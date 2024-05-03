Q1 2024 Insight Enterprises Inc Earnings Call

Participants

James Morgado

Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining the Insight Enterprises earnings conference call. Today, we will be discussing the company's operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

I'm James Morgado, Senior Vice President of Finance and CFO of Insight North America. Joining me is Joyce Mullen, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Glynis Bryan, Chief Financial Officer.

If you do not have a copy of the earnings release or the accompanying slide presentation that was posted this morning and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K, you'll find it on our website at insight.com under the Investor Relations section.

Today's call, including the question-and-answer period, is being webcast live and can also be accessed via the Investor Relations page of our website at insight.com. An archived copy of this conference call will be available approximately two hours after completion of the call and will remain on our website for a limited time.

This conference call and the associated webcast contain time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of today, May 2, 2024. This call is the property of Insight Enterprises, and any redistribution, retransmission or rebroadcast of this call, in any form, without the express written consent of Insight Enterprises is strictly prohibited.

In today's conference call, we will be referring to non-GAAP financial measures as we discuss the first-quarter 2024 financial results. When discussing non-GAAP measures, we refer to them as adjusted. You'll find a reconciliation of these adjusted measures to our actual GAAP results included in both the press release and the accompanying slide presentation issued earlier today.

Please note that all growth comparisons we make on the call today relate to the corresponding period of last year, unless otherwise noted. Also, unless highlighted as constant currency, all amounts and growth rates discussed are in USD terms.

As a reminder, all forward-looking statements that are made during this conference call are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially. These risks are discussed in today's press release and in greater detail in our most recently filed periodic reports and subsequent filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this call and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made on this call whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Joyce. And if you're following along with the slide presentation, we'll begin on slide 4. Joyce?

Joyce Mullen

Thank you very much, James, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. We are pleased to announce another record-setting Q1 with very strong performance in our key strategic areas of cloud and insight. Core Services fortified by continued SG&A discipline, some key highlights.

Gross profit grew 13% to $441 million, an all-time record for insight. Adjusted earnings from operations increased double digits in all geos. Adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 33% to $2.37. Additionally, the following metrics represent Q1 record results.

Gross margin expanded by 170 basis points to 18.5%. Cloud gross profit grew 33% to $117 million. Inside core services, gross profit grew 24% to 76 million and adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 130 basis points to 5.6%. These highlights demonstrate that we are executing well against our solutions integrator strategy. In addition, on May 1, we acquired info Center, an elite ServiceNow partner and 2024 Partner of the Year for Americas consulting and implementation info center a pure play services company focused on implementing and developing service.

Now solutions across all major workflows has earned a reputation for delivering exceptional results. And since ServiceNow is a fundamental pillar of enterprise digital transformation. This capability complements our strength in cloud data and AI and expands our ability to support our clients as a solutions integrator. As a reminder, our strategy is to become the leading solutions integrator by integrating hardware, software and services to drive business outcomes for our clients. They need a partner they can trust to navigate these new technologies and the infrastructure and workplace requirements to help them digitally transform. Our ambition is to be the partner our clients can't live without. I'd like to provide two examples of our solutions integrator strategy and action.

First, I'll describe our expertise in product sales, lead to services engagements. And in the second example, I'll describe how a services-led selling motion led to product sales. Our long-time client, a multinational conglomerate has historically purchased a wide range of products from us from software devices to infrastructure. The client wanted to conserve capital and was looking to support their business units with improved agility and more disciplined cost management and accountability, specifically around data management. Through our discussions, we architected an effective solution which included public cloud compute with on-prem storage sold as a service to address their need for flexibility with minimal CapEx.

We designed and implemented an environment that included multiyear storage as a service with surge capacity fully managed by insight, including 24 by seven monitoring of the capacity on hand and consumption usage. Our deep client relationships supported by strong infrastructure expertise with our broad portfolio of products enabled us to create and deliver a solution that address their technical and financial needs, a driving factor for the client with the need for flexibility to support changing business requirements. They are impressed by the solution and they plan to add over 30 additional locations over the next two years. This is a perfect example of how we could deliver results fast and earn the right to do more the solution. Selling approach at Insight can also begin with a strong services relationship and expand to include products.

