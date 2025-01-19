Is Progressive Corporation (PGR) the Best Insurance Stock for the Long Term?

We recently published a list of 10 Best Insurance Stocks for the Long Term. In this article, we are going to take a look at where The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) stands against other best insurance stocks for the long term.

The Insurance Outlook in 2025

According to a report by Deloitte, the property and casualty insurance sector in the United States generated $9.3 billion in underwriting gain during the first quarter of 2024, a significant boost from an $8.5 billion loss in the first quarter of 2023. Similarly, the industry also saw a massive improvement to its combined ratio at 94.2%, driven by rate hikes in the personal lines sector, outweighing the cost of claims

Speaking of the commercial lines segment, insurers in the United States are expected to address growing loss trends across employment practices liability insurance and follow the industry more cautiously. In addition to that, social inflation remains a concern in the United States. At the same time, for the first time in six years, the globe saw insured losses from natural catastrophes worth $100 billion, with no single event exceeding $10 billion in damages. This pushes the need for the reinsurance industry to assess the situation and underwriting mechanisms as more and more geographic regions are considered high-risk zones.

As for 2025, the report is particularly optimistic that the non-life sector will perform really well. The reasons behind this are simple. The surge in claims severity due to higher inflation and supply chain problems is decreasing. This coupled with the increase in premiums due to rate increases and higher investment yields is expected to help the sector grow immensely. Estimates suggest that insurer’s return on equity could increase to 10.7% in 2025 from nearly 10% in 2024.

In addition to that, the non-life sector is also expected to benefit from a thorough cost reduction in claims due to declining inflation rates. At the same time, the report reiterates that emerging risks and transforming customer experience present a solid growth opportunity for non-life insurance carriers in 2025. Estimates suggest that insurers may garner nearly $4.7 billion in global annual premiums from AI-related insurance by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 80%.

Speaking of the life insurance segment, premiums from the sector are expected to grow at 1.5% through 2025 in well-developed markets with rapid sales coming from emerging markets such as China, India, and Latin America. These emerging markets are expected to boost premiums by 5.7% in 2025. Life insurers are also expected to benefit from better investment yields, boosting profitability throughout the year.

