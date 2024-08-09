Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited's (SGX:QC7) Stock On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Momentum?

Q & M Dental Group (Singapore)'s (SGX:QC7) stock is up by a considerable 10% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Q & M Dental Group (Singapore)'s ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

View our latest analysis for Q & M Dental Group (Singapore)

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) is:

11% = S$11m ÷ S$103m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every SGD1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated SGD0.11 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Q & M Dental Group (Singapore)'s Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

At first glance, Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 8.3%. For this reason, Q & M Dental Group (Singapore)'s five year net income decline of 4.2% raises the question as to why the high ROE didn't translate into earnings growth. We reckon that there could be some other factors at play here that are preventing the company's growth. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

So, as a next step, we compared Q & M Dental Group (Singapore)'s performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 13% over the last few years.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) has a high three-year median payout ratio of 85% (that is, it is retaining 15% of its profits). This suggests that the company is paying most of its profits as dividends to its shareholders. This goes some way in explaining why its earnings have been shrinking. With only very little left to reinvest into the business, growth in earnings is far from likely.

Moreover, Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 80%. Still, forecasts suggest that Q & M Dental Group (Singapore)'s future ROE will rise to 15% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) has some positive attributes. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE. Bear in mind, the company reinvests a small portion of its profits, which means that investors aren't reaping the benefits of the high rate of return. With that said, we studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that while the company has shrunk its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to grow in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

