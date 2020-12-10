Canada markets open in 43 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    17,559.86
    -79.14 (-0.45%)
     

  • S&P 500

    3,672.82
    -29.43 (-0.79%)
     

  • DOW

    30,068.81
    -105.07 (-0.35%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7849
    +0.0048 (+0.61%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    46.23
    +0.71 (+1.56%)
     

  • BTC-CAD

    23,043.71
    -478.31 (-2.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    352.74
    -1.07 (-0.30%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    1,845.60
    +7.10 (+0.39%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    1,902.15
    -15.63 (-0.82%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.9300
    -0.0110 (-1.17%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    12,299.00
    -68.00 (-0.55%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    22.27
    +1.59 (+7.69%)
     

  • FTSE

    6,605.00
    +40.71 (+0.62%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    26,756.24
    -61.70 (-0.23%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6467
    +0.0016 (+0.25%)
     
STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES:

STOCK FUTURES DRIFT AS STIMULUS PROGRESS REMAINS ELUSIVE

Traders considered an ongoing stalemate on more stimulus talks in Washington

Hello Pal Announces New Record of $1,550,000 in Revenue for November 2020

·5 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 10, 2020 /CNW/ -- Hello Pal International Inc. ("Hello Pal" or the "Company") (CSE: HP) (CSE: HP.CN)(Frankfurt: 27H) (OTC: HLLPF), a provider of rapidly growing international live-streaming, social messaging and language learning mobile apps, is pleased to announce that it achieved over $1,550,717 CAD (7,869,088 CNY) in revenue for the month of November.

&quot;Hello Pal has seen an average revenue of approximately $1,000,000 CAD. (see chart).&quot; (PRNewsfoto/Hello Pal International Inc.)
"Hello Pal has seen an average revenue of approximately $1,000,000 CAD. (see chart)." (PRNewsfoto/Hello Pal International Inc.)

Livestreaming Service

Hello Pal's livestreaming service achieved yet another significant milestone in revenue for the month of November. Operating under a CAD/CNY exchange rate of 5.08 as of Dec 3, 2020, the company earned record revenue of $1,550,000 CAD.

The livestreaming service continues to be the main driving force providing a steady and growing source of income for the company. For 2020, Hello Pal has seen an average revenue of approximately $1,000,000 CAD. (see chart ).

"Another significant milestone reached as our business continues to grow and evolve, we are pleased to reach a new all-time high for the company. We will continue to refine our user experience, roll out new products and features, and operate in increasingly efficient manner as Hello Pal continues its growth plans," said KL Wong, Founder and Chairman of the Company.

User Base Performance

As of the date of the news release, Hello Pal's registered user base is over 5.2 million users from over 200 countries and regions. The positive increase in registered users continues to be driven by our livestream service.

The livestreaming service continues to be active with over 15,000 active daily users interacting with one another. This is an increase of 5,000 daily users from previously reports from the company.

To download Hello Pal, Language Pal, Travel Pal or the proprietary Phrasebooks please visit the IOS or Android store. For information with respect to the Company or the contents of this news release, please contact the Company at (604) 683-0911 or visit the website at hellopal.com. Email inquiries can be directed to: investors@hellopal.com.

About the Hello Pal Platform

The Hello Pal Platform is a proprietary suite of mobile applications built on a user-friendly messaging interface that focus on social interaction, language learning and travel. Hello Pal, has been designed from the ground up to be easy to use and enables users' the freedom to speak in their own language regardless of the other person's language they are speaking to. Hello Pal's overriding mission is to bring the world closer together through social interaction, language learning and travel. By creating a platform where it is easy to instantly interact with others around the world and giving them the tools to communicate with each other in a joyful and fun way, we hope to do our part (however small) in fostering understanding and tolerance between all citizens of the world.

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Hello Pal cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Hello Pal's control. Such risks and uncertainties are described in Hello Pal's annual and interim financial statements available on www.sedar.com. Although Hello Pal is currently generating revenues, Hello Pal remains in the growth stage and such revenues are yet to be profitable. Accordingly, actual, and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Hello Pal undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

*Non-IFRS Financial Measure

Readers are cautioned that "receipts" and "cash-flow positive" are a measure not recognized under IFRS. Total receipts includes the amount of cash received by the Company and its agents from the use of the Hello Pal app. Also, "cash-flow positive" means that the monthly cash flow generated by Hello Pal's Asian subsidiary is sufficient to meet all ongoing obligations of Hello Pal's Asian subsidiary. Under IFRS, total receipts may be higher than revenue as a portion of the revenue is received by agents of Hello Pal. However, the Company's management believes that "receipts" and "cash-flow positive" provides investors with insight into management's decision-making process because management uses this measure to run the business and make financial, strategic and operating decisions. Further, "receipts" and "cash-flow positive" also provides useful insight into the operating performance of the Hello Pal app. "Receipts" and "cash-flow positive" does not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Readers are cautioned that "receipts" and are not an alternative to measures determined in accordance with IFRS and should not, on their own, be construed as indicators of performance, cash flow or profitability.