Let's talk about one of these examples over several years, our long-time client, a leading manufacturer in the luxury appliances industry engaged insight to deliver on multiple initiatives from user experience, enhancements and front end application development to cloud integration and security projects included developing a connected home appliance solution and an app to enable customers to monitor their appliances. Recently, our client faced costly upgrade of their antiquated compute and storage environment to meet their business and security requirements.

And because we have a strong relationship and a track record of delivering outcomes, they asked us for help we assessed their platform and existing infrastructure and reviewed their requirements and ultimately migrated them to an optimized, scalable cloud solution that included modern infrastructure at a fraction of the cost. This engagement further deepened our relationship, which in turn has led to additional services projects. We cannot deliver these optimized solutions without strong relationships with our expansive partner network, and we are honored that our innovative partners continue to recognize insight for our expertise and our results.

Insight was named invidious 2020 for America's software Partner of the Year for our exceptional work assisting clients across industries with software systems and services to integrate AI into their businesses. As an elite partner, Incyte engineers have incorporated the best of NVIDIA AI into deep learning solutions to help clients gain a competitive advantage seamlessly incorporating data analytics, machine learning and generative AI applications into business operations, Type AI., proof of concept process test and validate solutions through our in-house research and innovation hub.

Additionally, as part of Broadcom's 2023 Partner Awards, Incyte was recognized as VM, whereas fastest growth Partner of the Year for North America, we were also awarded six Partner of the Year awards from Broadcom, including North America's cybersecurity Partner of the Year. You can see additional awards in the accompanying slide presentation at Incyte.

We are passionate about using technology for good and we're proud to share the progress we've made toward our continued commitment to the UN Global Compact in our sixth annual corporate citizenship report, and we are proud to be recognized as one of Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies for 2024. Overall, we are executing against our strategy and making good progress on our initiatives. We achieved strong Q1 results and are staying focused and disciplined in an uneven market.

We have expanded our global services capabilities with the addition of Pandora's data and Info center. Our improved eCommerce and digital engagement platforms deliver better client experiences. Our state of the art integration center in Texas began shipping products last week and will continue to ramp throughout the year. And as the demand environment for devices improve. We remain ready to support our clients' needs with enhanced offerings such as device-as-a-service and storage as a service. And we will continue to prudently manage operating expenses and gross margin with our pricing and profitability initiatives.

As you are aware, we announced this morning that Glynis will be retiring at the end of this year. This has been part of an organized succession process with our Board. We have hired a top-tier executive search firm and are undertaking a thoughtful process to evaluate internal and external candidates, but it will work with me and the team to identify the new CFO, and she has committed to continuing to lead the finance team until the right successor is appointed.

I'll now turn the call over to Glen to share key details of our financial and operating performance in Q1 as well as our outlook for 2024 bonus.

Glynis Bryan

Thank you, Joyce. As Therese mentioned, we started the year with excellent results. While hardware declined our revenue, gross profit, adjusted earnings from operations and adjusted diluted earnings per share increased year over year cloud and in fact, core services gross profit both grew double digits. The gross profit growth was largely attributable to acquisitions as well as our pricing and profitability initiatives. In addition, we benefited from a couple of large on-prem software deals in the quarter that delivered onetime gain.

Moving on to Q1 results. In Q1, net revenue was $2.4 billion, an increase of 2% in USD terms and also in constant currency. The increase was driven by software products and services, partially offset by a decline in hardware, specifically InfraStruXure. As we communicated last quarter, we're still seeing slight improvement in devices with subdued infrastructure demand in Q1, devices were up single digits and infrastructure was down double digits. We continue to anticipate a modest second half improvement in devices and believe infrastructure demand will improve later in the year.

Gross profit increased 13%, reflecting strong cloud and insight core services growth, partially offset by hardware declines. Gross margin was 18.5%, an increase of 170 basis points and reflects higher mix of cloud and inside core services. In addition, our profitability and pricing initiatives also contributed to higher hardware and services gross margins. In fact, core services gross profit was $76 million, an increase of 24%. This performance reflects the benefits of acquisitions as well as growth in cloud and integration services. Cloud gross profit was $117 million, an increase of 33%, reflecting higher growth in SaaS and Infrastructure-as-a-Service.

Adjusted SG&A grew 7%, primarily due to acquisitions, which was partially offset by the OpEx actions we took in North America last year. This resulted in adjusted EBITDA margin, expanding 130 basis points to 5.6%. Adjusted earnings from operations were $122 million, up 30%.

