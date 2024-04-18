Q1 2024 Equity Bancshares Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Brian Katzfey; VP, Director of Corporate Development and IR; Equity Bancshares, Inc

Brad Elliott; Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer; Equity Bancshares Inc

Chris Navratil; Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President; Equity Bancshares Inc

Krzysztof Slupkowski; Chief Credit Officer; Equity Bancshares Inc

Richard Sems; Executive Vice President, President of Equity Bank; Equity Bancshares Inc

Terry McEvoy; Analyst; Stephens Inc.

Andrew Liesch; Analyst; Piper Sandler

Jeff Rulis; Analyst; D.A. Davidson

Damon DelMonte; Analyst; Stifel

Presentation

Brian Katzfey

Good morning. Thank you for joining us today for Equity Bancshares first quarter earnings call. Before we begin, let me remind you that today's call is being recorded and is available via webcast at investor.equitybancshares.com, along with our earnings release and presentation materials.

Today's presentation contains forward-looking statements which are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed.

Following the presentation, we will allow time for questions and further discussion, and thank you all for joining us. And with that, I'd like to turn the call over to our Chairman and CEO, Brad Elliott.

Brad Elliott

Good morning, and thank you for joining Equity Bancshares Earnings Call. We're excited today to take you through our first quarter's results, including record net interest income, strong overall earnings and the completion of our merger with RockHold for just 67 days after formal announcement. Joining me today is Rick Sems, our Bank President; Chris Navratil, CFO; Kryzsztof Slupkowski, our Chief Cred Officer.

We entered the year position to grow our balance sheet and revenue streams through both organic in acquisitive avenues. During the quarter, we executed on this positioning with the cash acquisition of Raquel as well as organic commercial loan growth bank of KIRK, so added more than $340 million in core deposits over eight locations in North Central Missouri. Our new team members in the market are excited to be a part of the Equity Bank franchise and continue to provide excellent service through their community.

Our team remains focused on organic growth initiatives while completing the transaction Rick has worked hard to enhance the sales culture throughout our organization, which will pay dividends through the remainder of the year. We have excellent leaders and operators throughout our organization that I expect to thrive under Rick's leadership growth in earnings driven by our growing balance sheet allowed us to emphasize shareholder return through continuation of quarterly dividends as well as active participation in our share repurchase program.

During the quarter, we repurchased 209,591 shares under the current authorization of up to 1 million shares. While uncertainty remains in the economic environment. Our bank closes the quarter with a well-positioned balance sheet to continue to take advantage of opportunities to grow both organically and through strategic M&A. Our team members are engaged and have the tools to meet the needs of our community. I am proud of how we've started the year and look forward to continuing our positive momentum I will let Chris talk you through our financial results.

Chris Navratil

Thank you, Brad. Last night, we reported net income of $14.9 million, or $0.9 per diluted share. Adjusting for merger expenses incurred related to bank of Clarksville as well as the day one provision for the acquired performing loans. Net income was $16.1 million or $1.03 per diluted share. Net interest income was up $4.7 million linked quarter, while net interest margin improved from 3.49% to 3.75%. We will discuss margin dynamics in more detail later in this call.

Non-interest income adjusted for the loss on repositioning of investments in Q4 was up $4.5 million linked quarter. The positive trend was driven by $2.7 million in positive outcomes of special assets as well as $1.2 million gain on acquisition related to the Bank of Mexico transaction. In addition to these non-run rate items. We also saw service fee revenue, including service charges, debit card, credit card trust and wealth management and mortgage improved by 5% during the quarter.

Non-interest expenses adjusted for one-time M&A charges totaling $35.5 million were modestly up linked quarter and in line with expectations based on the timing of the Bank of Mexico closed. While we are still in the process of finalizing the accounting for the bank. Of course, still transaction original estimates continue to appear in line with 2024 EPS accretion of $0.36. The gain on acquisition is primarily due to the improvement in the fair value of the bond portfolio between the announcement date and close as previously disclosed merger of systems will be completed during Q2 after which cost savings are expected to be fully realized.

