Public sector staff working even less than before, data shows

Public sector employees are doing even less productive work than before, official figures show, as Sir Keir Starmer prepares a huge expansion of the state.
Productivity in the public sector fell by an estimated 1.2pc in the three months to June compared with the previous quarter, which itself showed zero growth, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
Revised figures also showed productivity in public services grew at less than half the rate in 2022 than previously thought.
The figures were published against a backdrop of a series of inflation-busting pay deals for public employees worth £10bn granted by Rachel Reeves weeks after taking office.
The Chancellor’s £25bn tax raid on workers and businesses also largely exempted public sector workers, with figures published by the budget watchdog showing that the public sector pay bill would rise much faster than private sector wages for the rest of the decade.
In total, the number of people employed by the state is predicted to break through 6m for the first time.
Public services productivity – a measure of the output per hour worked – remains lower than it was in 1997, and 8.5pc below pre-pandemic levels at the end of 2019, after a slump during the Covid lockdowns from which it has never recovered.
The ONS said that it had revised down estimated public sector productivity growth from 2.6pc to 1pc in 2022, adding this suggested “that the recovery of public service productivity from the pandemic is taking longer than previously estimated.”
By comparison, total productivity, measured by output per hour across the economy, was 2pc above pre-Covid levels in the three months to September as the private sector picks up the slack.
The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) estimated that private sector workers would be hundreds of pounds worse off by the end of next year because of Ms Reeves’s National Insurance changes as employers offset the bill with lower pay rises.
Public sector employees, who already benefit from perks such as gold-plated pensions, will be largely unaffected.
Douglas McWilliams, co-chairman of the Growth Commission, blamed “bad management” for the weak performance.
Mr McWilliams, who has served as a government adviser, said: “People [in the public sector] don’t get promoted entirely on the basis of management ability, there’s too much emphasis given to non-performance related factors like diversity, inclusion, gender and things like that.
“On top of that, there seem to be people in the public sector who don’t think that productivity is one of their objectives.”
Mr McWilliams said working from home had also made the challenge of raising productivity in the public sector “harder”.
He said: “When you’ve got bad management, they tend to manage by looking to see if people are there. And if you can’t even do that, it doesn’t help.”
Previous ONS analysis has also shown that people who work from home get an extra 20 minutes of sleep and work for 10 minutes less each day than those who trudge into the office.
Home working is widespread in the public sector, with official government building occupancy figures showing HM Treasury staff were on average in the office 64pc of the time in September, the month before Rachel Reeves’s maiden Budget.
This was up from just 51pc in August.
Ministry of Justice staff were in the office just 57pc of the time, according to government data.
Labour is already paving the way for the introduction of a four-day week in the public sector, with Angela Rayner scrapping Whitehall opposition to the introduction of shorter working hours for the same pay by South Cambridgeshire council.
Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, has also offered Tube drivers a four-day week for the same pay in response to their latest strike threat.
Union members at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) are also seeking to work just four days, saying that introducing the policy “will improve the support we provide to our farmers”.
This change was ruled out last week by Emma Reynolds, a pensions minister, who told Times Radio that “we’re not living in the 1970s”.