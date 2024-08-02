PwC chief’s $1.2m bonus kept ‘secret for more than a year’, inquiry told

PwC Australia CEO Kevin Burrowes received a $1.2m payment from the consultancy giant’s international arm that he did not initially reveal to a parliamentary inquiry. Photograph: Lukas Coch/AAP

PwC’s Australia head Kevin Burrowes received a $1.2m payment from the consultancy giant’s international arm that he did not initially reveal to the parliamentary inquiry into the 2015 leaking of confidential government tax reform information.

A parliamentary inquiry was told on Friday, Burrowes first told the Corporations and Financial Services Committee he was paid an annual salary of $2.4m. That was later corrected to $2.8m. However, he did not disclose the additional income from PwC international until a June meeting of partners this year, about 12 months after he took up the Australian role, as reported by the AFR.

During a grilling of PwC on Friday, committee chair, senator Deborah O’Neill, told Burrowes he had kept the extra payment “secret for more than a year … [It] looks very deceptive to me”.

Burrowes told the committee, “I feel there has been a misunderstanding”, about the additional salary. “[You] probably won’t agree with what I’m going to say, but we have been extraordinarily transparent with you. We have answered hundreds of questions”.

He said he had provided services to “20 to 30” global clients for that payment.

The inquiry was set up last year in the wake of the scandal breaking in 2022 involving a former partner, Peter-John Collins, who revealed multinational tax reforms being drawn up by the Abbott government in 2015 to corporate clients.

O’Neill told Burrowes his “decision to accept payment from two masters is replete with a conflict of interest”.

Jan McCahey, PwC’s chief risk and ethics leader, told the inquiry she only learned of the $1.2m on 20 June this year, about 11 months after Burrowes formally took up his new role.

“I was surprised to learn of it at the time,” she told the inquiry. “[I] probably something like, ‘that’s news to me’.

Committee members, including Liberal National senator Paul Scarr and Liberal MP Alex Hawke, also pressed Burrowes about why PwC had not handed over a report commissioned by the firm from Linklaters to examine the role of international partners in the tax leak.

Senator O’Neill said it was “completely intolerable” that PwC has not handed over that report.

Burrowes said it “wasn’t mine to provide the report” and he had “made several requests” for it but his main role was to focus on repairing the firm’s reputation in Australia.

He said the “statement of facts” report was “not pertinent to what we’re trying to do in Australia,” and repeated claims made prior to today’s hearing that he had not read it.

In a statement last September, PwC said Linklaters had “found no evidence that any PwC personnel outside Australia used confidential information from PwC Australia for commercial gain”.

“With respect to those PwC people who did receive confidential information from PwC Australia, most did not know the information was confidential,” PwC said. “However, the review found that six individuals should have raised questions as to whether the information was confidential. To the extent that they are still with PwC, their firms have taken appropriate action.”