Our GAAP net income included a provision for credit loss of $1.0 million. The provision for the quarter is entirely attributable to the day one adjustment to reflect the acquisition of the Bank of Portugal portfolio. We continue to hold reserves for potential economic challenges. However, to date, we have not seen any specific concerns in our operating markets, the March 31 coverage of a CLO of this 1.28%. And I'll stop here for a moment, let Krzysztof talked through our asset quality for the quarter.

Krzysztof Slupkowski

Thanks, Chris. Asset quality metrics continued to screen at historically low levels with total classified loans closing the quarter at $39 million or 6.65% of total bank regulatory capital. The acquisition of Bank of current mill had a negligible impact on the Bank's problem assets position nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans remained below 70 basis points. Net charge-offs annualized were eight basis points for the quarter.

Recognized charge-offs have been reflective of specific circumstances on individual credits and not related to broader concern in the markets in which we operate. Under the current interest rate environment, we have updated our portfolio stress test and completed a full cycle of annual reviews and renewals, incorporating the latest operating results of our borrowers. These evaluations continued to affirm the resiliency of the portfolio and highlight the strength of local economies as evidenced by our credit quality trends.

Nevertheless, we acknowledge that risk remains through the end of the first quarter. We have not seen specifically deterioration in any of our portfolios. As mentioned previously, we benefited in the quarter from the resolution of specific assets totaling $2.7 million and reflected in other income. This positive result was primarily driven by recovery of two credits from the Lenox State Bank acquisition and the effort of our legal and special assets team led by Brett Reber, Andrew and personal. Chris?

Chris Navratil

Thanks, Krzysztof. Average loans increased during the quarter, an annualized rate of 11.1%, excluding the impact of the Bank of Clarksville, which added $67.6 million in average balances for the quarter. During the quarter, the coupon yield on loans increased to 6.83% from 6.71%. Overall, loan yields improved 23 basis points during the quarter to 6.85% as the headwinds impacting Q4 2023 results were not repeated.

Our bond portfolio yield improved to 3.84% from 2.73%. The positive trend was driven by the bond repositioning during the fourth quarter. In addition to the purchase accounting marks on the bank of Clarksville portfolio, cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 19 basis points to 2.77% in the quarter, while the contribution of average non-interest bearing deposits to the average deposit mix declined to 21.7% from 22.8% based on current spot transaction was accretive to this number. We closed the quarter with a period end ratio of 22.5%.

Net interest income totaled $44.2 million during the quarter, up $4.7 million from the fourth quarter as our earnings stream has benefited from previous period strategic decisioning and continued to outpace rising funding costs. We continue to carry excess cash balances, which are offset by wholesale borrowings. We are currently earning a positive spread on these positions. So it does have the effect of reducing margin. We calculate that the excess liquidity has the effect of reducing margin by eight basis points for the current quarter.

Noninterest expense during the quarter was $35.5 million, excluding $1.6 million realized merger charges, salaries and benefits increased $1.4 million due to annual compensation adjustments. The addition of Copesul team members and front-loaded payroll tax impact. As previously disclosed, the integration of systems following the bank of critical transaction will take place in Q2 after which cost saves will be fully realized.

Our outlook slide includes the forecast for the second quarter as well as full year 2024. We do not include future rate changes than what forecast still includes the effect of lagging repricing in both our loan and deposit portfolios. Our provision is forecasted to be approximately 12 basis points to average loans.

Ric?

Richard Sems

I'm pleased with our start to 2024 and all that we are positioned to accomplish moving forward as we continue to emphasize value creation in our markets, our team was able to successfully close the merger transaction in 67 days following an announcement, an incredible accomplishment in the current environment, I need to give Julie Huber and her entire team, a big shot up this result is only possible with the full leadership team working together while working through the transaction, our legacy customer base and markets remains in focus.

We started the quarter strong, but have seen some of our expected Q1 loan closings moved to Q2. In addition, we continue to take advantage of opportunity to exit certain credits and lower-yielding loans. With that said, we believe our prospects remain strong for the remainder of the year. As we close the quarter, pipelines remained strong, increasing 15% from year end, and we look to build on our culture of sales as we move forward.

