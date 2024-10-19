How to protect your second home from Labour

Second Home

Owners have faced increased costs from both buying and owning second homes in recent years, thanks to a combination of growing property taxes, insurance premiums rises and increased property values. More could be on the way.

While the capital gains tax payable on the sale of second homes isn’t expected to rise in the Budget on October 30, there are still ways the Chancellor could target these homeowners with tax rises.

Here, Telegraph Money takes a look at where the risks are and how you could shield yourself from a looming tax grab.

Council tax increases

The first area vulnerable to increases is council tax. English councils have already been given powers to charge a 100pc council tax premium on certain unoccupied second homes.

Furnished properties have so far been exempt, but they are due to come under the scope from April 2025.

In Wales, councils already have the option to increase the tax to 300pc for second home owners, forcing some to sell up to avoid the raise. Ms Reeves could look at further increasing the power of local councils in England.

One way to minimise these changes is switching to pay business rates, rather than council tax, which can reduce the annual bill by up to 100pc. Our guide to avoiding second home council tax can tell you how to make the switch, step-by-step.

Currently, owners with eligible furnished holiday lets can also save on income tax and capital gains tax if they meet the qualifying criteria. However, these benefits could also be watered down as Reeves looks to boost Treasury income.

Lowering of stamp duty thresholds

Buying a second home already means you pay an additional 3pc in stamp duty, the tax on property purchases, but from next April it is likely investors will have to hand over more to the taxman as the thresholds for the levy are expected to fall.

In 2022, the Tories temporarily increased the levels at which a property purchase results in a stamp duty payment. Labour is now understood to not be extending the reprieve, in a move that will pull more homebuyers into paying tax on their property.

Story continues

Currently, those buying second homes or buy-to-let properties pay 3pc on the portion of the property price up to £250,000, 8pc from £250,001 to £925,000, 13pc up to £1.5m and 15pc on the value over £1.5m.

Once the extra exemption is removed, you’ll stand to pay 5pc on the portion between £125,000 and £250,000.

As it stands, there is relief for those who receive property as an outright gift and they do not have to pay stamp duty.

So if a second homeowner were to gift the home in its entirety – say, to an heir – it would not attract the tax (but it may well attract inheritance tax, more on this below).

Tightening inheritance tax rules

Finally, Ms Reeves could make it harder to pass on a second home by tightening inheritance tax rules. The Chancellor is reportedly considering increasing the headline rate of 40pc or altering the exemptions.

Currently, if you gift a property in full it will be exempt from inheritance tax as a potentially exempt transfer unless you pass away in the following seven years, said Toby Tallon at Evelyn Partners.

If these rules are changed – for example, by increasing the seven year limit so more gifts fall into an estate for inheritance tax purposes – more second home owners and their beneficiaries would face a looming tax bill.

Capital gains tax could still go up

There is also still the possibility that the Chancellor opts to increase capital gains tax rate on property sales, despite reports to the contrary.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Keir Starmer was forced to deny the Treasury was looking at increasing the levy as high as 39pc, labelling the reports “way off the mark”.

How can you shield yourself from a raid on second home owners?

If Labour announces changes in the Budget that impact second home owners, there may not be much time to shield your property – but there could still be ways to protect your investment.

Firstly, if you and your partner are unmarried but both own property, tying the knot could result in an increased tax bill, as one of the homes will be classed as a second property.

So it may be simpler to not get married if you want to be sure you remain outside of any tax changes.

Roger Holman, of tax firm Blick Rothenberg said: “As a non-married couple you are allowed two main residences, as long as you are not doing something silly like renting out one of the properties.”

Alternatively, if you are already married, you could split the ownership of the property between you, with the partner in the lowest tax bracket holding the larger amount.

Therefore, when the time comes to sell the largest amount of capital gains will be paid by the partner who incurs the lowest tax rate.

Mike Warburton, the Telegraph’s tax expert, said: “The same applies with rental income – the name of the game is to own the property together in beneficial ownership so you take the most advantage of the lower tax rate band.”

Use a trust to change your tax liability

Another option would be to put the property in a trust for the benefit of someone else, such as a child or grandchild, while remaining as the trustee. Unlike selling, transferring a property to a trust doesn’t attract capital gains tax.

However, Mr Warburton warns that the interaction between trusts and tax is complex, and so you need to get advice on the best way to use them.

In addition, Mr Holman said that capital gains tax may ultimately be due on the transfer of the property as a trust allows for it to be deferred but not exempt.

“The property is taxable based on the original cost of it when it went into the trust,” he said.

Primary residence relief

The bigger exemption from possible tax on second homes is the careful use of primary residence relief.

When you buy your second home, you have two years in which to designate which property is your primary residence with HMRC, which attracts no capital gains tax on sale.

You can change this designation further down the line, with the benefit being that whenever you come to sell, you’ll receive primary residence relief for the final nine months you owned the property if it’s served as your main residence at some point – regardless of how it’s used at the time of being sold.

However, Mr Tallon said this relief could be minor or substantial depending on the amount of time the property was elected for or actually used as a main residence, including the final nine months of ownership.

So, if the property has been held for a long time as a second home it may not offer much of a saving.

It’s a complex area, and therefore it’s important to get the right advice when buying or selling a property to ensure you are making the most of the available tax relief.

What can holiday let owners do?

For holiday let owners, any available relief depends on how often you let out the property and the income you receive.

The thresholds for the amount of time the property must be let, and available to let, in relation to getting relief for income tax and capital gains tax are different to those required for business rates.

For income and capital gains tax relief, the property must be commercially let as holiday accommodation to the public for at least 105 days of the year, and available as a furnished holiday let for at least 210 days in the year.

Qualifying for this means you can claim capital gains tax relief for traders, which can cut the rate you’ll pay to just 10pc when you sell.

However, in order to receive business rates relief you need to have let out your second property commercially for at least 70 days of the previous year, while continuing to advertise it for at least 140 days a year.

In both cases the lettings need to be short term, with frequent changes of tenant.

How else could Reeves tax property?

Another possibility is that Labour opts for more radical reform and introduces a land tax wrapping together all property tax, council tax, stamp duty and business rates.

Such a levy would be a flat tax charged annually based on the value of people’s land and, potentially, the buildings on top of it.

The idea has support from the centrist Tony Blair Institute, as well as Tom Clougherty, executive director of the right-wing Institute of Economic Affairs.

Mr Holman said: “There could be some form of land value tax. I don’t think so at this point, but it has been mooted around the tax profession that it could be quite a good way of dealing with the current property tax issues.”