From a geo perspective, adjusted earnings from operations increased double digits in North America, India and A-Pac at 31%, 22% and 20% respectively, and adjusted diluted earnings per share were $2.37, up 33% in USD terms and 32% in constant currency. In the quarter, we generated $247 million of cash flow from operations compared to $160 million in Q1 of 2023. This strength reflects favorable timing of client receipts versus partner payments that will normalize in Q2. We still expect that cash flow from operations for 2024 will be in the range of $300 million to $400 million.

Our adjusted return on invested capital for the trailing 12 months ended March 31, 2024 was 18% compared to 15.9% a year ago. This demonstrates good progress towards our long term goal. We exited Q1 with debt of $560 million outstanding under our ABL. As of the end of Q1, we have $1.4 billion of capacity under our $1.8 billion ABL facility of which $900 million remains available. We continue to evaluate our options relative to the convertible note.

As a reminder, the notes mature in February 2025, our presentation shows our trailing 12-month performance through Q1 2024 relative to the metrics that we described at our Investor Day in October 2022, we believe we are on track to hit these targets by 2027 as demonstrated by strong start from a core gross profit growth of 26%, adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of 110 basis points to 6%, adjusted ROIC expansion of 210 basis points to 18% and adjusted free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted net income of 188%.

Although we're pleased with the performance we saw in the first quarter, we are one quarter into the year and we have considered the following factors in adjusting our guidance, we believe there's increased uncertainty in the macroenvironment that may further impact recovery in the overall IT market. We expect hardware to improve modestly as the year progresses, primarily driven by device refreshes. We anticipate cloud will remain strong and core services to improve fully by the acquisition of Cyota and tariffs and Info center. We continue to diligently manage our SG&A while thoughtfully investing in sales, technical resources and systems to support our solutions integrated strategy, we have higher interest expense related to the info center acquisition.

Considering these factors, we now expect to deliver gross profit growth in the mid to high 10s range and that our gross margin will be approximately 19%. And we expect adjusted diluted earnings per share for the full year will be between $10.60 and $10.90. This guidance includes interest expense between $52 million to $54 million, an effective tax rate of 26% for the full year, capital expenditures of $50 million to 55 million and an average share count for the full year of 35.3 million shares. This outlook excludes acquisition-related intangible amortization expense of approximately $60 million assumes no acquisition-related or severance and restructuring and transformation expenses and assumes no meaningful change in our debt instruments or the macroeconomic outlook.

As George mentioned, I'm retiring at the end of this year. I'm excited about what comes next. This was a difficult decision for me as I care deeply about my infect family and the people I've spent the last 17 years left, I'll miss the feeling of being part of something truly special. I'm excited about insect trajectory and the progress we have made towards becoming the leading solutions integrator. We have a strong and talented management team led by choice as our CEO. and incredible teammates who believe in and execute our strategy every day inside is well positioned for the future.

And after this year, I'll be cheering from the sidelines as the team continues to deliver impressive results. This is my 65th earnings call, and it has been a phenomenal experience for me. Thanks to all of you for your interest in and support of Incyte over the years.

I will now turn the call back to Joy.

Joyce Mullen

Thanks, bonus. We have started this year with very positive results, cloud and inside core services, gross profit growth remained strong. We are seeing slight improvement in device revenue, gross margin expanded, reflecting a favorable mix of cloud and inside core services and benefits from our pricing and profitability initiatives. And we remain disciplined with our SG&A management, resulting in strong EBITDA margin performance.

Our acquisition of Infast center expands our expertise and capabilities across all major ServiceNow workflows and strategically positions us as a key ServiceNow partner and increases our relevance to our clients. I want to thank our teammates for their commitment to our clients, partners and each other, our clients for trusting insight to help them with their transformational journeys our partners for their continued collaboration and support and delivering innovative solutions to our clients.

I would also like to thank goodness for her leadership and energy over the last 65 or six calls, and we will certainly have a few more of these together. So it is too soon to do a formal send off limits has had an enormous impact at Incyte over the past 65 quarters, she has led and supported 16 of the 18 acquisitions in the Company's history. It was really that foundation that Glen and team built that enabled us to accelerate our performance and adopt our strategy to become the leading solutions integrator granted, loved and admired for her business acumen, strong leadership and very quick wit by our teammates, partners and clients. Collective partnership support and friendship have been invaluable to me as I joined Incyte. Thank goodness, we will miss you, but not yet.

