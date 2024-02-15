Q1 2024 Know Labs Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Jordyn Hujar

Thank you, operator, and thank you, everyone, for joining us for today's conference call to review Know Lab's first-quarter 2024 financial results and operating highlights.

Before turning the call over to Ron Erickson, Know Lab's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, I would like to remind you that during this conference call, the company will make projections and forward-looking statements regarding future events. Any statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, and we encourage you to review the company's SEC filings, including without limitation, company's forms 10 K and 10 Q, which identify specific risk factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements.

These factors may include, without limitation, risks inherent in the development and or commercialization of potential diagnostic products, uncertainty in the results of clinical trials or regulatory approvals. The need to obtain third-party reimbursement for patients use of any diagnostic products, the company commercializes our need and ability to obtain future capital and maintenance of IP rights risks inherent in strategic transactions such as failure to realize anticipated benefits, legal, regulatory or political changes in the applicable jurisdictions, accounting and quality controls greater than estimated allocations of resources to develop and commercialize technologies or failure to maintain any laboratory accreditation or FDA certification. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. No labs expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as otherwise may be required under applicable law.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Ron Erickson, Know Labs' CEO.

Ron Erickson

Thanks, Jordan. Welcome, everyone, to our conference call to review the financial results and operating highlights of our first quarter for fiscal year 2024. And as you all know, are calendar year, our fiscal year ends September 30th. So this is that last quarter of 2023. Joining me today is Pete Conley, our Chief Financial Officer, and Senior Vice President of Intellectual Property, who will discuss our financial results over the past eight months since the announcement of our generation one prototype, the Labs team has undertaken that accelerated work program. The results of this work will soon become public. As we recently announced, we will be participating in the 17th international conference on advanced technologies and treatments for diabetes. It's called ATTD. in Florence, Italy from March six to nine, as we expect a number of material events to occur throughout this next month as we lead up to the ATTV. conference. This call today will be relatively short. I will focus today on providing a brief update on our progress against the four core workstreams we've articulated in our previous earnings calls, workstream one hardware, a critical work stream in an area with a lot of progress has been hardware development.

In June 2023, we announced the completion of our portable gen one prototype device for noninvasive glucose monitoring. We spent the next several months with this device undergoing sensor characterization to better understand how our sensor performs in a completely wireless unit and answer questions surrounding battery life, signal quality and temperature. These tests included both testing in our lab and outside our lab with humans.

Data collected throughout these tests were compared to a continuous glucose monitor, allowing us to better understand how our sensor performs in a real life setting. Following from these findings, our product team along side, our hardware, firmware, electrical engineering and industrial design partners continued to further miniaturize generation one prototype, which will find form in the next iteration of our device. We look forward to sharing those details with you very soon. Work work stream, two clinical trials and data collection. Clinical testing continues to be an important area of development for the Company during the first quarter of 2024, we continued our internal trial with up to 100 participants focused on the population with diabetes and pre-diabetes.

This trial has been critical in enabling the R & D team to collect more data in the hyper and hypo glycemic ranges. This trial is still ongoing. A core focus of our next series of trials will be enrolling and more diversified population, including people with type one and type two diabetes. This is necessary to collect more data in the hypoglycemic range of 50 to 100 mg per deciliter and the hybrid between the hyperglycemic range above 350 odd milliliters per deciliter ranges that the FDA is focused on. This increase in data will be used to further refine and inform our algorithm development, another core workstream workstream three algorithm development.

We leverage all of the data that is collected during our sensor territories, characterization work in vitro tests and clinical trials for algorithm development. As we continue refining the algorithm, we learn exactly what data is needed to increase accuracy. This includes a wider range of glycemic levels, along with data from a more diverse population and data that takes into account temperature location on the body and other interferences.

Our goal is to achieve an algorithm with a mean absolute relative difference or margin of 10% of blood or less will also need to meet FDA's requirements for accuracy in varying glycemic ranges, all of which we're considering during our algorithm development. The goal of our data science and algorithm development efforts in 2024 are to further refine our algorithm to become more generalizable. We're still in the early stages of generalizable algorithm development capable of delivering highly accurate readings to any individuals and world. The current version of our algorithm performs well within a known population and trial. We are first focused on improving accuracy for a known population set in a different setting or trial. So we can then move into generalizability as we move forward. New approaches such as device calibration, will be tested to enable our development of a generalizable algorithm work stream for intellectual property.

With respect to intellectual property, we continue to grow our portfolio. As of December 31, 2023. We have 264 patents issued pending and in process, reflecting our continuing high rate of innovation this issued and pending patents. These issued and pending patents cover fundamental aspects of our radiofrequency spectroscopy technology and a number of unique applications. Intellectual property will continue to be a focus for the company in 2024. And as we continue to build and reinforce what we call a defensible intellectual property moat around our technology.

As we indicated during our last earnings call, we added three new members to the Board of Directors and three new members to our medical and scientific advisory board in the last quarter. Their insights will help us build upon the existing existing knowledge and skills of our team in each of our four core work streams.

