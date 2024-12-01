WWD

Promotions Drive Black Friday Weekend Gains, Retailers Stay Upbeat on Season

David Moin and Jean E. Palmieri
So far, so good.

After weeks of early discounting culminating on Black Friday, U.S. retailers saw enough gift shopping over the weekend to buoy hopes of meeting or beating their holiday sales goals.

While traffic in stores on Black Friday and Saturday was slightly down to flat from a year ago, online traffic was robust. As consumers got into the holiday spending spirit, demand overcame inflation and cost of living concerns, at least temporarily.

Purchasing on Friday and Saturday was also driven by the strong stock market, where on Friday the Dow closed at a record 44,910.65 points; less uncertainty due to the presidential election being decided, and weather conditions conducive to hitting the malls. Temperature drops on Friday and Saturday spurred sales of outerwear and winter accessories, which lagged through the fall; activewear also fared well. Retailers are generally managing inventories better, and utilizing AI more to gauge demand and generate flash sales.

Momentum should continue on Cyber Monday, which is expected to drive $13.5 billion in sales in the U.S., up from $12.6 billion in 2023, according to Salesforce. Globally, Cyber Monday is seen driving $51 billion in online sales, up from $48.4 billion on Cyber Monday in 2023, Salesforce said. The software giant also reported that during the first half of Cyber Week, retailers using GenAI in their service experience saw a 9 percent higher conversion rate compared to retailers who are not.

Another software giant, Adobe, reported that on Black Friday U.S. consumers spent a $10.8 billion online, up 10.2 percent year-over-year. Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., $11.3 million was spent online every minute on Black Friday, with toys, jewelry, appliances, personal care, apparel and electronics among the top-performing categories, Adobe reported.

“Crossing the $10 billion mark is a big e-commerce milestone for Black Friday, for a day that in the past was more anchored toward in-store shopping,” said Vivek Pandya, lead analyst, Adobe Digital Insights. “And with consumers getting more comfortable with everything from mobile shopping to chatbots, we have tailwinds that can prop up online growth moving forward.”

Mastercard reported that U.S. store and online sales on Black Friday, excluding automotive sales and unadjusted for inflation, were up 3.4 percent. “Black Friday was a good indicator of how the holiday season is positively shaping up,” said Michelle Meyer, chief economist at Mastercard Economics Institute. “Our real-time insights show that consumers are comfortably in the gift-giving spirit as price reductions and deals occur across sectors, supporting budgets for holiday shopping.”

