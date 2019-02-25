Florida prosecutors say New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged in prostitution case





New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft prior to the National Football League game between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets on November 25, 2018 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) More

Florida prosecutors on Monday confirmed they will charge New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft with soliciting prostitution and issue a warrant for his arrest.

Kraft, whose team won the Super Bowl earlier this month, faces up to a year in jail, along with a mandatory $5,000 fine, 100 hours of community service and a class on the dangers of human trafficking if convicted of the charges.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Police in Jupiter, Fla., last Friday revealed that they were lodging two counts of soliciting prostitution against the 77-year-old billionaire Kraft.

Kraft was one of 25 men accused by police of receiving sexual services for pay at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, where cops said they had been investigating possible human tracking of the women allegedly kept there by managers "in sexual servitude."

Kraft is not accused of human trafficking.

A spokesman for Kraft said last week,, "We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further."

Earlier Monday, the National Football League issued a statement about Kraft, who could face discipline from the league because of the allegation.

Matthew Gizze (L) and Kevin Brown, both of whom are N.Y. Jet football fans, stop to look at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa where New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is charged with allegedly soliciting for sex on February 22, 2019 in Jupiter, Florida. More

The NFL said: "Our Personal Conduct Policy applies equally to everyone in the NFL. We will handle this allegation in the same way we would handle any issue under the Policy."

"We are seeking a full understanding of the facts, while ensuring that we do not interfere with an ongoing law enforcement investigation. We will take appropriate action as warranted based on the facts."

The league's conduct policy mandates that owners, players and other employees to "refrain from 'conduct detrimental to the integrity of and public confidence in' the NFL.