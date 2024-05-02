Q1 2024 Spok Holdings Inc Earnings Call

Presentation

Hello, everyone, and welcome to Spok Holdings First Quarter 2020 for our earnings call. I am joined today by Vince Kelly, Chief Executive Officer, Mike Wallace, President of Spok Inc. and Chief Operating Officer, and Calvin Rice, Chief Financial Officer.

I want to remind everyone that today's conference call may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties relating to Spok's future financial and business performance. Such statements may include estimates of revenue, expenses and fee income as well as other predictive statements or plans which are dependent upon future events or conditions. These statements represent the Company's estimates only on the date of this conference call and are not intended to give any assurance as to actual future results. Spok's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Although these statements are based upon assumptions that the Company believes to be reasonable, they are subject to risks and uncertainties. Please review the Risk Factors section related to our operations and the business environment, which are contained on our first quarter 2024 form 10 Q and related documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Please note that Spok assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements from past or present filings and conference calls. With that, I will turn the call over to Vince Kelly.

Vince?

Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us for our first quarter 2024 earnings call. I'm very proud of the strong performance our team was able to deliver in the first quarter, and I believe these results position us well for the remainder of the year. We've gotten off to a great start and we are maintaining that momentum.

Let me also take this opportunity right upfront to remind everyone that our mission remains solidly unchanged that is to generate cash and return capital to shareholders over the long term, while responsibly investing in and growing our business. And as we've demonstrated with our performance over these last two years, we believe we are on a sustainable path to doing so that our cash flow is on a path to grow into our current dividend level and cover it in full on an annual basis. That's our job and our primary focus, returning capital to shareholders is our legacy, and we feel good about executing a strategy we believe in and that we have had a lot of historical success with Today, we'll share with you an update on how our strategic business plan is progressing in support of this goal as well as our financial results for the quarter.

I'll start by reviewing the agenda for today's call. The order is going to be as follows who will begin by providing a review of our Company performance for the quarter. I'll then turn the call over to Michael Wallace, our President and Chief Operating Officer, to review some of our quarterly sales highlights, then our Chief Financial Officer, Calvin Rice will review our first quarter financial highlights and financial guidance for 2024. I'll then wrap up the call and open it up for your questions.

As I said upfront, we're proud of what the Spok team has been able to accomplish in the first quarter and believe our results provide a solid springboard for the year ahead.

First quarter highlights include a more than 5% year-over-year growth in total revenues, driven by a more than 15% growth in software revenues. Strong year-over-year increases in net income and adjusted EBITDA levels, a 39% year-over-year increase in software operations bookings Spok's second highest first quarter bookings level in our history year over year. Growth in all categories of software revenue including maintenance license, professional services and hardware improved wireless trends as net unit churn again dropped below 2% from the prior quarter. Continued expansion of our wireless average revenue per unit further reflecting the impact of prior pricing actions and sales of our encrypted compliant alphanumeric, GNA pager, and we were able to accomplish all of this while continuing to invest in our products and infrastructure ensured, I believe Spok is doing an excellent job of balancing our goal of returning cash to our stockholders with those investments in order to fuel future growth in the first quarter of 2024, we generated over 7.5 million of adjusted EBITDA, which more than covered the $6.3 million we've returned to our stockholders However, at the same time, we increased our first quarter research and development investment in our products by 0.5 million or 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. And believe we're on track to invest approximately 11 million in product research and development expenses in 2024. We believe this investment will fuel future software revenue growth and our extensive experience, selling and operating our established communications solutions will create significant value for stockholders by maximizing revenue and cash flow generation. As I mentioned, Spok has a proud legacy of creating stockholder value through free cash flow generation. And we intend to continue this track record in fact, over the last 20 years because we turned a total of more than 680 million to our stockholders through our regular quarterly dividend, special dividends or share repurchases. When you take into consideration our current cash balance, distributions to stockholders, share repurchases, debt repayments and acquisitions. Since our inception, Spok has generated over 1 billion of free cash flow. Our focus on maximizing cash over the long term supports the four major tenants of our strategy. Those are number one, continued investment in our wireless and software solutions. Number two, growing our revenue base. Number three, continued disciplined expense management and number four, a stockholder friendly capital allocation plan going forward, we believe our extensive experience, selling and operating our established communication solutions and world-class customer base will create significant value for stockholders through solid revenue growth, disciplined expense management and further cash flow generation.