Finally, as I already mentioned, we will be presenting at the 17th international conference on advanced technologies and treatments for diabetes in Florence, Italy in early March we'll share updates on the latest latest developments or noninvasive glucose monitor there and present results from our ongoing clinical research with two abstracts accepted for a poster presentation at the scientific program, as we indicated in an earlier press release, January 23, which I'm sure many of you saw that presentation will be done by Dr. Baron summers of the Mayo Clinic who serve as both an author and a co investigator in our current clinical research protocol. So we're very excited about that.

And but his presentation attending and presenting at HTTD. is a really important step for us in building awareness and growing our network in the medical and technical communities and those people globally who suffer from up from the pandemic of diabetes. I'm really proud of what we've been doing. Proud of what we've achieved during the last quarter. You'll start to see some results as things come to fruition over the next several weeks, you'll see the results of our team's intense work and dedication as we disclose some of these achievements.

Now I'd like to turn the call over to Pete Conley, so he can review our financials, Pete?

Pete Conley

We detail the financial results in today's first quarter FY2024, our earnings release, which as noted by Jordyn, you can find on our website, but I'll share a few key line items.

For Q1 fiscal '24, Know Labs reported a net loss of $3.45 million compared to a net loss of $3.82 million in Q1 fiscal 23, a reduction in net loss of 9.8%. This translates to earnings per share of a loss of $0.04 better than prior year EPS of $0.08, an improvement of 50% before preferred stock dividends in Q1 fiscal 24, we also recorded a non-cash charge to earnings of $792,000, principally related to stock-based compensation of $699,000.

Research and development expense for Q1 fiscal '24 was $1.48 million as compared to $1.74 million in Q1 fiscal 23, a decrease of 14.7% year over year. The decrease in R&D expense was related to decreased personnel and the use of external consultants to reduce the cost of product development.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for Q. one 24 were $2.01 million, which was higher by 106,000 than the $1.91 million in the year ago period, an increase of 5.6%. The increase in SG&A was related primarily to increase in salaries, reflecting key new hires, principally led by our new Head of Data Science.

Turning now to the balance sheet. As of December 31, 2023, we had cash and cash equivalents of $4.82 million as compared to $8.02 million at the end of as of September 30th, 2023. Net cash used in operations for Q1 fiscal 24 was $3.39 million compared to $2.92 million in Q1 fiscal '23. During the year ended September 30, 2023, the company made adjustments to its fixed expenses and the impact of those adjustments has significantly reduced our core monthly burn rate. Given the significant reduction in core fixed expenses, the company believes that it has enough cash and flexibility with this operating expenses still operate until at least June 30, 2024.

As we have stated in our Q1 fiscal '24, 10-Q, we expect to raise additional funds through the issuance of equity preferred stock and convertible debentures to that end, we filed an $18 million S-3 shelf registration statement on December 22nd, 2023, which was subsequently declared effective on January 11th, 2024.

Finally, shareholder equity for Q1 fiscal 24 was $1.23 million versus $3.74 million in fiscal 23 ending September 30th, 2023.

That concludes my review of our financial highlights, and I'll return the call back to Ron for closing remarks.

Ron Erickson

Thanks, Pete. And I will now dedicate the next 10 to 15 minutes to questions submitted through the through the webcast portal.

And I'd say first, Alex say thanks. We've got a number of questions that have popped up here.

Pete, just following up on what you talked about finances a couple of questions that relate to finances and relate to the to our Q just filed in particular. There's a question with regards to our burn, which, of course, we worked hard on reducing, but looks like we had some some increased spend in Q. one and that relates to capital and what we expect to do in terms of capital, could you address.

Pete, the question with regards to the burn last quarter and any anomalous or unusual expenditures and our capital plans, please.

Pete Conley

So the way to think about our burn, there's a core burn, which reflects core OpEx, core OpEx would be salaries paid to the team, rent, insurance, auditors, et cetera. The core burn rate has remained relatively flat at between 708 hundred thousand a month incremental to the core burn rate, our initiatives related to product development. And there we increase the pace of the Gen two product development and we'll talk more about that shortly, and that entails working with our strategic partners and vendors. So that incremental spend on top of the core burn has been running about 202 hundred to 300 a month, depending one thing that impacted Q1 that was awesome in the category of one-time expenses.

We closed our last follow-on financing on September 29th, 2023 and then paid out the significant sum close to 1 million and to our auditors and counsel to affect the documents and registration of the securities.

Ron Erickson

Thanks, Pete.

Let's look at some of the other questions here for Personalis. Okay. Okay, we've got I've got several questions that relate to one of the things we've talked about historically, which are joint development agreements. People know, that's one of the things we've been working on. People want to know any information on joint development agreements.

I think the first thing I'd say about that it wouldn't surprise you that each one of these undertakings involves nondisclosure agreements and those nondisclosure agreements impact what we can say when we can say and what I'd like to reiterate is that we are moving forward with regards to several joint development agreements. We think that those are key critical to the future success of the Company.

