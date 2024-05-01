Q1 2024 NexPoint Residential Trust Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Kristen Thomas; Investor Relations; NexPoint Residential Trust Inc

Brian Mitts; Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President - Finance, Treasurer, Secretary, Director; NexPoint Residential Trust Inc

Matthew McGraner; Executive Vice President, Chief Investment Officer, Company Secretary; NexPoint Residential Trust Inc

Bonner McDermett; Vice President, Asset and Investment Management; NexPoint Residential Trust Inc

Kyle Patarinac; Analyst; Janie

Tayo Okusanya; Analyst; Deutsche Bank Securities Inc.

Barry Oxford; Analyst; Colliers Securities

Presentation

Kristen Thomas

Thank you, and good day, everyone, and welcome to NexPoint Residential Trust conference call to review the Company's results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. On the call today are Brian Mitts, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Matt McGraner, Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer; and Bonner McDermett, Vice President, Asset and Investment Management. As a reminder, this call is being webcast through the Company's website at NXRT dot NexPoint.com.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that this conference call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on management's current expectation, assumptions and beliefs.

Listeners should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and are encouraged to review the company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and the Company's other filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of risks and other factors that could affect any forward-looking statements.

These statements made during this conference call speak only as of today's date and except as required by law, NXRT does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements This conference call also includes analysis of non-GAAP financial measures. For a more complete discussion of these non-GAAP financial measures, the Company earnings release that was filed earlier today.

I would now like to turn the call over to Brian Mitts. Please go ahead, Brian.

Brian Mitts

Thank you, Kristen, and welcome to everyone joining us this morning. I'm Brian Mitts, and I'm joined today by Matt McGraner, Bonner McDermett. I'm going to kick off the call and cover our Q1 results, provide our updated NAV and our guidance for the remainder of the year, which we are reaffirming. I'll then turn the call over to Matt and Bonner to discuss the specifics driving our performance and guidance.

Results for Q1 are as follows. Net income for the first quarter was $26.3 million or $1 per diluted share on total revenue of $67.5 million. This includes a $31.7 million gain on the sale of old farm that was completed on March 1, 2024. The $26.3 million net income for the quarter compares to a net loss of $4 million or $0.15 loss per diluted share for the same period in 2023 on total revenue of $69.2 million.

For the first quarter of 2024 and was $41.1 million on 37 properties compared to $41.1 million in first quarter 2023 in 40 properties. For the quarter, same store rent decreased 0.4%, while same-store occupancy increased 0.3% to 94.7%. This coupled with an increase in same store expenses of 3.6% -- sorry 1.8%, with an increase in same-store NOI of 4% as compared to Q1 2023.

As compared to Q4 2023, rents for Q1 2024 the same-store portfolio were down 0.1% or $2 sequentially. Reported Q1 core FFO of $19.6 million or $0.75 per diluted share compared to $0.71 per diluted share in Q1 2023.

During the first quarter, for properties in our portfolio, we completed 59 full and partial upgrades at least 59 upgraded units, achieving an average monthly rent premium of $240 and a 21.8% return on investment. Since inception from properties currently in our portfolio, which completed 8,593 full and partial renovations, 4,829 kitchen laundry appliances installations and 12,348 technology packages, resulting in $170, $39 and $43 average monthly rent increase per unit and a 20.9%, 51.4%, and 37.8% return on investment respectively.

And it's our key pay a first quarter dividend of $0.46 per share on the common stock on March 28, 2024. Since inception, we've increased our dividend 124.5%. For Q1, our dividend was 1.61 times covered by core FFO with a payout ratio of 56.3%.

During the first quarter and are pleased to saleable form for sales price of $103 million. This sale generated $49.4 million of net sales proceeds at 22.1% levered IRR and a 2.98 times multiple on invested capital. On March 5, 2024, XRT. fully repay the remaining drawn balance $24 million on its corporate credit facility.

As of March 31, 2024, we had $37.1 million in cash and $335 million of available liquidity on the corporate credit facility. Further, we are pleased to report that we are scheduled to complete the sale of Radbourne Lake in Charlotte, North Carolina later today for gross sales proceeds of $39.25 million. Disposition is expected to retire $20 million of property level debt and generate $18.8 million net sales proceeds and approximately 19.3% levered IRR and a 3.64 times multiple invested capital.

Given the success of our recent and pending sales, they're increasing liquidity position to what we perceive to be an attractive public private market arbitrage opportunity where our stock trades above 7% implied cap rate versus mid to upper fives for the private market transactions.