Before I turn the call over to Mike, let me take a moment to review what I think is a tremendous recognition that we received right at the end of the first quarter and a major accomplishment by the entire Spok team for the seventh consecutive year in a survey of healthcare industry clients by Black Book market research on top rated clinical communications platforms. Spok received the number one overall survey ranks. We're honored by the unwavering trust our healthcare clients have placed in Spok as their go-to partner for clinical communications. The achievement of securing the top position for seven consecutive years underscores our commitment to delivering critical communication technology that enhances hospital and health system communication, which ultimately enhances patient care and safety net survey spoke, we see the highest honors for customer satisfaction in 12 of the 18 copyright and key performance indicators. Black Book research measures, including strategic alignment of client goals, innovation, breadth of offerings, account management support and customer care and best-of-breed technology and process improvement. We're particularly honored by this recognition because the research is truly independent. And unlike other rating programs, no participation or subscriber fees are involved. We believe an honor such as these are indicative of the strong industry reputation that we have dealt with that, I'll turn the call over to Michael Wallace.

Mike?

Thanks, Vince, and thank you, everyone, for joining us this afternoon. As Vince pointed out, it was a very strong quarter and we made tremendous progress in a number of key performance areas. Yet amidst all the progress in creating a solid financial platform and shareholder-friendly capital allocation strategy. We remain true to our mission of being a global leader in healthcare communications. We deliver clinical information to care teams when and where it matters most to improve patient outcomes as Spok enables smarter, faster clinical communications to our customers we have over 22 hundred health care facilities as customers representing the who's who of hospitals in the United States. We have built our solutions over many years and have long-standing valuable customer relationships. This is coupled with the financial strength that over 80% of our revenue is reoccurring in nature. And we are a company with no debt, which provides us significant flexibility in the first quarter of our 7.9 billion of software operations. Bookings included 19 six-figure customer contracts sustaining the momentum that we saw last year. Most impressively that included four multi-year engagements, and those six figure contracts had an average contract size that was up nearly 40% from the prior quarter. We are extremely pleased with the start to 2024.

Let me take a few minutes to highlight a few of the customer engagements that we signed last quarter. First Health system serves more than 1.4 million patients and 200,000 health plan members covering an extensive area of 250,000 square miles. This rural health organization sends over 120,000 messages and handles more than 3,000 codes per month using Spok solutions. This through this multiyear commitment, they benefit from three years of steady budgeting upgrades, a new test system value added services and the flexibility to adopt upgrades as required for CTI. dependencies and desired feature functionality enhancements.

Next, we secured another contract with a customer who has been with Spok for almost 20 years. This customer operates across six hospitals with a workforce exceeding 10,000 employees. They use the Spok Care Connect platform to initiate nearly 400,000 homes annually dispatching approximately 6 million messages or pages and oversees nearly 3,000 on-call groups per year. Our multiyear engagement with this health system include spoke, smart suite upgrades spoke Smarts. We console licenses, you notify Messenger and Spok Mobile usage for the organization, 7,000 licenses as an existing Spok customer. The health system also opted for to value added services, data integrity and workflow analysis, which will help our partner derive maximum value from their Spok solutions.

Another another customer contract is with a long-standing spoke partner of over 20 years to support their clinical communication needs across the organizations growing enterprise. This health system covers about 80 specialties to more than 100,000 hospitalized patients, nearly 370,000 emergency room cases and oversees approximately 3 million outpatient visits per year as a Spok console client. This multiyear engagement encompasses extensive use of the Spok Care Connect platform, including Spok console lead directory, Spok Mobile encrypted paging messenger Y notify and EHRADT. integration with Epic, which will expand to a new state of the art facility opening next year. Additionally, this agreement includes two of our value added services. And last, we executed a strategic three year agreement focusing on the expansion and optimization of a customer Spok Care Connect environment, their flagship hospital has over 24,000 employees staffing more than 1,400 beds. Our partnership includes medical console upgrades, the expansion of the health systems, all in one device initiative powered by Spok Mobile to a total of 2000 users and our AI-powered interactive voice response system, Spok voice Connect. In addition, this customer also opted for various value added services to help them drive maximum maximum value from our solution.