And as a consequence, they're one of our core work streams. So I'm not able to go in in any particular detail, but for either having an NDA with one or two of you and we could go, we could do a deeper dive. But absent that, we're really constrained with regards to what we do, what we can say about this.

I've got a question here from one of our long-term shareholders.

Can you comment on the competitive landscape development over the past few years?

You know, it's interesting. We pay a lot of attention to the competitive landscape and I and Doug, one of the things I'd say about that is if you also indicated, we have a considerable number of patents pending issued. And Anil, in the pipe, we had third party analytics performed for us. And I think a lot of this information exists on one of the one of the PowerPoint presentations on the investor page of our website.

Our third party analytics performed on our IP and the IP of competitors indicate that we are the leading homeowner in the world. We're the number one holder in the world when it comes to intellectual property relating to noninvasive continuous glucose monitoring, and we continue to do that. While we do that, we look at what other people are doing, we look at that we look at the that sometimes the public claims they're making, which quite candidly are not supported by what we see behind the curtain in terms of their IP in terms of what they're doing.

So we I think the thing I'll say about this is a very competitive marketplace. We see the competition quite candidly, is including leading incumbents like Dexcom and Abbott Labs, right? And Medtronics thereof, they're all competitors, right? Because they have solutions. We don't think there are the are the optimal solution, but they have solutions.

So they're competitors. And there are these new entrants, which may make claim to have a continuous glucose monitor. So we pay very close attention to this. It's a competitive landscape.

We think we've got a leg up. But at the end of the day, we have to be ever diligent in paying attention to this. So it's just not we're alert to it. There's a question here. We show the second generation device in Italy are we we are and we've sort of spoken euphemistically about that in our press release in January when I said that the company will share updates on the latest developments of its noninvasive blood glucose monitor. And so I think you should expect that and there will be filing updates to form. That takes all remains to be seen.

And a question about plans to develop revenues in 2020 for Pete, do you want to do you want to speak to our thoughts about revenues in 2020 for sure ramp up.

Pete Conley

I think it's clear. Our core focus is to take our current product family and soon to be revealed second generation to take us through the FDA path and clearance in the United States for we've become increasingly aware of largely through a market call is the rest of the world opportunity that represents a revenue path for us that doesn't require the FDA. And so we are actively and aggressively exploring that path to see if in fact, we can generate revenue without having to go through the FDA and I can't speak further to that currently, but it's something we're working on very hard.

Ron Erickson

I would say there, and that's something that really kind of came naturally from people taking a look at the generation one product and knowing given its size and all the rest that it was on the wearable continuous glucose monitor, but it perhaps had utility for doing a further doing spot checking in places where there's a very high incidence of diabetes and a need for screening, especially on in aspects of the less-developed world. I think there's another leg of the stool here that that comes up, whether or not it will the direct revenue in 20 all24 remains to be seen.

It's really a function of resource allocation that is, as you all know, we have a core focus on on developing a continuous noninvasive blood glucose monitor. That's that's happening with a technology that that there's so many of you know, is a platform technology. It's a technology that that has the capacity to do other things. So one of the things that that as we have time and as we have cycles and focus here internally, we think about are are there fields of use licenses outside of the medical diagnostic arena where our platform technology can can have utility is there some low hanging fruit out there.

Are there some pain points that are outside the medical diagnostic arena where our platform technology could be licensed to a third party that would certainly be a revenue generator. It's something that we we give some time and attention to whether or not that can come to fruition in 24 certainly remains to be seen of I wouldn't count on it, candidly, but I think it's the kind of thing that comes up. It comes up in conversation with shareholders with some regularity. I want you to know it's something we're certainly alert two.

And as we have cycles pay attention to, I think I've just this week, it looks to me like we've covered that.

It wouldn't surprise you would have about 20 plus people ask questions, but not number of the questions are duplicates. I think I think we've covered the primary categories here on. I think that well, let me. Let me add a couple of things because these are just so we're going to AT&T ATTV. at a big conference. And I've wondered one of the questions or why would you go to a conference in Europe will have candidly, it's a global conference and our key opinion leaders, KOLs in the trade are going to be in up in Florence at this conference. And so we have the opportunity to meet them to talk with them about what they're doing. We're, by the way, hosting a luncheon with a global organization called children with diabetes, and there'll be a number of key opinion leaders at that event. So it's an opportunity for us to meet people to network and to showcase what we're doing. So we're going to make these two presentations. They'll be made by Dr. summers.

As I indicated, from Mayo Clinic, we're going to be able to present the technology. I talk about what we're doing, talk about our clinical results. So it's a global conference and a great opportunity for us. So we're excited about that, obviously, and there will be some material announcements. We hope that that does come out of that.

I think with that, I want to thank everyone. Thanks for your questions that you have. The it's great to have engagement. I speak to a lot of you. Pay economy speaks to our view, which we we we like keeping in touch and so don't hesitate to reach out to us with any questions, obviously constrained by insider information, NDAs and all of those kinds of things that you all understand so well, but thank you for your support. Thank you for your engagement. And please be in touch. Thanks so much.

Happy Valentine's Day