And it's notable to touch on Blackstone's recently announced purchases in our communities. We initiated a share buyback program to purchase up to $25 million of our shares. To date, this quarter, we have purchased approximately 8.5 million shares at an average price of $31.75 per share, which represents approximately 40% discount to the midpoint of our Q1 estimates.

And speaking of the Now let's move to that based on our current estimate of cap rates in our markets and forward and why we are reporting and NAV per share range as follows $44 -- $45.91 in the low end, $58.97 on the high end, or a $52.44 midpoint. These are based on average cap rates ranging from 5.5% on low end, 6% at the high end, which remained stable quarter over quarter.

Moving to guidance and XRT. and refer reaffirming 2024 guidance ranges for earnings per diluted share, core FFO per diluted share, same store rental income, same store total revenue, same store total expenses, same-store NOI and interest expense and its related components and reaffirming acquisitions and dispositions as follows.

Our core FFO per diluted share of $2.60 on the low end, $2.85 on the high end, for midpoint of $2.72, same-store rental income, 1.4% increase in the loan and 3.2% increase in high end, for a midpoint of 2.3% increase. Same store NOI, negative 2% or 2% decline in the low end, 2% increase on the high end, with a midpoint of 0%. So that completes my complete remarks. Let me turn it over to Matt and Bonner for commentary.

Matthew McGraner

Thanks, Brian. Let me start by going over our first quarter same store operational results, same-store rental revenue was 3.6% for the quarter, with seven out of our 10 markets averaging at least 3% growth with our Charlotte and South Florida assets leading the way at 8.6% and 7.6% growth, respectively. We're also pleased to report some continued moderation in expense growth for the quarter.

First quarter same-store operating expenses were up just 1.9% year over year. Of note, marketing and payroll declined 8.4% and 6.2%, respectively, year over year and R&M and expense growth continued to moderate just up 2.9% from first quarter of 2023.

Five out of our 10 markets achieved year over year NOI growth of at least 5.9% or greater with Orlando and South Florida, leading the way at 12.3% and 9.9% growth, respectively. Our Q1 same-store NOI margin registered a healthy 61.9%. That's up 24 basis points from the prior year.

Now turning to the components of Q1 performance, with peak deliveries in most of our markets occurring in Q3 of this year as detailed on page 5 of the supplemental, we continue to focus on our operational efforts on maximizing resident retention, reducing our exposure to rising turnover costs and further centralizing labor.

Maintaining and building occupancy has remained a key focus, portfolio registered 94.6% occupancy to close the quarter. And as of this morning, the portfolio is 94.7% occupied and 93% leased. On the rental revenue side, new lease growth remained constrained due to near term concentrated supply in our markets, but there are signs that the deceleration in new lease growth is bottoming.

New leases for the quarter improved 130 basis points to negative 6.5% from negative 7.8% quarter over quarter, and April was trending better than Q1 by 80 basis points. Renewals are also positive for the quarter at 92 basis points and have accelerated sequentially since the third quarter of last year to 1.4% as we sit in April.

Bad debt is also turning in a positive direction, improving quarter over quarter. Q3 2023 was 3.2%, Q4 was 2%, and Q1 was down to 1.8%, turning approximately 90 basis points better than our expectations. On the value-add front during the first quarter, as Brian said, we completed 59 full and partial interior upgrades, achieving an average monthly rent premium of $240, 21.8% ROI. We also installed 68 washer and dryer sets for an average monthly rent premium of $48 and 54.6% ROI.

Lastly, we completed bespoke upgrades on an additional 55 units with average rent premiums of $56 per unit and for the remainder of 2024, we intend to complete an additional 352 full or partial upgrade interior upgrades, 465 washer and dryer sets and 318 bespoke upgrades in units where we see demand to drive rental income.

On the expense side, we completed our insurance renewal at the end of March, and I'm happy to report that our premiums will remain flat, which aligns with our midpoint guidance expectations.

On the turn on the transaction front, we continue to actively monitor the investment sales market for opportunities and price discovery. While apartment transaction volume is at the lowest point in the past decade.

Over the last 60 days, private equity investors have aggressively priced over $15 billion of housing product in the low [5%] and in-place cap rate range. Over $240 billion of North American focused real estate closed-end fund dry powder remains on the sidelines in search of 13% to 20% levered IRRs accordis though.