THE CSE HAS NEITHER APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

Hello Pal International
200 – 500 Denman Street
Vancouver, BC, V6G 3H1, Canada
p 604-683-0911

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hello-pal-announces-new-record-of-1-550-000-in-revenue-for-november-2020--301190281.html

SOURCE Hello Pal International Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2020/10/c1363.html

Latest Stories

  • US B-52H bombers fly to Middle East in mission to deter Iran

    In a new show of military might, two American bomber aircraft took off from the United States and flew over a swath of the Middle East on Thursday, sending what U.S. officials said was a direct message of deterrence to Iran. The flight of the two massive B-52H Stratofortress bombers over the region, the second such mission in less than a month, was designed to underscore America's continuing commitment to the Middle East even as President Donald Trump's administration withdraws thousands of troops from Iraq and Afghanistan. The long-range heavy bombers, which are capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear weapons, are a formidable sight and are flown less frequently in the Middle East than smaller combat aircraft, such as American fighter jets.

  • Form 8.3 - GoCo Group Plc

    FORM 8.3PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)1.         KEY INFORMATION(a) Full name of discloser:Jupiter Fund Management Plc (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):      The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient.  For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.  (c) Name of offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:      Use a separate form for each offeror/offereeGoCo Group PLC   (d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:  (e) Date dealing undertaken:      For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure9th December 2020 (f)  In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?      If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A”Yes – Future Plc     2.         POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSUREIf there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.(a)        Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)Class of relevant security:  0.0002p Ordinary    InterestsShort positions  Number%Number% (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:5,588,7191.32   (2) Cash-settled derivatives:       (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:            TOTAL:5,588,7191.32   All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).(b)        Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:None Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:None 3.         DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSUREWhere there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.(a)        Purchases and salesClass of relevant securityPurchase/sale  Number of securitiesPrice per unit 0.0002p OrdinarySale1,064,5431.260429 (b)        Cash-settled derivative transactionsClass of relevant securityProduct description e.g. CFDNature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short positionNumber of reference securitiesPrice per unit NONE     (c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)(i)         Writing, selling, purchasing or varyingClass of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionWriting, purchasing, selling, varying etc.Number of securities to which option relatesExercise price per unitType e.g. American, European etc.Expiry dateOption money paid/ received per unit NONE        (ii)        ExerciseClass of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionExercising/ exercised againstNumber of securitiesExercise price per unit NONE       (d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)Class of relevant securityNature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversionDetailsPrice per unit (if applicable) NONE      4.         OTHER INFORMATION(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangementsDetails of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included.  If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”   NONE   (b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivativesDetails of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i)  the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”   NONE   (c)        AttachmentsIs a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?NO Date of disclosure:10th December 2020 Contact name:David Warman Telephone number:0203 817 1392 Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

  • Turkey's Erdogan, at Nagorno-Karabakh parade, says Armenia needs new leaders

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday renewed a call for a change of leadership in Armenia, as he reviewed a military parade marking that country's defeat by Azerbaijan in a war in the disputed enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh. Erdogan, who provided military and diplomatic backing to Azerbaijan in this year's war, offered indirect support for opponents of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who is under pressure at home to resign over his handling of the conflict. "We wish for the Armenian people to rid itself of the burden of leaders who console them with the lies of the past and trap them into poverty," said Erdogan.