This concludes my comments and we will now open the line for your questions.

(Operator Instructions) Samik Chatterjee, JPMorgan.

Joe Cardoso

Hi, sorry, this is Joe Cardoso from Morgan. Again, thanks for the question. Appreciate it's early in the year, but you had a very strong earnings beat this quarter, but you're only slightly raising the full year guide. Can you just help us bridge between those two dynamics? I guess what do you what are we not appreciating that keeps the full year raise more modest. And then I guess if I can tag along with that question, can you help just help us with seasonality through the year, given the 1Q performance? Are you still expecting the June and December quarter to be your strongest quarters? Or should we be thinking about that differently now? And then I have a quick follow-up.

Joyce Mullen

Okay. Thanks, Joe. We did overperform clearly in the quarter, but we were not seeing a lot of strengthening of the overall demand, the IT demand environment. I think other other and other people have mentioned that demand still remains muted and we are going to continue to prudently manage our SG&A, but we plan to make investments in sales and technical resources and systems throughout the year on part of what we did was to actually create room to do some of that investing and the shape of our year is changing.

We now believe that Q2 and Q4 will be more similar, more equal in terms of our overall contribution for the year versus what we had said previously, we are our overall guide. Our original guidance had a little bit of a ramp in the in the second half of the year. And we don't think that ramp's going to be as strong as we had first anticipated. Our info center is coming into our our into our portfolio. And it's not anticipated to be accretive this year. It will be accretive next year. So that will have a little bit of an impact on us this year. And it's a combination of all those things, but primarily around the macro environment, not being quite as strong as we had anticipated and maybe not strengthening as much as we had anticipated in the second half, specifically more on highway.

And that's and by the overperformance, the overperformance in Q1 does it does increase our confidence that we'll be delivering on 2024 guidance. So we feel good about it.

Joe Cardoso

No, Scott, I appreciate the color there. And then maybe just as a quick follow-up. You know, there is obviously the strong uptick in software revenue in the March quarter, you mentioned one-time deals. Maybe can you just elaborate on those one-time deals, including the magnitude of them? And then how are you expecting software revenue to track going forward.

And before I hop off, just wanted to send my congratulations on the retirement bonus. I have really enjoyed working with you. Thanks for all the questions.

Glynis Bryan

Thanks, John. Appreciate that. So in on the one-time deal, you see very much in revenue in our software revenue. As you look at our software revenue on a year-over-year basis. This is on-prem software product that's not cloud related. And so the it has revenue, it has content that has the GP associated with that. The GP impacted a little bit more muted because of on-prem software. The timing of the deals is not something that we necessarily control that could be more of these deals in the year. We're not saying that there are going to be any, but it's not something that we can control or something that we can rely on.

So in this first quarter, more impactful on revenue than on GP, but it was a driver, our performance this quarter. Having said that, we expect software to remain strong from. You're okay to continue, not just kind of the pace of the expansion that we saw in Q2 in Q1 and cloud, of course, well, continue to remain strong as well.

Joe Cardoso

Thank you.

Adam Tindle

Okay, thank you. And my congrats to Glenn as well. So I think I wanted to start with you if I could I think in the answer to the last question, when I was a little bit more muted on the IT spend environment, I just wanted to maybe kick it to you on IT spending. Obviously, we're not seeing a muted environment that you're talking about here in Q1 results, but your other peers are citing a lot of pausing going on and how would you characterize the overall IT spending environment now maybe versus the last couple of quarters? And how do you think it trends for the rest of the year?

Joyce Mullen

It's really hard to read out. I mean, we still see a fair amount of uncertainty. We definitely see a careful cautious, I guess, cautious spending on, but it's not. I mean, obviously, we delivered some pretty good results for the quarter. So so we're having a lot more depth conversations now about hardware device refresh hard infrastructure bookings are up again in Q2, so it but you know modestly, and we expect more recovery on infrastructure in the back half.

Software & Cloud remains strong. I'd say you see the caution in services like big services engagements.

You see the caution in sort of big on CapEx deals. And it's been they're just taking longer to close. But I feel like we've been saying that now for quite some time. So I don't really know how different it is.