Against this backdrop and even with the near term, elevated supply picture, our strategically positioned Sunbelt portfolio screens, attractively, particularly given our in-migration and demographic backdrop, India, as you can see from the supplemental according to CoStar, one out of every two jobs are expected to be created in XRT. markets through 2027.

Now with the salable form closed and with the closing of Raglan later today, we will have roughly $36 million of cash to continue to buy back shares and or pay down debt. Given our cost of current cost of capital, we have prioritized this balance sheet cleanup and share buybacks over our external growth pursuits.

At current levels and XRT.'s implied cap rate remains north of [7%] in the quarter. And with the construction view of when a construct with a constructive view sorry, on wind supply will wane, we believe repurchasing our shares at these levels makes the most sense.

In closing, we are happy with the start of 2024. Through late April, we will remain focused on occupancy and controlling expenses to maximize NOI growth. In the long term, we remain bullish on our Sunbelt market as we expect to outpace Northern and coastal more cities and population job and wage growth.

In the short term, we expect to see modest growth specifically in the second half of the year as supply growth begins to decline. That's all I have for prepared remarks. Thanks to our teams here at NexPoint BH for continuing to execute. Now I'd like to turn it over to the operator for Q&A.

Kyle Patarinac, Janie

Kyle Patarinac

Hey, good morning, guys. What does concession usage look like across the portfolio? Is concession usage picking up in April versus 1Q 24?

Matthew McGraner

Yes, I'll invite (inaudible) to if you have anything to add concession usage going forward, it does pick up for the second quarter in the third quarter and then starts to wane in the fourth quarter. That's one reason why we're maintaining guidance until July. So we have a better view on just how the supply is impacting the market rents.

But as we stated, the blended rent spreads have appeared to bottom in our view. And so the use of concessions, which were a couple of weeks free to waiving on the normal fees that we charge have begun to have begun to dissipate. And so while we're still underwriting that we'll have to use, Oh, we're hopefully optimistic that we won't. Bonner you have anything to add to that?

Bonner McDermett

Yeah, just to quantify it a little bit of first quarter concession use, is that 24 basis points on TTR? It's not it's not in every market. We see it more in the high supply markets having been out seeing some sites. We're talking more in a couple of areas of Phoenix, couple of Charlotte, Raleigh on areas where we have more new supply delivering.

There's more of a market expectation for a concession, but we're trying to we're trying to maintain up to four weeks three where you know to new developments, particularly in the high supply areas or two and even after three months free.

Kyle Patarinac

Okay, thank you. And then how far are you guys to the various upgrade opportunities within the portfolio. Just trying to get a sense of the runway left ahead of you versus I'll dig into really John. And are you basically done with it technology package upgrades at this point, having done more than 12,000 of them?

Matthew McGraner

Yes, we're basically done with it with the tech packages on there's low hanging fruit, as we mentioned on the washer and dryers, which will hit this year and then as it relates to it's sort of sort of the full interior package. Yes, we go in and audit on an annual basis, what kind of bespoke upgrades we can do and tailor-made those upgrades as we as we go throughout the year, depending on how the asset in particular is performing.

But as it's kind of like a Gen two, um, yes, I think we have roughly 5,500 units still to do, which gives us another about a year and a half two years of internal growth to go pursue as the supply picture where we can be more competitive.

That's another kind of key component and why we you've paused and hit the brakes a little bit versus years prior. But yes, as the supply starts to dissipate in Q4 and certainly into '25 and you'll see us ramp those upgrades pretty quickly.

Kyle Patarinac

All right. That's it for me. Thanks, guys.

Matthew McGraner

Thanks.

Tayo Okusanya, Deutsche Bank.

Tayo Okusanya

Wow Deutsche Bank. Okay. Good morning, everyone. So quick question on guidance. Again, very strong first quarter again, I understand you're going to have the asset sales which are somewhat dilutive to earnings as the year progresses.

But could you kind of walk us through again 4% same-store NOI in 1Q, but full year guidance somewhere between negative 2% and 2%? Again, what's causing some of that deceleration is it just overall concerns about supply and the impact on portfolio performance?

And then also just guidance range two remains pretty wide. Sorry, is the thought get through spring leasing season have better clarity and then maybe at that point, start to narrow the guidance range?

Matthew McGraner

Yes, I think that's exactly right, Tayo. We feel good with how the first quarter came in some absorption was better than we thought. Bad debt was, as I said, 90 basis points better than we thought. And occupancy was better than we thought. Obviously, renewal rates are on the lease side where there were negative 5%, 6%.