  • US jobless claims jump to 853,000 amid resurgence of virus

    WASHINGTON — The number of people applying for unemployment aid jumped last week to 853,000, the most since September, evidence that companies are cutting more jobs as new virus cases spiral higher.The Labor Department said Thursday that the number of applications increased from 716,000 the previous week. Before the coronavirus paralyzed the economy in March, weekly jobless claims typically numbered only about 225,000.The latest figures coincide with a surging viral outbreak that appears to be weakening the job market and the economy and threatening to derail any recovery. Consumers thus far haven't spent as much this holiday shopping season as they have in previous years, according to credit and debit card data. And in November, employers added jobs at the slowest pace since April. Restaurants, bars and retailers all cut jobs last month.The total number of people who are receiving state-provided unemployment aid rose for the first time in three months to 5.8 million, the government said, from 5.5 million. That suggests that some companies have sharply pulled back on hiring.All told, more than 19 million people are still dependent on some type of unemployment benefit. And unless Congress acts soon, nearly half of them will lose that aid in just over two weeks. That's when two jobless aid programs that the federal government created in the spring are set to expire.The first program provides unemployment benefits to the self-employed and contract workers, who weren’t eligible in the past. The second program is the one that extends jobless aid for 13 weeks.Members of Congress and the Trump administration are fighting over a roughly $900 billion relief package that could extend the two programs into the spring, sparing about 9 million unemployed Americans from what would otherwise be deeper financial distress.A bipartisan group of senators has proposed to extend the supplemental aid for four months and add $300-a-week in federal jobless aid. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday proposed a one-time round of $600 relief checks — half the $1,200 that was provided in the spring. But Mnuchin’s proposal includes no funding for supplemental unemployment aid payments, drawing sharp objections from Democrats in Congress.With a coronavirus vaccine nearing approval, many economists are optimistic that the economy will rebound strongly next year. But most favour another federal financial relief package to support unemployed workers, small businesses, and state and local governments until then.New confirmed virus cases are now topping 200,000 a day, up from only about 30,000 in the spring. And the average number of deaths each day in the past seven days has surpassed 2,000, roughly matching its peak in April.The virus’ acceleration has led many governors to impose stricter curbs on restaurants, gyms and other business activity in states from North Carolina to California and Washington state.The pandemic appears to have also sharply restricted holiday spending, in part because of stay-at-home orders and other restrictions and in part because many consumers are reluctant to go out shopping. A jump in online shopping hasn’t fully offset a steep decline, compared with last year, in spending at physical stores.According to data from Opportunity Insights, a research centre affiliated with Harvard and Brown universities, spending on debit and credit cards sank nearly 12% in the week that ended Nov. 29 compared with a year earlier. That marked a sharp drop from the previous week, when such spending was down just 2.3% from 12 months earlier.The steady stream of layoffs across the country has intensified the financial hardships for many Americans.One of the jobless, Montrell McGraw, says he just had to cancel his car insurance and now can’t drive because his unemployment benefit of just $225 a week isn’t enough to keep up with the payments. He was able to cover all his bills when the federal government provided an extra $600 in jobless aid. But that ended in July.McGraw, 26, lost his job as a cook at a Hilton Hotel in New Orleans, where he lives, back in March just after the virus erupted in the United States. He says he’s applied for 35 jobs without any luck. His primary work experience is in restaurants, few of which are hiring.Most of the available jobs he sees involve trucking or work on offshore oil rigs, which require certifications he can’t afford to obtain. McGraw has also worked with an advocacy group, Stand Up Louisiana, in support of extending jobless benefits.“I didn’t ask for this — no one asked for this pandemic,” he said. “I am trying to play the cards I am dealt with, and I have a really bad hand.”Christopher Rugaber, The Associated Press

  • Taylor Swift announces second surprise album of 2020, Evermore

    Taylor Swift announces second surprise album of 2020, EvermoreNinth studio album is described by Swift as a ‘sister album’ to the Grammy-nominated Folklore, released in July

  • Europe's bond boom may stem investment bank exodus from sovereign debt auctions

    The surge in government borrowing during the COVID-19 crisis and boost in bond trading may stem investment banks' gradual exodus from the less profitable business of buying and distributing European sovereign debt. Several lenders such as Credit Suisse, Societe Generale and ING have in recent years scaled back primary dealerships -- a role in which they run government bond auctions, sell securities on to clients and then actively trade them in secondary markets. That has left the median number of primary dealers per country at just 16, the Association for Financial Markets in Europe says, from 20 five years ago.

  • U.S. weekly jobless claims surge; inflation tame

    The number of Americans filing first-time claims for unemployment benefits increased more than expected last week as mounting new COVID-19 infections caused more business restrictions, further evidence that the pandemic and lack of additional fiscal stimulus were hurting the economy. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits totaled a seasonally adjusted 853,000 for the week ended Dec. 5, compared to 716,000 in the prior week, the Labor Department said on Thursday. The United States is in the throes of a fresh wave of coronavirus infections, with the number of confirmed cases crossing the 15 million mark on Tuesday.

