Profits plunge at Salt Bae restaurant selling £630 steaks

Nusret Gökçe (aka Salt Bae) was thrust into the limelight in 2017 after a viral internet video with more than 16m views - Julian Simmonds

Profits tumbled at a London restaurant owned by viral chef Salt Bae last year, as demand for its £630 steaks has started to wane.

Nusr-Et Steakhouse in Knightsbridge made a profit of £1.7m last year, almost half the £3.3m it recorded in 2022, according to new filings at Companies House. Sales at the restaurant tumbled 31pc over the year to £9.3m.

It is likely to be seen as a sign of dwindling demand among wealthy diners to eat at Salt Bae’s restaurants.

The chef, whose real name is Nusret Gökçe, was thrust into the limelight in 2017 after a viral internet video where he was shown bouncing salt off his elbows and extravagantly cutting meat. His first popular video attracted more than 16m views.

Salt Bae’s fame sparked a rush for people to get bookings in his restaurants, with celebrities including David Beckham and Leonardo Di Caprio among those pictured eating at the steakhouses.

The London outpost was opened in September 2021. The restaurant, which is controlled by the Turkish conglomerate Doğuş Group, serves dishes including a £630 giant tomahawk steak and £50 gold-plated baklava dessert. In its first four months after opening, the London branch made around £7m in sales.

More recently there have been signs that diners are starting to lose interest in the group.

One of Salt Bae’s New York restaurants closed in May, with a spokesman saying Nusr-Et had tried a host of markets with some working “while others haven’t”.

It followed the closure of Salt Bae’s Manhattan burger restaurant last year.

The London Nusr-Et Steakhouse has similarly come in for criticism. It is ranked 15,018th out of 15,422 restaurants in London on ratings website Tripadvisor, with clientele criticising the atmosphere, value and food.

The Telegraph’s food critic William Sitwell said the price of a starter of tuna tartare, at £35, was “inexcusable”. It subsequently lowered some of its prices last year.

The criticism of the restaurants has come alongside controversy for Salt Bae.

He found himself at the centre of a row in 2022, when he gained “undue access” to the pitch after the World Cup final, prompting an investigation by Fifa.

He later said: “I can’t do anything about the reason I was there, but I would never, ever step on the World Cup pitch again.

“There were two billion people watching the World Cup ... How many people are speaking about me? Five billion. The whole world.”