As we drive a culture of sales, we have hired a managing director of sales and training, seasoned executive Betty Berquist. Betty will be aligning our team with the primary focus of organic growth during the quarter, customer deposit balances, excluding bank of personal accounts, trended consistently with expectations as excess and municipalities that were added in Q4 were moved out.

Total deposits closed the quarter at $4.4 billion. Loans as a percentage of deposits closed at 79.7%, positioning our bank to be a capable lender for new and current customers in our footprint, our teams are focused on value creation through deepening relationships, identifiable expertise and application of a high operating tempo that ensures our customers receive the high level of service they have come to expect of our bank.

And this focus, coupled with the opportunity provided by our balance sheet position and growing marketplaces have me excited for our outlook over the remainder of the year. Partnering with the Bank of Mexico and their committed team of banking professionals provide added scale and market expansion, which will contribute to our growth goals throughout 2024. Early feedback shows an engaged team exceeding expectations.

As indicated in our outlook slide, we continue to expect to drive mid to high single digit organic loan growth in 2024. We have the strategy, discipline, tools and people in place to realize this expectation. I look forward to assisting the team in execution service revenues improved quarter over quarter, including increasing contributions from card trust and wealth management, service charges and mortgage. Our teams are focused on enhancing customer value in 2024 and beyond which we expect to drive expansion of business lines moving forward.

Finally, I am pleased to announce the addition of Craig Dunn, regional CEO. and our community East market, including Western and North Central Missouri. Greg joins us with extensive experience in the markets he will now be overseeing. I look forward to partnering with Craig as we look to continue to build in these markets.

Brad Elliott

Our company is well capitalized. Our asset quality metrics continue to be the best they have been in the history of equity. Our balance sheet structure is positioned for times like this, our team is experienced and we have a widespread granular deposit base. Our strategic directives for 2024 have me more excited than I have been since the beginning of 2020. Our team has taken the board's strategic initiatives and are hitting the ground running. We look forward to continuing to redeploy assets into customer relationships that build franchise value.

We continue to see momentum on the M&A front and expect that to continue. We've had several positive conversations, and we feel the distressed market will begin to resolve itself as well. Equity will remain disciplined in our approach to assessing these opportunities, emphasizing value while controlling dilution and the earn-back time line.

With that, we are happy to take your questions.

Terry McEvoy

Good, and good morning, everybody. Chris, How are you thinking about a higher for longer rate environment Tom, in terms of where and when deposit rates will peak in your forecast?

Chris Navratil

So Chris, Terry, our forecast currently isn't including any kind of changes in interest rates. So we're not factoring any reductions or increases. So that's holding flat to where we are today. I think as we look at peaking out deposit rates, we've been thinking about between 40 and 50 of the maximum beta. We're still sub 40 today, so about 36% as our beta thus far, and I expect that is going to get above 40, but I'm optimistic.

We're not going to get to the high levels that we talked about previously, which is that kind of 50 beta perspective. We're continuing to see opportunities with deposits and because we have it a meaningful asset to our portfolio already out there at kind of what I'd consider high ends of the market. We have opportunities to reposition some as well. So we are still thinking about between we expect to hit 40 on an all in beta and potentially creep above that. But I think we'll stay below the 50 overall even higher for a longer world banks and d

Terry McEvoy

Asked the question on fee income. Can you just remind me where you've made investments and where you see incremental growth in fees this year?

Chris Navratil

Yes. So I think we're seeing incremental growth on the treasury management side in our service revenues. And then we're also seeing it in our in our wealth management area. So and we just kind of rolled out a new product set with some bundles on the business side. So we continue to expect to see and has seen some growth in that area.

Richard Sems

And in our view, remember, Terry, a couple of years ago, we started our corporate credit card business in that it's still not mature yet. So I think we have still lots of room for expansion, which creates interchange income off of that corporate credit card business.

