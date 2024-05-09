Protocol Village: Gnosis Inks Strategic Partnership with Zeal, Invests $2M

May 9: Gnosis, an Ethereum sidechain, said it will partner with Zeal, creators of a comprehensive digital wallet, to enhance everyday crypto use, according to the team: "This collaboration involves exploring easy solutions for daily self-custodied crypto transactions, akin to using cash. Gnosis also commits $2 million to Zeal, boosting its total funding to $9 million after a previous $7 million seed round."

Layer-1 Chain Inco to Work With Privy to Enable Web3 Apps on Telegram

May 9: Inco , described as a "modular confidential computing layer-1 blockchain and universal confidentiality layer for Ethereum and other networks," announced a partnership with Privy, a system for onboarding Web3 users, to launch non-custodial Web3 apps and games in Telegram. According to the team: "Using Inco, developers can build dapps and mini-games like slot machines, card games, predictions market and more as Telegram Mini Apps that work with your wallet provider and leverage FHE technology, thus enabling new forms of gameplay with confidential elements. By integrating the Privy SDK, developers can now provide users with self-custodial wallets, enhancing security for on-chain experiences within Telegram." FHE stands for fully homomorphic encryption, a type of encryption where data can be processed without the data having to be exposed.

