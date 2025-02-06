Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
Q1 2025 Azenta Inc Earnings Call
Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
41 min read

Participants

Yvonne Perron; Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis, and Investor Relations; Azenta Inc

John Marotta; President and Chief Executive Officer; Azenta Inc

Lawrence Lin; Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Azenta Inc

Jacob Johnson; Analyst; Stephens Inc.

David Saxon; Analyst; Needham & Company

Vijay Kumar; Analyst; Evercore ISI

Matt Stanton; Analyst; Jefferies LLC

Paul Knight; Analyst; KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc.

Andrew Cooper; Analyst; Raymond James

Presentation

Yvonne Perron

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon to everyone on the line today. We would like to welcome you to our earnings conference call for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025. Our first quarter earnings press release was issued before the open of the market today and is available on our Investor Relations website located at investors.azenta.com, in addition to the supplementary PowerPoint slides that will be used today during the prepared remarks.
Effective this quarter, the first fiscal quarter of 2025, the results of the medical systems are treated as discontinued operations. I would like to remind everyone that during the course of the call, we will be making a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Litigation Securities Act of 1995. There are many factors that may cause actual financial results or other events to differ from those identified in such forward-looking statements.
I would refer you to the section of our earnings release titled Safe Harbor Statement, the safe harbor slide on the aforementioned PowerPoint presentation on our website, and on our various filings with the SEC, including our annual report on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We make no obligation to update these statements should future financial data or events occur that differ from the forward-looking statements presented today.
We may refer to a number of non-GAAP financial measures, which are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe the non-GAAP measures provide an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations and performance, but when considered with GAAP financial results and the reconciliation of GAAP measures, they provide an even more complete understanding of the Azenta business. Non-GAAP measures should not be relied upon to the exclusion of the GAAP measures themselves.
On the call with me today is our President and Chief Executive Officer, John Marotta, and our Chief Financial Officer, Lawrence Lin. We will open the call with remarks from John, and then Lawrence will provide a detailed look into our financial results and our outlook for fiscal year 2025. We will then take your questions at the end of the prepared remarks.
And with that, I would like to turn the call over to our CEO, John Marotta.

Terms and Privacy Policy
Your Privacy Choices

Recommended Stories