Terry McEvoy

And then maybe I'll squeeze one last one in. But Brad, the 67 days from announcement to close. So many other deals are just have been delayed much, much longer and extended. I guess my question is, what's the special sauce? What's working for you to announce a deal, get it closed, get it converted and move onto your next one because others just haven't been as successful?

Brad Elliott

Well, I think some of that is just communication with the regulators on what you're working on, what fits their box and our box it having it be something in our footprint that doesn't have lots of issues around it. And so I think it has to do with delegated authority outside of Washington, D.C. is what really helps those transactions and so on. It was still tell everybody in the world that happens. So that somebody can figure out how to squash that. So we're crossing our fingers. It just happens that it's happening that way.

Terry McEvoy

Perfect. Thanks. Thanks for the insight. Appreciate it.

Hey, guys, good morning. I wanted to start with this with the commercial real estate portfolio and just what's repricing on that this year and next year? And just how much opportunity might you have to we reset the bar so to speak on some of the loan portfolio from a yield perspective?

Richard Sems

Yes, this is Rick. So we're repricing every single month. I mean, roughly on average kind of $100 million or so. And all of those are at the rates stay longer. We still have quite a bit and I'll get you the exact number as far as I don't know, Chris, if you have that for our what's actually coming up at about $100 million each month, it looks like we put on and we're putting those on average around 8.5, 8.3 days to 8.5 each month. So there's still room to go on that on that piece of repricing.

So on we can get to some the exact numbers for when we look at it on a each quarter, how much is getting coming due. So that's all that. What we've been doing is on some of those we choose. And if we can't get that rate, we choose to exit those relationships. If it's not if that's not enough for business.

Chris Navratil

We started the cycle the okay, where our portfolio was floating and so on. That's two years ago now. And we didn't go longer on commercial refi commercial deals. We didn't go longer than five years. And most of time we were in three years or less. So I don't know the dollar amount that's left in there, but it's not as significant.

Richard Sems

I think in total care when we talked about it last quarter. I can't remember exactly, but we'll get to that.

Yes. Okay. Appreciate that. And then just on the on the loan pipeline, it sounds like you guys are pretty optimistic now on growth this year, maybe relative to some peers. And just wanted to hear maybe how much of that was just organic growth with your existing customers versus maybe some opportunities to take market share from maybe some other banks that are pulling back given their balance sheet constraints, et cetera?

Richard Sems

So yeah, I mean, we are really pushing on giving that a calling calling on prospects. So we're seeing that. I think we kind of started that in the fourth quarter, and we're starting to see some benefit from that especially on the C&I side. So we've had a little growth in the first quarter and C&I. We want to see more of that as we move into the second and half of the year. So so that aspect of it that we're looking at, a lot of that is new new business come. So again, with new business though, and when it's on the pipeline, as you know, that there's an absolute guarantee that that's going to close, but what it more looks we get the more opportunity for this year and for next year, in the following year.

Yes. Okay. And if I could sneak in one last one, too, on the deals that you guys are looking at, is there a benchmark or a way for us to think about accretion levels that you would consider with transactions from here?

Brad Elliott

And maybe a little bit of detail on that. But in terms of accretion level, are you referring to what we're looking for in terms of run rate accretion versus what we're willing to accept dilution or is it?

Chris Navratil

Yes, just you know, the typical parameters around you know if you're looking at transactions and my guess is that any deals that you're looking at a bank's balance sheet might might have some underwater assets and so the pricing might be relatively attractive. And so to some extent, you're fixing someone's balance sheet that's underwater. And so just thinking about those opportunities as they come, what your parameters might be for tangible payback in accretion from an EPS perspective, would you be looking for those sort of things?

Brad Elliott

So so I would say we haven't changed our parameter on earn back. So if accretion Waters down equity, we mean it still has to be less than a three year earn back or maybe even less than that because there is some risk in that accretable yield going way quicker. But we we haven't changed any of our parameters on what we're looking at from a transaction standpoint.

