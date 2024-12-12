Property market 2025: new forecast predicts price growth resurgence across London and UK

(Anthony Devlin/PA) (PA Wire)

House prices across London and the rest of Great Britain are set to rise in 2025, according to a new forecast from Rightmove.

Predictions from the property portal include a fall in mortgage rates and increased first-time buyer activity, despite forthcoming changes to stamp duty tax.

“We expect a busier year in 2025, with around 1.15 million transactions completed,” said Rightmove’s Tim Bannister.

“Stamp duty charges rising from 1st April means we are likely to see a particularly busy first three months of the year as first-time buyers, home-movers and investors all try to complete on planned purchases and avoid higher charges.

“The effects of stamp duty rising will be felt for the rest of the year too, and we may see some negotiation tactics play out, particularly on properties close to the £300,000 mark, as both buyers and sellers try to mitigate their higher costs through the price agreed.”

More transactions next year, but it will remain a buyers’ market

Rightmove predicts national average asking prices will rise by four per cent in 2024. Whilst this is their largest prediction for price growth since 2021, it is in-line with average long-term price growth.

The Covid fallout years of 2020, 2021 and 2022 saw larger increases in prices. One factor for this was the imbalance between supply and demand – there was a lot of pandemic-driven demand for property, while supply was constrained.

The average number of available homes per estate agent branch is at its highest for this time of year in 10 years, so while the number of buyers in the market is significantly higher than this time last year, they’re often spoilt for choice.

Rightmove expects the number of homes for sale to remain high next year, which means strong competition will remain for sellers, which will likely prevent higher price growth. However, these factors will also help agreed sales, and Rightmove anticipates a higher number of transactions in 2025 of around 1.15 million in total.

Beginning of London price resurgence

Compared with five years ago, the average asking price for a home in London is up by 12 per cent, whilst for Great Britain as a whole, asking prices are up by 21 per cent.

In 2019, the price of a home in London was more than double (+101 per cent) the Great Britain average, whereas the gap has now reduced to 86 per cent.

The Brexit year of 2019, and the subsequent Covid influenced years saw slower price growth for the London sales market. In 2019, average asking prices fell in London by 0.5 per cent, compared to a 0.8 per cent rise across the UK as a whole.

Story Continues