Public companies own 34% of Mpact Limited (JSE:MPT) shares but individual investors control 38% of the company

Significant control over Mpact by individual investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 3 shareholders own 52% of the company

Insiders have sold recently

Every investor in Mpact Limited (JSE:MPT) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 38% stake, individual investors possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Meanwhile, public companies make up 34% of the company’s shareholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Mpact.

JSE:MPT Ownership Breakdown February 10th 2025

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Mpact?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Mpact already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Mpact's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

JSE:MPT Earnings and Revenue Growth February 10th 2025

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Mpact. Our data shows that Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Limited is the largest shareholder with 34% of shares outstanding. With 10% and 7.2% of the shares outstanding respectively, Gayatri Paper Mills Gauteng (Pty) Limited and Old Mutual Investment Group South Africa (Pty) Limited are the second and third largest shareholders. In addition, we found that Bruce Strong, the CEO has 0.9% of the shares allocated to their name.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 3 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