  • U.S. Jobless Claims Jump More Than Forecast Amid New Shutdowns

    (Bloomberg) -- Applications for U.S. unemployment benefits surged last week, topping estimates with the highest level since September, suggesting that widening business shutdowns to curb the pandemic are spurring fresh job losses.Initial jobless claims in regular state programs rose by 137,000 to 853,000 in the week ended Dec. 5, Labor Department data showed Thursday. On an unadjusted basis, the figure increased by almost 229,000. The prior week included Thanksgiving, and data tend to be volatile around holidays.Continuing claims, the number of Americans on ongoing unemployment benefits, jumped by 230,000 to 5.76 million in the week ended Nov. 28.The claims reading topped all but one estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists that had called for 725,000 initial claims and 5.21 million continuing claims, on an adjusted basis.The increase in new claims -- which remain at more than triple pre-pandemic levels -- implies that the labor market recovery will be held back in coming weeks by new restrictions on restaurants and other in-person businesses. Expected distribution of the first virus vaccines this month could help curb spread and ease restrictions, but it’ll likely take months for it to reach a meaningful number of Americans.The release signals a shaky start for the labor market this month, which could be reflected in the Labor Department’s monthly jobs report for December. Hiring faltered in November with a 245,000 gain that was the weakest in five months, and Bloomberg Economics forecasts total employment will decline.Meanwhile, the fate of an additional federal pandemic relief package remains unresolved as Democrats and Republicans continue to negotiate. If a deal isn’t reached by the end of the year, millions of Americans could start the new year with lapsed unemployment benefits.(Updates with additional context from fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • BT staff back staging vote on industrial action over jobs and conditions

    Communication Workers Union members returned a 97% decision in favour of moving to a formal vote.

  • U.S. FDA advisory panel meets on Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine

    A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is meeting on Thursday to weigh whether to recommend that the agency authorize Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, one of the last steps before vaccinations could begin. The committee of outside experts is expected to vote on whether the vaccine, developed along with German partner BioNTech, has shown effectiveness in preventing COVID-19 and if the benefits of taking the shot outweigh the risks. They are also likely to discuss potential safety concerns after two vaccine recipients in Britain reported anaphylactoid reactions associated with receiving the shot.

  • ​​​​​​​SUSS MicroTec Announces New Mask Aligner for Imprint

    SUSS MicroTec, a leading supplier of equipment and process solutions for the semiconductor industry and related markets, announces the launch of its latest generation mask aligner, the MA8 Gen5. The new semi-automated tool is specifically aimed at imprint lithography, a key enabling technology for many trending applications such as face or fingerprint recognition, light carpets or augmented reality.

  • Slate Grocery REIT Closes C$75 Million Bought Deal Financing

    Slate Grocery REIT (TSX: SGR.U) (TSX: SGR.UN) (the "REIT"), an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate, announced today the closing of its previously announced public offering of 6,360,000 class U units of the REIT ("Units") at a price of C$11.80 per Unit for gross proceeds of approximately C$75 million (the "Offering"). The Offering was conducted on a bought deal basis by a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. and CIBC World Markets Inc.

