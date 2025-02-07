Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
Q1 2025 Becton Dickinson and Co Earnings Call
Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
44 min read

In This Article:

Participants

Greg Rodetis; Senior Vice President, Treasurer and Head of Investor Relations; Becton Dickinson and Co

Thomas Polen; Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer; Becton Dickinson and Co

Christopher DelOrefice; Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President; Becton Dickinson and Co

Michael Feld; Executive Vice President and President, Life Sciences; Becton Dickinson and Co

Travis Steed; Analyst; Bank of America

Larry Biegelsen; Analyst; Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

Patrick Wood; Analyst; Morgan Stanley

Matt Taylor; Analyst; Jefferies

David Roman; Analyst; Goldman Sachs

Robbie Marcus; Analyst; J.P. Morgan

Joanne Wuensch; Analyst; Citi

Matt Miksic; Analyst; Barclays

Presentation

Operator

Please stand by. We're about to begin. Good day everyone. Welcome to today's conference call to discuss BD's first quarter fiscal 2025 earnings and BD's announcement of its intent to separate BD's biosciences and diagnostic solutions business from the rest of BD. At the request of BD, today's call is being recorded (Operator Instructions)
I will now turn the call over to Mr. Greg Rodetis, Senior Vice President, Treasurer and Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Greg Rodetis

Good morning, and welcome to BD's earnings call, I'm Greg Rodetis, Senior Vice President, Treasurer and Head of Investor Relations. Thank you for joining us. This call is being made available via audio webcast at bd.com. We have a lot of exciting news to discuss today. Yesterday afternoon, we issued two press releases.
The first discusses our first quarter results of fiscal '25. The second announces our intention to separate BD's Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions business. The press releases and accompanying presentations can be accessed on the IR website at investors.bd.com.
For the purposes of today's call, we have posted a combined presentation and we'll be providing slide reference queues to assist you in following along with our prepared remarks.
In connection with the separation announcement, the company has decided to postpone its Investor Day previously scheduled for February 26, 2025, to allow BD to focus on the transaction. The company expects to provide a comprehensive update on strategy and outlook in the future closer to the separation.
Leading today's call are Tom Polen, BD's Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President; and Chris DelOrefice, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
Following this morning's prepared remarks, Tom and Chris will be joined for Q&A by our segment presidents, Mike Garrison, President of the Medical segment; Mike Feld, President of the Life Sciences segment; and Rick Byrd, President of the Interventional segment.
Before we get started, I want to remind you that we will be making forward-looking statements. You can read the disclaimer in our earnings release and disclosures in our SEC filings available on the investor relations website.
Unless otherwise specified, all comparisons will be made on a year over year basis for a solvent fiscal period. Revenue percentage changes are on an FX neutral basis unless otherwise noted. Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP measures are included in the appendices of the earnings release and presentations.
With that, let's turn to slide 5, and I am very pleased to turn it over to Tom.

Terms and Privacy Policy
Your Privacy Choices

Recommended Stories