I think what was different is there's been a little bit more caution from the Fed around when interest cuts are coming and things like that. And I think that is weighing on some of our clients as they think about how to manage their spend. But it's sort of more of the same. And I guess we were expecting and this to come to a to get to to improve a bit more on sooner in this year. So it's not a great answer. It's just it's more uncertainty.

Adam Tindle

Okay. That's fair. And I guess if we were trying to look at the 13% gross profit dollar growth, is there a way for us to maybe strip out that one-time software deal and the sort of contribution, what would you say is a better reflection of sort of organic gross profit dollar growth in the quarter?

Joyce Mullen

So let's just talk about the overperformance for a second. I mean, we had a very strong quarter, solid performance across all geos and all major client groups. So I don't want you to think that this is really one-time deals. We did have a couple of very large deals in the quarter, but across all client groups, all geos, we had a really strong performance on the IT side. This was primarily driven by software and our frankly, our OpEx management SG&A performance. Sara, did not contribute to the overperformance of the software growth was driven by with a couple of large deals and the timing of those deals at the center is a little uneven. Gross margins were higher than our expectation in the services and hardware gross margins expanded so we feel really good about those. Those those are sustainable and UM, as we talked about it.

With the last question within the answer, the last question, given the uncertainty in the macro environment. We continued, we expect to continue managing our OpEx really closely and on it. And we're going to continue to invest in the business because we had the opportunity to do that.

The other thing that's a little bit different from what we talked about at the end of the year is we no longer expect SG&A to grow faster than GDP in 2024. So we think we're really pleased with our performance. We're pleased with the foundational improvements we've been driving in the business over the past several years and we expect to continue to deliver that in terms of expanded margins and and growth in the areas we've been talking about.

Adam Tindle

Okay. Got it. That's very helpful. Thank you.

Anthony Lebiedzinski

Good morning and thank you for taking the questions and congratulations, Glenn, on your pending retirement have enjoyed working with you for the last few years.

So I guess first, just in terms of side, I think when you announced the deal, you had mentioned that the business obviously is highly seasonal. It would be a drag, I believe, in the first quarter and I think most of the quarter, most of the year, so was that the case here now that you are ready or have gone through integrating Satya into your business?

Glynis Bryan

Yes, I thought it was accretive to our earnings per share in Q1. As we said and in Q1, they performed slightly below our expectations. So but we're really focused on figuring out how to make sure we continue to improve throughout the year. And there is seasonality there. We don't, as Glenn has mentioned, we don't think the seasonality is going to quite as stark as we talked about in our last earnings call. So we expect that to even out a little bit more throughout the year. We're really pretty very happy strategically with the with the acquisition. We think this gives us great capabilities, lots of interest from our clients and these capabilities and our ability to support multi-cloud environments has been dramatically improved. And so really, really happy about that. And we're going to continue to work on them.

Smoothing out that seasonality and improving the overall performance.

Anthony Lebiedzinski

Got it. Okay. That's good to hear. And then on you mentioned along with some of your peers about the uneven demand in the marketplace. So I guess when you look at your different client groups, are you seeing any notable differences as far as customer buying behavior or just in terms of the sales cycles Yes, you know, but for us, all client segments grew on the GP line, and that was terrific because we haven't seen that kind of consistent performance for awhile.

Glynis Bryan

And as I said, all geos also grew it. And I guess we seem a bit more caution, though, throughout that we see continued caution should tighten up a bit more, but continued caution and big spend across all client groups. Yes. And we have we don't have the same mix as everybody else, so that might be part of the deal.

Anthony Lebiedzinski

Okay, got you. And then lastly for me as far as SG&A, so it looks like there's some good management there a quarter. Tom, are you looking to do you mentioned I think part of your guidance adjustment is your SG&A. So is it just a function of are you looking to reduce personnel or is you just tighter cost management? What was driving that?

Glynis Bryan

I think it's two things. One is on the rollover effect of the reductions that we took last year and the SG&A initiatives that we put in place last year. That's definitely playing through in the numbers this year as well as the improvements that we've made in some of our underlying operations, moving some work to Manila relative to keeping it in here in the US or in other high-cost locations. So it is a combination of some of the initiatives we started last year and the acceleration as we continue to execute against growth in 2024 we will also continue to invest, as I said, in the sales and technical resources and continue to invest in systems. But we are seeing the play through of the initiatives that we started last year and that we're continuing.