Chris Navratil

The other thing I'd say, Brad, and as we think about those transactions. We're trying to look at them in terms of the fair value of that balance sheet after we've done so in the marks are kind of all the way through the process. So as we look at pricing, as we look at a lot of the conversations we're having, it's focused more on what does the balance sheet worth versus what is tangible book value today. So willing to accept a little bit less dilution, typically just because of the way we're looking at structuring those transactions.

Okay. That's helpful. Thanks, guys.

Andrew Liesch

Thanks. Good morning, guys. I'm sorry, just a question now with the mega pixel deal closed, has the asset sensitivity of the balance sheet shifted much at all?

Brad Elliott

Not meaningfully, Andrew. The Clarksville assets are relatively short but there's a little bit of duration in there. So there you're still looking at kind of two to three years overall. They don't have a lot of fixed long term on the loan side and then their liabilities are predominantly non-time based. So in theory, completely flexible, but just kind of thoughts on how the market moves in competition.

Andrew Liesch

Still pretty neutral or three changes?

Chris Navratil

Yes, you might talk about some of the positives we're already seeing.

Krzysztof Slupkowski

Yes. I mean, we're seeing deposit growth right now. We're seeing a really engaged group of folks. And so it continues to be a really good source of deposits for us. And what we're able to do is in that market bring in a lot of the digital products that we have. And so there's actually a from the clientele side really liking what we're doing and as a result them and I think we're going to continue to see maybe a little bit, and we're kind of pointing to just hold serve there on deposits. I think we might continue to see decent growth there through the end of the year.

Andrew Liesch

Does that actually kind of lead? And our next question is on funding the loan growth for this year, is it going to come from client deposit growth or is there any remixing of assets that might fund it as well?

Brad Elliott

I think the answer to that is both Andrew. And then optimistically. We'll get all the loan growth that we could hope for and then you could see some funding via wholesale borrowing as well because we have the capacity to do it.

Now our bond portfolio, especially the character of our portfolio is very short. So you're going to see some cash flows coming in that would give us opportunities to reposition into loans. We also have some cash as we kind of as you mentioned, the phone call that excess liquidity we're carrying that can be repositioned into loans. So we have opportunities today to redeploy assets ideally in the customer relationships and those those cash flows will continue to come through the year of that.

Richard Sems

And I would add that given the discipline that we've had on cost of funds, it just gives us dry powder to make a decision as things move in the market. So I think we're in a restaurant point there, as Christian said, you do either one.

Andrew Liesch

Got it that that's all really helpful off the back. Thanks for taking the questions.

Jeff Rulis

Thanks. Just a couple of credit questions, if I could. In some encouraging linked quarter statistics, maybe going back to the last quarter that primary residence mortgage credit that was brought on or identified with any movement on that specifically?

Krzysztof Slupkowski

Yeah, we were able to get that. We actually sold the note we move that credit on.

Jeff Rulis

Okay. And then a broader question on the I guess, the balance of existing NPAs or even classifieds of that, what's done were acquired versus kind of legacy? I know that blurs the lines, but as we've talked about, I think you've been successful in chasing down sort of gains from four recoveries from acquired loans. Just trying to get a sense for of the bucket of NPAs or for classifieds, what if that is acquired and what was underwritten legacy?

Krzysztof Slupkowski

Yeah. So if you look back on the last few years and the historical basis, you're going to find that the majority of our problem assets are acquired loans. So more than half more than half of what you see is actually a flyer then. And that's been the case for the last few years. And you know, as you can tell, our assets, our problem assets are going down quarter by quarter, seems like it and part of it is due to a kind of slowdown in an M&A space, but also on our IR app, special assets teams and our legal team is just focused on on resolving some of these issues and execute on the contracts that we have in place, better our positions.

Jeff Rulis

increased off of those acquired that you're of going after. I don't know if there's a if we're in the seventh inning of all that have been acquired. Do you think you'd chase down recoveries? Just 0% of that? Just trying to get a sense for it sounds like maybe there's potential for further recoveries. Any any way to position where you are in that process of at least of what you know of what you've acquired to date?

