPS of $2.20 or higher, maintaining our focus on delivering long term value.
Looking ahead, we'll continue to exercise disciplined cost and cash management while strategically investing in critical capabilities particularly in e-commerce, digital and innovation. Our strategic M&A efforts remain focused on enhancing growth priorities, expanding capabilities and strengthening our portfolio.
That said, we recognize the complexity of the external environment which includes macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties such as potential tariffs.
Additionally, we expect ongoing consumer pressure, a competitive marketplace driven by promotions and challenges in the brick-and-mortar retail sector. In the garden business, we anticipate continued volatility from extreme weather patterns as a potential new normal.
With the 2025 garden season still ahead of us, we're cautious not to overinterpret first quarter results, especially given the significant benefit from the favorable timing of shipments. As retailers work through existing inventories, we anticipate a softer second quarter than last year.
With that. I'll turn it over to Brad.