As we as we get into the second and third quarter were underwriting still yes, almost a gain to lease and the GPR. reunderwriting GPR down about 90 basis points in the second quarter and then another 40 basis points sequentially into the third quarter and another 90 basis points into the fourth quarter and so enough, if that slips then we'll be excited to report a narrow range and hopefully rate raise as we work through the second quarter. But that's the biggest reason we're just being cautious for the moment.

Tayo Okusanya

Got it. That's helpful. And then if I may sneak one more in again, the swaps that are going to be expiring this year, about $285 million of swaps. How do we kind of think about a lot of them are kind of in the money right now so they are helping you.

How do we kind of think about that as it drops off, you kind of put in new swaps at higher rates, go floating on that debt yes, it's a great question.

Matthew McGraner

So on we worked on this during the first quarter and have basically monitoring the fluctuations in interest rates, the it doesn't make a ton of sense in our view at peak rates is where we think we are at least on paper grades to go and layer on more swaps.

And really the math isn't is dangerous or as gloomy as folks might think we did some work and we only have the CAGR in NOI at 5% over the next year, '25 and '26 to maintain at current FFO levels and have the swaps all of them expire. And that's assuming we could refi and term out our debt at the at the 5% rate.

Now if we're able to CAGR at a higher rate, which we have historically done since we've been a public company in 6%, 7%, 8% and were able to fix our debt at a lower than 5% rate then yes, we did. We had helpful to get into the $3 a core FFO range.

And so that's a long way of saying we're going to watch the yield curve and we believe as new rents are decelerating, those numbers will eventually make it into CPI. and allow for some easing. And while if and when that happens, we'll be we'll be doing the same math.

But really the powerful point is that this company will grow same-store NOI in the mid to high single digits going forward, especially as supply becomes nonexistent. And that's illustrated in the supplemental where we lay out the deliveries in our submarkets. We can see it.

There's not going to be any supply coming in '26 at all. And at that point, our swaps are expiring, my guess is our equity cost of capital will improve or and or the value of the company will be higher than it is today.

Tayo Okusanya

Gotcha. I mean, what do you think you can actually raise fixed rate paper today, whether it's 5-year or 10-year.

Matthew McGraner

Yeah, unsecured, we don't have an unsecured ratings, but it's not really our applicable U.S. Fannie Freddie debt is pricing in the 6% range on a 10-year fixed basis. You can do things we could do things a little bit better as fund sponsor, Freddie, probably at the mid fives, but that's where it is today. If we if we went out and tried to fix everything.

Tayo Okusanya

Thank you.

Matthew McGraner

Thanks.

Barry Oxford, Colliers.

Barry Oxford

Great, thanks, guys. On the interest line item quarter over quarter, can you talk about what drove the interest line item to be down as much as it was and how should we think about going forward?

Matthew McGraner

Yeah, Bonner you take that one.

Bonner McDermett

I think given what we thought we were looking at the end of the year. Looking at the forward curve, obviously it was priced in a pretty significant amount of the five cuts we are talking in Q4. And now the market is somewhere around two cuts plus or minus of the silver curve at 12/31/24 was significantly steeper than it was expected to be.

When we talked two months ago, that has an impact on the fair value of the swaps that are non-cash mark-to-market activity that I think it was a little bit. It was a more significant. We estimated we got a benefit in the first quarter from that. I think that that's a big differential in pricing in the interest six months line.

Barry Oxford

Right. So with the adjustments in the swap value?

Bonner McDermett

That's right.

Barry Oxford

Right. Okay. Now it's kind of what I thought it was given, but given your comments previously, but switching gears, you indicated that you were looking to buy back shares? Are you prioritizing buyback of shares over acquisitions are not necessarily you could be doing both of them at the same time?

Matthew McGraner

Yes, we're prioritizing the buybacks as it sits today because it's yes, it's a there's a clear there's still a clear gap between public and private market values like significant, almost 150 basis points to in some cases, 200 basis points as it relates to our company. And yes, the Blackstone ARC deal is still five nine headline cap rate. But if you dig into it at 5%, 3%. Yeah, that that's a big bet.

And so like it's just we can't find anything in the market. And the transaction volume is, again the lowest it's ever been in the last decade. So it makes sense to buy a portfolio that we know and love in the seventh floor.

Barry Oxford

Right. Exactly. Nope, make sense. Appreciate it guys.

Matthew McGraner

Thanks a lot.

Brian Mitts

Another further from us. Appreciate everyone's time and thoughtful questions, and we'll speak next quarter. Thank you.