On a final note, I would also like to highlight our successful participation in the Hindi 24 conference in March. There we showcased our top-rated clinical communication platform. Spok solution experts also demonstrated the power of the new Spok Care Connect hosted solution and the new reporting dashboards and user capabilities of Spok Messenger. We have an attractive business. More than 10,000 health care leaders from around the globe were very pleased with the customer prospect and partner meetings we participated in at this year's conference events such as these are critical to our success as they provide a referral source for further growth to our sales pipeline.

And I will now turn the call over to Calvin rice our Chief Financial Officer, to briefly review the first quarter financial performance. Gavin?

Thanks, Mike, and good afternoon, everyone. And I would now like to take a few minutes and provide a recap of our first quarter 2024 financial performance, which we reported today. I encourage you to review our 10 Q filed as it includes significantly more information about our business operations and financial performance than we will cover on this call.

Turning to our income statement, in the first quarter of 2024, GAAP net income totaled $4.2 million or $0.21 per diluted share compared to net income of 3.1 million or $0.15 per diluted share in 2023. For the first quarter of 2020. For total GAAP revenue was $34.9 million, up from prior quarter revenue of $34 million and compared to revenue of $33.2 million in the first quarter of 2023. Revenue for the quarter consisted of wireless revenue of $18.6 million, which was down 2.3% from the prior year and software revenue of 16.3 million, up 15.3% from last year.

With respect to wireless revenue, we saw improvement in quarterly net unit churn at 1.6% in the first quarter, down from 2.5% in the prior quarter and a $0.3 increase in RPU or 4% from the prior year. The increase in RPU was primarily driven by the success of our pricing actions undertaken in late 2023 and to a lesser extent, continued sales of our new Gen eight pager. While we believe the demand for our wireless services will continue to decline on a secular basis, as reflected in our declining pager units in service, we are hopeful that our focus on pricing and other initiatives like the G&A pager will continue to further offset revenue lost through pager unit decline.

Turning to first quarter software revenue maintenance revenue totaled $9.3 million and was up from the prior year quarter by approximately 3.8%. Given the nature of maintenance revenue, higher license sales will work through revenue on a lagging basis, and we are beginning to see the positive impact on maintenance revenue from software operations bookings levels over the past several quarters.

Professional services revenue was a healthy 4 million versus $3.2 million in the first quarter of 2023. Much of this was driven by an increase in personnel in the second half of 2023 and continuing into the first quarter with 16 additional hires over the last nine months. As software operations bookings continue to expand, we expect an ongoing need to increase services personnel to maintain pace with our growth in the professional services backlog, we generally expect new personnel to be fully billable and roughly three months from the time they are hired. So there's some margin impact in the very short term, but nothing that would present a meaningful impact on a calendar year basis.

License and hardware revenue totaled $3 million, up from $2 million in the same period of 2023. Again, this results from the strong levels of software operations bookings. We continue to see first quarter adjusted operating expenses, which excludes depreciation accretion and severance and restructuring costs totaled $28.5 million in the first quarter compared to $27.2 million in the prior year period. While year over year, expenses were up $1.3 million. Nearly half of the increase was due to about $0.6 million increase in Spok's cost of revenue, primarily due to the aforementioned hiring and services and directly related to the $2.2 million increase in software revenue. The remainder was driven by increased investment in our software products through research and development as well as selling and marketing. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $7.5 million, a 9.2% increase from adjusted EBITDA in the same quarter of 2023, a reflection of our strong top line results to begin the year.

I'd also like to address our cash balances, which were just over $23 million at the end of the first quarter. As we have mentioned in the past, cash disbursements in the first quarter are traditionally the peak of what we experienced in a given calendar year and this quarter was no different. Based on our current outlook, we fully expect to exit 2024 with cash balances substantially higher than where we ended the first quarter on a final note, as you've probably already seen in today's press release, based on our performance in the first quarter, we are reiterating our financial guidance for 2024 this year. We expect total revenue to range from 136 million to $144 million, with wireless revenue ranging between 72 million to 75 million and software revenue ranging between 64 to $69 million and adjusted EBITDA to range from 27.5 million to $32.5 million with that said, I will now turn the call back over to Vince.

