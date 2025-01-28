Protesters attack embassies in Congo’s capital as security forces try to slow rebels in the east

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Congolese security forces on Tuesday tried to slow the advance of Rwanda-backed M23 rebels who say they have captured Goma after entering eastern Congo's largest city, as U.N. officials reported an unspecified number of bodies on the streets.
The officials said hospitals are overwhelmed in Goma, a regional trade and humanitarian hub that is a refuge for hundreds of thousands now fleeing gunfire and shelling in the major escalation in one of Africa’s longest conflicts driven by ethnic tensions.
The M23 rebels are one of about 100 armed groups vying for a foothold in the conflict-battered North Kivu province — which includes Goma — rich in minerals critical to much of the world’s technology.
Growing anger and desperation
Dozens of demonstrators, meanwhile, looted and set fires to parts of at least nine foreign embassy buildings far off in the capital, Kinshasa, including those of Rwanda, France, Belgium, Kenya and Uganda.
The protesters demanded that the international community condemn Rwanda over its role in the conflict. “We denounce the hypocrisy of the international community,” said Timothée Tshishimbi, one of the protesters. “They must tell Rwanda to stop this adventure.”
The attacks were condemned by the respective countries as well as the Congolese government which said it has reinforced the security at the embassies.
Many continued to flee across the border into Rwanda, braving gunfire and heavy rains earlier and caught in between shootouts on both sides from the Congolese soldiers and the rebels.
“What we want is this war to come to an end,” said Christian Bahati, a Congolese teacher among hundreds now sheltering in the Rwandan town of Gisenyi. “You can see the level of frustration. Congolese people are victims, but now they find themselves seeking refuge from the aggressor.”
United Nations official says reports of rapes, looting
There were reports of gender-based violence and rape committed by fighters, looting of property, including a humanitarian warehouse, and humanitarian and health facilities being hit in the city, U.N. humanitarian affairs office spokesman Jens Laerke said at a media briefing on Tuesday.
“The humanitarian situation in and around Goma remains extremely worrying, and this morning (there were) heavy small arms fire and mortar fire across the city and the presence of many dead bodies in the streets,” said Laerke, adding that hospitals are “struggling to manage the influx of wounded people.”
Rwanda calls on Congo's leader to hold talks with M23
Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe said at least five people in Rwanda have been killed and 35 others wounded in shelling from Congo. He also told The Associated Press that while the country has “behaved well” since the rebels entered Goma, “we have been shelled by the military coalition” of the Congolese army and its allies.
Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi "will have to accept talks with M23 to end the situation once and for all,” Nduhungirehe added.
The country’s goal in Congo is to protect its borders against attacks, Rwandan army spokesperson Brig. Gen. Ronald Rwivanga told the AP, adding that appropriate measures would be “all-encompassing,” including the use of water, air and land defense.
Unclear how much of Goma the rebels control
It was unclear how much of Goma is controlled by the M23 rebels though analysts say they are more emboldened than in 2012 when they temporarily took over Goma before being forced to pull out under international pressure.
They resurfaced in late 2021 with increasing support from Rwanda, according to Congo’s government and U.N. experts. Rwanda has denied such support although U.N. experts estimate there are up to 4,000 Rwandan forces in Congo.
“Since morning, we have heard bomb explosions and crackling bullets,” Sam Luwawa, a resident of Goma, said of the fighting in the city. “So far we cannot say who really controls the city.”
Three South African peacekeepers were killed on Monday when the rebels launched a mortar shell toward the Goma airport which landed on the nearby South African National Defense Force, while a fourth soldier succumbed to injuries sustained in fighting days ago, the South African Department of Defense said Tuesday.
That makes 17 peacekeepers and foreign soldiers who have been killed in the fighting, according to U.N. and army officials.
Uruguay’s army, which is among the foreign militaries in Congo, said Monday that there was a ceasefire agreement in the city. On Tuesday, “pockets of resistance” resulted in a crossfire between the rebels and Congolese forces at Goma's airport, it said, wounding two Uruguayan soldiers at the base of a Uruguayan battalion nearby.
Congolese Minister of Rural Development Muhindo Nzangi told the Top Congo local radio station that the rebels are in control of strategic towns like Sake and Kibumba as well as a part of the Goma airport, but added: “It must be said that so far our military continues to fight.”
M23 plans to set up administration in Goma
Manzi Ngarambe, a representative for the M23 diaspora, told the AP that the group is in control of Goma and plans to set up an administration in Goma so people can continue living normal lives and allow the displaced to return home.
“There will be no bloodbath, we want to live in peace,” Ngarambe said. “Right now we’re going to tell our people all over the world (to) go back home.”
Ngarambe said they would be willing to sit at the table with Kinshasa and wanted the government to disassociate itself from armed groups, such as the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda, known by its French acronym FDLR, and others associated with it. Ngarambe denied reports that they were being supported by Rwanda.
Humanitarian situation in Goma is dire, UN says
The humanitarian situation in Goma “is extremely, extremely worrying,” Bruno Lemarquis, the U.N. humanitarian coordinator for Congo, told reporters in a video news conference on Monday.
Several shells struck the Charité Maternelle Hospital in central Goma, “killing and injuring civilians, including newborns and pregnant women,” Lemarquis said on Monday, describing active combat zones in all areas of the city.
Aid groups are reporting they are unable to reach displaced people who rely on them for food and other necessities.
“Key roads surrounding Goma are blocked, and the city’s airport can no longer be used for evacuation and humanitarian efforts. Power and water have reportedly been cut to many areas of the city,” said David Munkley, head of operations in eastern Congo for the Christian aid group World Vision.
US and others condemn Rwanda amid risk of a regional war
In addition to the U.N., several countries including the United States, United Kingdom and France have condemned Rwanda for the rebel advance. The country, however, blames Congo for the escalation, saying it failed to honor past peace agreements, necessitating Rwanda's "sustained defensive posture.”
Some analysts worry about the risk of a regional war if peace efforts led by Kenya fail. Past attempts at dialogue between Congolese and Rwandan leaders have failed, including in December when the meeting of the two leaders was canceled.
Congo, which "feels humiliated," might seek support from countries like South Africa — whose troops are among foreign militaries in Congo — while Rwanda might be motivated to continue backing the M23 rebels, said Murithi Mutiga, program director for Africa at the Crisis Group.
“The risk of a regional confrontation has never been higher,” Mutiga said.
Chinedu Asadu reported from Abuja, Nigeria. Christina Malkia and Jean-Yves Kamale in Kinshasa, Congo, Edith M. Lederer at the United Nations, Sam Mednick in Jerusalem, Rodney Muhumuza in Kampala, Uganda, Ignatius Ssuuna in Gisenyi, Rwanda, and Nayara Batschke in Santiago, Chile, contributed to this report.
Justin Kabumba And Chinedu Asadu, The Associated Press