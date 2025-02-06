Q1 2025 Cencora Inc Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
Robert Mauch

Thank you, Bennett. Hi, everyone, and thank you for joining Cencora's fiscal 2025 first quarter earnings call. Before we begin, I want to thank the 40-plus thousand global Cencora team members. It's because of their purpose-driven approach expertise and dedication to meeting the needs of customers and patients worldwide that Jim and I have the pleasure of reporting strong Q1 results and updated guidance today.
Cencora delivered a strong start to our fiscal year. with revenue growth of 13% and adjusted EPS growth of 14%. We are also excited to share that due to the strength in execution in our US business, we are raising guidance for the fiscal year. We benefit from our position as a leading health care solutions provider with a pharmaceutical-centric strategy and a purpose-driven culture, which enables us to capitalize on positive industry trends and innovation.
Today, I will emphasize three areas of progress in executing our strategy and driving performance in the quarter. First, advancing our leadership in specialty where we took important steps forward. Second, driving efficiency and productivity through advanced technology and expert teams across the enterprise. And third, executing with a customer-centric mindset as we continue to collaborate and innovate with our customers throughout the supply chain.
I'll begin with advancing our leadership in specialty. Our leadership supporting specialty providers is a key differentiator and growth driver for Cencora and we've evolved our service offerings over time. Over decades, we've deepened our relationships with our specialty provider customers with the expansion of specialty GPOs and other capabilities. The logical next step is through managed service organizations. This is in line with our long-term commitment to support community providers and extension of that work.
After expanding significant time understanding the MSO business through our investment in OneOncology, we announced the acquisition of RCA, Retina Consultants of America, and we are incredibly happy to have completed that acquisition on January 2.
RCA is a leading retina MSO and differentiated by its leadership team, clinical excellence, premier physician partner practices and positioning at the forefront of retina innovation through its clinical research capabilities. This acquisition, like our investment in OneOncology fits squarely into our strategy and growth by expanding our leadership in specialty in a high-growth pharmaceutical-centric segment building on our services for our customers and positioning us well in a medical specialty that has seen significant innovation.
While it's early days, we're excited about what we believe our combined organizations will accomplish together. Next is driving efficiency and productivity through advanced technology and expert teams. We are focused on continuously enhancing our capabilities and increasing efficiency through advanced technology and collaboration across our global teams.
Across the organization, we are working to streamline operations optimize business processes and unlock enterprise-wide value. In the quarter, we worked throughout our business to upgrade systems to safeguard the resiliency of our infrastructure and ensure we maintain best-in-class standards. This allows us to streamline our operations for enhanced customer satisfaction. All of this aligned with our digital transformation strategy, focuses on enhancing customer experience and accelerating decision-making as we leverage global talent and capabilities to enhance efficiency, scalability and innovation. All while meeting the needs of our partners, both now and in the future.
And finally, executing with a customer-centric mindset and innovating with our customers. At Cencora, we lead with market leaders. Our portfolio of customers is second to none, driving innovation through drug development, elevating patient care and access through their patient-first approaches. Cencora team members with world-class expertise are working in cross-functional teams collaborating with customers to meet their evolving needs. In the quarter, we were able to display solutions created as a result of working closely with our customers at our inaugural product showcase.
Our product showcase enabled us to demonstrate advanced solutions in areas like inventory planning and management, specialty GPO, and as well as cell therapy and gene therapy solutions. Another example is our enterprise leadership team just returned from the United Kingdom, visiting elements of our international operations spending time on the ground with our leaders and engaging with several top biopharma customers.
Our global footprint and expertise set us apart and gives us the unique ability to combine local expertise with global infrastructure, best meeting the needs of biopharma companies. We are focusing on building on our strengths and value proposition to pharma with our services like market access, regulatory, pharmacovigilance and our unparalleled 3PL and specialty logistics networks.
This differentiated approach is strategically important to our biopharma customer relationships over the long term and it's how we capitalize on growth of specialty products in the European market, which has a different structure than in the US but is similar and that our foundation in pharmaceutical distribution and portfolio of services enables us to support pharmaceutical innovation while growing our higher growth, higher-margin services.
In closing, and before I hand it over to Jim, Cencora performance is powered by an amazing global workforce who are advancing our leadership in specialty, driving efficiency and productivity through advanced technology and expert teams and executing with a customer-centric mindset as we continue to collaborate and innovate with our customers.
Looking ahead, we will maintain focus, executing against our strategy and amplifying the areas that are fundamental to our success, driving increased value for all our stakeholders. Thank you once again to all Cencora team members.
And with that, I'll turn the call over to Jim for an in-depth review of our first quarter results and our updated fiscal 2025 guidance.

