Protocol Village: Solana Restaking Protocol Solayer Hits Mainnet, Wormhole Rolls Out 'Era3' Roadmap

Thursday, Aug. 15

Solana-Based Restaking Protocol Solayer Launches Mainnet

PROTOCOL VILLAGE EXCLUSIVE: Solayer, a Solana restaking protocol, has launched its mainnet. The announcement comes a week after the project received backing from Binance Labs. According to the team: "Offering a decentralized cloud infrastructure on Solana in partnership with Bonk, SonicSVM and Hashkey Cloud, Solayer allows Solana dApps to secure network bandwidth and processing power by exchanging staked tokens, enhancing network efficiency and reliability. Solayer's system introduces a trustless restaking framework focused on native Solana dApps, empowering them to manage staked tokens, secure block space and prioritize transactions."

Wormhole's 'Era3' Roadmap Calls for UX/UI Improvements, Streamlining Deployment

Wormhole, a blockchain interoperability platform powering multichain bridges and applications, released its updated roadmap on Wednesday, according to the team. "Wormhole Era3 introduces significant UX/UI improvements, a suite of new products designed to streamline the development and deployment process, and simplifies the process of integrating Wormhole's cross-chain standards and tooling. Wormhole Institutional, a product line offering interoperability solutions, will roll out to entice institutional players to interact with the entire crypto ecosystem."

Burnt Banksy's XION Introduces XION Foundation, Plans XION Token

XION, a proof-of-stake network where Burnt Banksy is core contributor, introduced XION Foundation, a non-profit organization "dedicated to guiding the XION ecosystem and upholding its core values," according to a message. "The team also introduced XION, the utility token powering the XION Proof-of-Stake (PoS) network that establishes a solid foundation for a flourishing, self-sustaining ecosystem. It serves to secure the network, and is designed to encourage participation, collaboration and growth of the ecosystem, while ensuring continued decentralization and resilience of the network."

Story continues

Cyber, Ethereum L2 for Social Apps, Launches 'CyberDAO' With Dual-Token Governance

Cyber, an Ethereum layer-2 network for social apps, "has launched CyberDAO with a unique dual-token governance model, giving decision-making power to the most active contributors – not just token holders," according to the team: "The first proposal, up for a vote on Aug. 15, will ratify CyberDAO's Working Constitution. Early delegates include Dorothy L. (AltLayer CGO) and Charles Wayn (Galxe co-founder). As data ownership and misinformation concerns rise on social media, CyberDAO offers a transparent, community-driven approach to social media governance."

Offchain, Developer Behind Arbitrum, Prysm, Launches 'Tandem' to Help Build Blockchain Apps

Offchain Labs, the team of initial core developers behind the layer-2 blockchain ecosystem Arbitrum and Ethereum consensus client Prysm, announced the launch of Tandem, "the first Offchain Labs partner studio that will focus on assisting select projects building blockchain applications," according to the team: "Tandem seeks to nurture partnerships with the most innovative applications building on-chain, leveraging Offchain Labs' market positioning to drive significant growth across emerging technologies and strengthen the next wave of industry-altering projects."

Rhinestone, Specialist in Modular Smart Accounts on Ethereum, Raises $5M in Seed Round

Rhinestone, a provider of infrastructure and tooling for building products with modular smart accounts, has raised $5 million in a seed round, led by 1KX with support from CoinFund, Lattice, Heartcore, Circle Ventures, Alchemy Ventures, zkSync and Cyber, as well as angels, including industry leaders from Biconomy, WorldCoin, WalletConnect, Lit Protocol, and Pimlico. According to a blog post, the team will "we’ll use this seed round to accelerate the ERC-7579 smart account and module ecosystem by investing in the technology to power the most compelling application use cases."

Pyth, Blockchain Oracle, to Feed DeFi Projects on TON

Pyth Network, a blockchain oracle project, said it will begin supplying its "high-fidelity, real-time prices" to the TON blockchain, affiliated with the Telegram instant-messaging app. "Pyth specializes in low-latency data designed to scale to thousands of feeds and assets," according to a tweet. "Pyth can allow game developers on TON to build more immersive and financially viable gaming experiences."

Protocol Village is a regular feature of The Protocol, our weekly newsletter exploring the tech behind crypto, one block at a time. Sign up here to get it in your inbox every Wednesday. Project teams can submit updates here. For previous versions of Protocol Village, please go here.