Anthony Lebiedzinski

We'll thank you very much and best of luck.

Victor Santiago

Good morning. This is Victor on for Matt here, and thanks for taking my question and congrats guys on the announcement of your retirement and on the growth you saw on devices during the quarter. Could you give us any color on what drove that demand in regards to customer type?

Joyce Mullen

I think it's really across the board on. Yes. And it was, you know, we're not talking big numbers. It was very muted growth but down. But it was it was great to see because it changes the trajectory. So so but it was across the board.

Got it. And I don't know, I could name names, but maybe just can I just say one more thing about devices for a second on what we're seeing right now is a lot of interest in refresh, and we're also seeing a lot of discussion about AIPC.s. And so we do expect that devices will continue to strengthen throughout the year and we do think part of that, but a very small part of that is going to be due to a PCs. I just wanted to I think I do think most of it's going to be driven by refresh, but we haven't changed our view on that.

Victor Santiago

Got it. Thank you. That's helpful. And as a quick follow-up, could you give us an idea on how much the info center acquisition adds your ServiceNow capabilities? What did your capabilities look like before that acquisition and how much will it grow for about?

Joyce Mullen

Yes. And we are in a we use of service now internally as part of our managed services offering. So we have a lot of familiarity with ServiceNow. We had some resale and some very small sort of services engagements. But I would say we have dramatically changed our capabilities around providing our clients with services around ServiceNow, ARM and Info center has developed an incredible reputation. They have a great level of customer sat best in the industry and ecosystem in North America.

And ServiceNow is you know, very pervasive. So we think that is a great platform for us to expand to include in terms of the relevance to our customers and our services capabilities. So we are very, very excited about this this acquisition and very excited about the leadership of interest centric that we're pretty impressed overall with how they run their businesses and how that will help us expand our capabilities on. They also have a very, very strong relationship with Microsoft and Azure AI, and that's obviously a strength of ours. So we think that's going to be a force multiplier.

Victor Santiago

Great. Thank you. I appreciate all the color.

Vincent Colicchio

Is there any more color on the weak side of performance and any integration issues of higher than expected turnover, things like that?

Joyce Mullen

Yes. So I mean, so over to sort of performed slightly below our expectations in Q1, and we have no concerns about the relevance of Google to our clients or the offerings that we are we have with data, it really is just depending on kind of when basically renewals and recommit for resale of Google Cloud happened to hit in it in a period. So what I would say, we haven't seen increased attrition. There's been no time with the team is fantastic. The leadership team is very excited and committed. We just didn't see exactly the same level of resale of Google Cloud that we expected in Q1.

Vincent Colicchio

And then how far along Could you update us on how far along you are in implementing your pricing and profitability initiatives, maybe in terms of innings in terms of earnings?

Joyce Mullen

So it was various I'd say, in North America. We are in maybe the fifth inning and I think about it that way. In North America, we've recently started. But recently the back half of last year, we started a similar program in near select maybe in the third inning. So I think there's still some runway that we have to go in both of those areas. And as we think about our services business and the profitability there. We're leveraging our offshore capability across all of the all of our services businesses as well as leveraging, you know, both data and AI and center as well as a majority have back-office operations in lower cost deals, India or Eastern Europe. And we're going to be leveraging those as well, too.

In terms of profitability for the profitability initiatives around our services infrastructure, our portfolio, I should say, and I would just say I mean am really excited about it.

Glynis Bryan

Sorry, Anthony, what we're really excited about is the fact that we are positioned well for the rebound and on the hardware side. So we've taken a lot of these actions during a period where we haven't seen very robust demand, especially for devices.

Vincent Colicchio

Okay. And has there been any change in your and the economic expectations for different geographies?

Glynis Bryan

No, I think on No, no, no change in our expectations there. And it's a simple answer. Our business in Europe is freight is not in MEI. in the UK looks very much like North America. The rest of Europe is software related, most of a packaged software and software services related and services is a little soft. But other than that, the of the geos, there's not much change in our expectations in terms of how the deals are going to perform.

Vincent Colicchio

Okay. Thank you. And congrats.

Joyce Mullen

Right. Well, thank you very much to all of you for your questions and your interest. We are very excited about the continued opportunity ahead of us in ARM and really are looking forward to sharing our continued progress on our journey to become the leading solutions integrator with you.

So thank you, Alex. You can close the call now. Appreciate your.

