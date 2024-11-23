Pyxis Tankers Inc (PXS) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth Amid Market ...

Release Date: November 22, 2024

Positive Points

Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) reported a solid financial performance with strong revenues and profitability driven by supportive market conditions.

The company successfully expanded into the dry-bulk sector, ending the third quarter with a fleet of six modern midsized Eco vessels.

Consolidated time charter equivalent revenues increased by over 25% from the same period in 2023, reaching $11.7 million.

Net income for the quarter was $3.5 million, or $0.34 basic EPS, representing a $0.05 per share improvement compared to Q3 2023.

The company has a strong cash position, with $43.7 million in total cash at the end of September 2024, and has eliminated potential dilution by redeeming all remaining Series A convertible preferred stock.

Negative Points

The chartering environment softened in the latter part of the third quarter, with slower global economic activity, especially in China.

The average estimated TCE rate for Q4 2024 is lower than the rate reported for Q3 2024, indicating a potential decline in revenue.

The company faces challenges in finding compelling acquisitions of modern MRs due to high current prices.

Operating expenses increased by $1.1 million, partially offsetting the increase in TCE revenues.

The potential expansion of tariffs among major trading partners could lead to further market dislocation and volatility.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an overview of Pyxis Tankers' financial performance for the third quarter of 2024? A: Valentios Valentis, CEO: Pyxis Tankers reported strong financial performance in Q3 2024, with consolidated time charter equivalent revenues (TCE) of $11.7 million, marking an increase of over 25% from the same period in 2023. The daily TCE for the fleet was approximately $22,000, with MR2 product tankers averaging almost $30,000. Net income was $3.5 million or $0.34 basic EPS, a $0.05 per share improvement compared to Q3 2023. Adjusted EBITDA rose to $6.7 million.

Q: How has the geopolitical situation affected Pyxis Tankers' operations and market conditions? A: Valentios Valentis, CEO: The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and Middle East conflict have disrupted global seaborne trade, sustaining elevated charter rates and expanding ton miles. Despite these challenges, global economic activity remains resilient, and inflationary pressures are easing. These geopolitical events continue to influence market conditions significantly.