Krzysztof Slupkowski

Yeah, I would say the big wins have already been won. And whatever there's a little bit of it left, not much. But I would say on the recovery side, there's there's probably less opportunity going forward. I would say that our problem assets loans today, they're well reserved and I mean, I don't see any further losses or recoveries in that space.

Brad Elliott

We do have a large recovery that we are still chasing out there. So a substantial one of them that Fed data, it is still out there Got it.

Jeff Rulis

And Brad, I appreciate that M&A slots pivoting to the buyback. I mean, do we view that as you can kind of do both or more specifically? And I think shares are trading kind of around where kind of the average price you had last quarter. I'm just checking in on the appetite of buyback. Is that weighing or increase with M&A opportunities? Or do you feel like that's going to be at least for the short term going to be a pretty steady level or maybe even greater from your perspective?

Brad Elliott

Yes. I think we'll still remain active in the M&A or in the buyback market. And we we don't have anything imminent that like a couple of quarters ago, we knew we had KIRK spill that was coming that hasn't been announced yet. But so we stopped the buybacks as we were building cash to be able to make sure we had enough cash to transact that on the M&A front, we do have conversations going, but we don't have those conversations that would have as big a need for cash that would be. So I think we will continue to be opportunistic in the buyback market.

Jeff Rulis

Okay. Thank you.

Damon DelMonte

Hey, good morning, everyone. Hope you guys are all doing well on my question. First question regarding the margin. So this quarter's margin, Chris was 3.75 on how much fair value accretion was included in that and the total fair value accretion.

Chris Navratil

There is several when you combine all of our transactions. So not just be okay. Specifically, there was $150,000 in loans as well as less than $0.5 million in bonds.

Damon DelMonte

Okay. And how should we think about kind of a projected fair value accretion going forward?

Chris Navratil

Yes. So the bond portfolio we acquired was $5 million underwater. So we're going to accrete $5 million on the bond portfolio over a 2 to 2.5 year life, which is relatively well in line with what we disclosed as we went through the deal mechanics to begin with the fair value mark on the loan book is just north of $3 million. Of that $3 million will come in over, we're currently projecting a life of between 3.5 and four years. So it just can be realized over that over that time horizon.

Damon DelMonte

Got it. Okay. And then does the guidance that you guys provided in the slide deck incorporate the projected fair value, or is that excluding that?

Chris Navratil

It includes it, it doesn't.

Damon DelMonte

Okay, great. And then with regards to the C&I growth that I'm sorry --

Chris Navratil

I should say is reflecting the okay?

Damon DelMonte

Yes. Okay, great. Thank you. And then with regards to the C&I growth this quarter on how much of that was increase in line utilization versus new credits coming on the books?

Richard Sems

It was new credits.

Damon DelMonte

As our new credit. Okay. And when do you have a level of where the line utilization stands today and kind of how that fared more recently?

Chris Navratil

I don't have it in front of me. We get definitely. Yes, we don't have a calculator.

Damon DelMonte

Okay. And then just lastly on the CRE, thanks for the color and kind of the expected maturities that are forthcoming on from a broader perspective, are you guys kind of having proactive conversations with with the borrowers that are on tap to mature, have the rates reset. So you can kind of be in a position to know whether or not you're going to have to move them off the books or come up with a different solution. Just so that there's not a you have had a handful of credits, one quarter that have to exit and it kind of impacts the overall growth because you having those initial conversations with folks.

Chris Navratil

Yeah. Yes, we're absolutely being proactive on looking at that. I mean that's why we tried to work ahead, at least at a minimum a quarter ahead to have those conversations. And then as we're bringing them into credit card committee, we have those discussions on on yield and then also on ones in which there might be something that we just don't like the credits.

And as Christoph has done and his team has done. I mean, we're doing a lot of stress testing on it to understand if rates will be reset, what that's going to look like. So that some we're well working well, ahead of that. We know that now we know that in advance for those ones that are at very low rates being raised up based on what their performance has been. If they can handle it or not. So yes, we're absolutely doing that and proactively.

Damon DelMonte

Got it. Okay. Great. That's all that I had. Thank you very much.

