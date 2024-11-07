PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCT): Among the Best Recycling Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds

In This Article:
We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Recycling Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. In this article, we are going to take a look at where PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) stands against the other recycling stocks.
Imagine living in a society where all kinds of waste are converted into useful resources that power sectors like construction, energy packaging, and automotive while reducing landfill clutter. That's the reality as calls for sustainability fuel recycling in the race to protect the environment and resources.
Consequently, the waste recycling services market is experiencing robust growth amid increased awareness of environmental sustainability, stringent waste disposal regulations and increased focus on resource conservation. With the recycling services market projected to be worth $78.43 billion by 2028 (as per The Business Research Company), there are tremendous opportunities to unlock by focusing on companies that are involved in the space.
One of the key areas with tremendous potential in the recycling business involves plastic purification so that it can go back into the circular economy. Katherine Ogundiya, an analyst at Barclays, believes the crop of companies working on plastic recycling has been overlooked, yet they possess tremendous upside potential. "Advanced recycling has immense potential to transform the plastic waste crisis," she said in a research note to investors.
The metal recycling market is growing significantly, primarily driven by the increasing demand for consumer electronics. Electronic waste is produced in tandem with the growth in the production and use of gadgets like smartphones, laptops, tablets, and home appliances. Essential metals that can be recovered and recycled, such as copper, aluminum, gold, and silver, are present in these devices. To preserve natural resources and lessen the environmental impact of mining and processing new metals, it is essential to recycle metals from e-waste.
The Environmental Protection Agency announced $2.6 billion in newly available funding for drinking water infrastructure through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to accompany that rule.
Based on data gathered in 2021, the Environmental Protection Agency projected in a report to Congress last year that the United States will require $625 billion in investments over two decades in drinking water infrastructure. The investment should also benefit companies engaged in the water recycling business by 2030.
The recycling sector is a prime example of how profit and the environment can coexist at a time when sustainability is a major topic of discussion worldwide. In addition to promoting a greener future as we move toward a more circular economy recycling companies offer access to a thriving market with substantial growth potential.
We'll introduce you to some of the most notable waste management and recycling companies in this article. These businesses spearhead change and present astute investors with exciting prospects of long-term shareholder value.
To compile the list of the best recycling stocks to buy according to hedge funds, we used a stock screener to find waste management and recycling companies. We then selected the stocks that were the most popular among elite hedge funds, as of Q2 2024. Finally, we ranked the stocks in ascending order based on the number of hedge funds that held stakes in them.
At Insider Monkey, we are obsessed with the stocks that hedge funds pile into. The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter's strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).
PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)
Market cap as of November 7: $2.32 Billion
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 12
PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) specializes in recycling polypropylene plastic (PP) waste into new plastic. It holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin with multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products for various industries. It is one of the best recycling stocks to buy, going by the 200% plus gain year to date.
The gain has come from PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) inking a strategic partnership with Procter & Gamble to strengthen its prospects in the polypropylene recycling market. The deal sets the company on the path to generating value in a market projected to expand from $8.2 billion in 2022 to $13.5 billion by 2030. The two companies have already begun constructing a plant in Ohio to recycle polypropylene (PP) plastic.
Additionally, PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) has obtained a $90 million funding package from Samlyn Capital and Sylebra Capital Management, which is anticipated to enhance its production capacity and support its cutting-edge polypropylene plastic recycling technology. Initial sales have begun for the company, and higher revenues are expected in the fourth quarter.
Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.