The Progressive Corporation Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. The company beat forecasts, with revenue of US$18b, some 2.5% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$2.48, 40% ahead of expectations. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

After the latest results, the eleven analysts covering Progressive are now predicting revenues of US$73.6b in 2024. If met, this would reflect a solid 8.6% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to rise 4.7% to US$12.26. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$73.2b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$11.12 in 2024. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed, we can see there's been a solid gain to earnings per share expectations, suggesting that the analysts have become more bullish after the latest result.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$235, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Progressive at US$293 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$144. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Progressive's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 18% annualised growth to the end of 2024 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 12% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 4.7% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Progressive to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Progressive following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Additionally, our data suggests that revenue is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Progressive going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It might also be worth considering whether Progressive's debt load is appropriate, using our debt analysis tools on the Simply Wall St platform, here.

