Pushing Buttons: Concord collapses and Firewalk falls, capping off a brutal year for game development

It’s official: after Sony pulled its struggling hero shooter Concord from sale shortly after it launched, the studio that made it will now be closing. Firewalk Studios was bought by Sony less than two years ago, as part of a strategy to improve PlayStation’s live-service portfolio. The closure of Firewalk cements Concord’s place as one of the biggest and most consequential flops in gaming history: the cost to Sony will have been in the hundreds of millions, with estimates of Concord’s development cost ranging from $200m to $400m in total.

Sony also closed Neon Koi, a developer with offices in Helsinki and Berlin, which focused on “mobile action games with epic stories” but had yet to release a game.

Having comprehensively outsold the Xbox with its PlayStation consoles for two console generations in a row now, Sony identified mobile gaming and live-service games (the likes of Fortnite, Overwatch and Destiny) as its growth priorities. It has had one live-service hit, Helldivers 2, a surprise success in January. But with Concord’s failure to launch and reports of continued troubles at Sony’s other live-service studio, Bungie – which makes Destiny, and which Sony bought in 2022 for $3.7bn – it’s not looking like this strategy is paying off.

“We have spent considerable time these past few months exploring all our options,” wrote Hermen Hulst, head of Sony’s studios, in a businesslike press release. “After much thought, we have determined the best path forward is to permanently sunset the game and close the studio. I want to thank all of Firewalk for their craftsmanship, creative spirit and dedication … I know none of this is easy news to hear, particularly with colleagues and friends departing.

“Both decisions were given serious thought, and ultimately, we feel they are the right ones to strengthen the organisation. Neon Koi and Firewalk were home to many talented individuals, and we will work to find placement for some of those impacted within our global community of studios where possible.”

The 150-plus people at Firewalk and an estimated 30 at Neon Koi join about 13,000 other video game workers laid off globally so far this year, as a post-pandemic economic contraction reshapes game development.

Firewalk’s staff posted a final farewell on X yesterday evening. “Firewalk began with the idea of bringing the joy of multiplayer to a larger audience,” it reads.

“Along the way we assembled an incredible team who were able to navigate growing a new startup into a team during a global pandemic … Build a new, customised next-generation FPS engine … and ultimately ship and deliver a great experience to players – even if it landed much more narrowly than hoped against a heavily consolidated market. We took some risks along the way – marrying aspects of card battlers and fighting games with first-person-shooters – and although some of these and other aspects of the IP didn’t land as we hoped, the idea of putting new things into the world is critical to pushing the medium forward.”