Thank you very much, Carlos. And before I open the call up to your questions, I'd like to again point out how proud I am of the strong performance our team was able to deliver in the first quarter and believe these results position us well for the remainder of the year. We believe we're in a great spot to grow our franchise while growing while returning capital to our shareholders. We have a long-term organic growth engine in our software solutions through Spok Care Connect, and we maintain a source of strong recurring revenue in our wireless service line. We run the largest paging offering in the world, integrated with our software operations, and we have enhanced our paging platform and user devices to serve our core healthcare customer base. We believe with these two assets going for us, our best financial results are ahead of us and Spok's future is bright. We appreciate your support and interest in Spok, and we look forward to updating everyone again next quarter when we report second quarter results in July.

Thank you very much for joining us and have a great day. Operator, you may now open the call for questions.

Our first question is from the line of Eric Martinuzzi with Lake Street Capital.

Congratulations on the successful start to the year. I wanted to just start the questions with the what jumped off the page for me was your software bookings number that 39% growth. I think I know it's wrong to get too excited in any given quarter, but certainly having that 7.9 million number that was, as you said, I think the second highest quarter, the second highest Q1 in the Company's history. So just are we still kind of like to take it back out to a full year view Are we still looking for double digit growth on a full year basis for the software bookings?

That would be yes.

And it's okay to get a little bit excited, Eric?

Yes, as far as the pipeline goes there, was this just kind of we had a confluence of large deals coming in or is there something else behind it?

The pipeline continues to grow one of the things that's really happened to helping us this year is we've put a lot of investment and time now since the pivot into our roadmap, and we've been giving previews of our roadmap and the functionality that we're adding to our solutions to our customers and they're buying it. And our sales team is knocking the cover off the ball right now had a fantastic first quarter and April was phenomenal, right? So I never know what May and June and the rest of the year are going to bring. But we've gotten off to the first four months is incredibly strong compared to the first four months last year. Now having said that, you'll recall that in the second quarter last year, we had one big gigantic colossal, $5 million deal, which really bumped the second quarter numbers way up. And so yes, I yes, we could always get another one as big whales. We did pull a pretty good-sized well into April. But yes, right now, just be honest, don't have a 5 million or one single deal in the target in the crosshairs right now.

But I think we're going to end up having a pretty darn good second quarter as well.

Hey, Eric, it's Mike. I guess I would add one little piece of color to that, Tom, the first quarter was really positive in the area of we actually didn't have one of those really big deals on. We had 19 six-figure deals and the highest deal was in those 19 was about six or 700,000. So we are hitting a lot of singles and doubles and triples, if you will, which I think portends for good things the rest of the years, we're just we're doing the basics really, really well.

Okay.

You noted in the press release the investment with slight incremental R&D dollars being spent where are we pointing those as far as this is going to the contact center? Is there an element that's going into the wireless product?

What's the incremental lift on primarily going to our operator console and also our alerting solution, which we call Messenger, which is does kind of clinical learning out there. But it's a lot to do with the operator console and bring new functionality to it.

Okay. I assume this is a feedback from customers and just working through a punch list.

Absolutely.

Okay.

All right.

And then the or the cash as Kevin mentioned you talked about it stepping down here in Q. one Q. one always being seasonally more challenging based on the outlook that you've got for the year on my model I had the roughly midpoint adjusted EBITDA of 30 million converting into around $26 million of free cash flow. Is that still in the ballpark for what you would expect on a full year basis, yet the actuaries are said.

All right.

And then last question, you talked about the churn being down here in Q. one.

That's great to see. I know, on a trailing 12 month basis, it's really more how you like to look at it, and it was around a little over 7% or for the 12 month period ending Q1, what do you what is that expectation in the full year outlook? What's the expectation for the full year churn?

Yes, I would say that our expectations consistent with what we've been saying we saw that drop quite significantly in the first quarter. I can tell you here for the 1st month of the second quarter that we are very pleased with those results, and I wouldn't expect it to drop from what we saw in Q1. So still in line with what we've been saying, I expect that kind of return to the mean in the four to five kind of percent range on annualized basis.

Got it.

All right.

Well, congrats and good luck the rest of the year.

Thank you very much, sir.

Okay, everyone, thank you very much for your support and for joining us this evening. And it does conclude today's teleconference. We look forward to speaking with you in July when we report our second quarter numbers and one Have a nice evening.