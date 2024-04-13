Advertisement
Progressive First Quarter 2024 Earnings: Beats Expectations

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
·1 min read

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) First Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: US$17.2b (up 21% from 1Q 2023).

  • Net income: US$2.33b (up 429% from 1Q 2023).

  • Profit margin: 14% (up from 3.1% in 1Q 2023). The increase in margin was driven by higher revenue.

  • EPS: US$3.98 (up from US$0.75 in 1Q 2023).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Progressive Revenues and Earnings Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 10%. Earnings per share (EPS) also surpassed analyst estimates by 19%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 11% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 5.8% growth forecast for the Insurance industry in the US.

Performance of the American Insurance industry.

The company's shares are down 3.4% from a week ago.

Balance Sheet Analysis

While it's very important to consider the profit and loss statement, you can also learn a lot about a company by looking at its balance sheet. See our latest analysis on Progressive's balance sheet health.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.