  • Signature Bank Announces Preferred Stock Offering

    SIGNATURE BANK ANNOUNCES PREFERRED STOCK OFFERING

  • Planet Ventures Comments on Bill to Legalize Single-Event Wagering

    VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ​Planet Ventures Inc. (​TSX-V: PXI; OTC: PNXPF; FSE: P6U1​) (“​Planet” ​or the “​Company​”) is pleased with the Canadian Federal Government's recent introduction of Bill C-13, which seeks to legalize single-event wagering.  “This is an exciting development that Planet Ventures deeply supports,” says Zula Kropivnitski, Chief Financial Officer of Planet Ventures. “Canada’s Minister of Justice and its Attorney General’s decision to introduce this important legislation in aid of single-event sports betting in their jurisdiction should greatly affect the gaming sector in Canada in a very positive way. This is a great decision for Canadian businesses, and it will go a long way in boosting the entertainment industry in this Country.”As an investment issuer currently focused on eSports and eGaming, the Company has been exploring numerous possible investments in developing video-gaming platforms that would allow wagering on the outcome of a single 1 versus 1 video-game match. If approved, this legislation would allow Planet to launch such a platform in multiple markets including Canada and the United Kingdom, as Planet currently has access to a much-coveted Tier 1 UK Gaming License through its fully owned subsidiary of First XI.The ban on single-event wagering is estimated by the Canadian Gaming Association to cost the Canadian gaming industry $14 billion annually. According to theScore.com*, the market potential for online gaming in Canada of between US$3.8 billion and US$5.4 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, based on historical data extrapolated from legal online gaming markets in the U.S. and globally.* https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201126005738/en/Statement-from-theScore-on-Introduction-of-Federal-Government-Bill-to-Legalize-Single-Event-Wagering-in-CanadaAbout Planet Ventures Inc.Planet is an investment issuer listed on the TSXV, that is focused on investing in disruptive companies and industries that have high growth potential. Planet’s unique portfolio driven investment policies provide its investors with access to emerging and high-growth opportunities while shielding them from any formidable downside.For more information, please visit Planet’s website: https://planetventuresinc.com/ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD “Zula Kropivnitski” Zula KropivnitskiINVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT PLANET VENTURES INC. Tel: (604) 681-0084 Email: info@planetventuresinc.comNeither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

  • Stock Futures Drop, Bonds Rise Amid Stimulus Talks: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock futures fell and Treasuries rose on concern that prospects for a stimulus deal remain elusive amid the most-intense negotiations over a Covid-19 package since Election Day.S&P 500 contracts also dropped after a report showing applications for U.S. unemployment benefits surged last week and exceeded most estimates. Nasdaq 100 futures underperformed as Facebook Inc. slipped further in premarket trading after the U.S. Federal Trade Commission took a major step toward a possible breakup of the social-media giant by filing an antitrust lawsuit. Airbnb Inc. will start trading Thursday, a day after DoorDash Inc. supercharged investor expectations by almost doubling in its frenzied public debut.Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have given no sign yet that they’re ready to directly engage in negotiations to sort through competing pandemic relief proposals -- a step that many lawmakers say will be necessary to complete a deal this month. Meanwhile, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy told CNBC that he sees a deal done next week.Elsewhere, German bonds dropped and the euro turned higher after the European Central Bank boosted its emergency bond-buying program by 500 billion euros ($605 billion). The pound fell as negotiations between the U.K. and the European Union were seen on course to end without a trade deal.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Anthony Joshua defending titles vs Kubrat Pulev with Tyson Fury fight on horizon

    A robust, hardened 39-year-old Bulgarian, Pulev will get the chance to blow a turbulent heavyweight division wide open again when he fights Joshua at Wembley Arena in London on Saturday as a mandatory challenger.

  • Auctions of mortgage covered bonds series 10F and 10G for the refinancing of FlexLån®

    To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S  Executive Board Lersø Parkalle 100 DK-2100 København Ø www.rd.dk   Telephone +45 7012 5300     10 December 2020 Company Announcement number 96/2020Auctions of mortgage covered bonds series 10F and 10G for the refinancing of FlexLån® Realkredit Danmark will hold auctions on mortgage covered bonds for the refinancing of FlexLån® as of 1 April 2021.The auctions will be held from Monday 8 February to Friday 12 February 2021. The preliminary amounts and the distribution on specific ISIN’s are expected to change in the weeks to come. As a consequence, the specific auction dates for the individual ISIN’s will not be announced until the final amounts are known.The preliminary amount of bonds to be refinanced are set out in the appendix to this announcement.The preliminary amount of bonds for the refinancing of FlexLån® in series 10F and 10G will be updated weekly on rd.dk/investor starting from week 2.The final amount of each ISIN to be auctioned including the specific auction dates for each ISIN will be announced in week 5. The Executive Board                        Any additional questions should be addressed to Christian Rosenstand, Head of RD Funding, phone +45 45 13 20 19.Attachments * Nr. 96_Foreløbige maengder_uk * Bilag til selskabsmeddelelse nr. 96-2020_uk

  • Wish new Parliament building project all success: Ratan Tata at foundation stone laying event

    New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Tata Trusts' Chairman Ratan Tata on Thursday said the new Parliament building project is "impressive" and he wished it all the success.

  • New Parliament building is need of the hour: Dy Chairman Rajya Sabha Harivansh

    New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Lauding the foundation stone laying ceremony by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Deputy Rajya Sabha Chairman Harivansh on Thursday said that the New Parliament Building is the need of the hour.

  • On-Site COVID-19 Testing Service Arrives at FLL

    On-Site COVID-19 Testing Service Arrives at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL).