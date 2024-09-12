Profits for Chinese firms fall in second quarter; trend seen reversing in fourth

Mainland-listed companies reported a collective decline in profit for the second quarter, due in part to a weak domestic economy, though some veteran analysts believe growth could resume in the final period of the year.

Profits for the 5,350 companies trading on the Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges fell 1.5 per cent from a year earlier - and revenue dropped 2 per cent - according to Huafu Securities. That compared with a 4 per cent profit decline in the first quarter, a reversal after two periods of increases.

The lacklustre earnings season, which concluded last month, dealt another blow to investor confidence, which was already low because of a raft of disappointing economic data and a dearth of major stimulus measures. The latest macroeconomic reports showed China's deflationary trend has persisted, the manufacturing industry shrank and the services sector has slowed. China's benchmark CSI 300 Index has erased any gains made due to buying from the government earlier this year, and it is headed toward its lowest point in more than five years.

"The double declines in revenue and profit reflected the pain of China's economic transition," said Zhu Bin, an analyst at Huafu Securities. "Stock valuations have been squeezed over the past two years. Those sectors whose fundamentals will improve going forward will draw the attention from investors."

The best performers sectors in the second quarter were carmakers and electronics manufacturers, which benefited from the rise of electric vehicles and a recovery in the global semiconductor industry, according to the brokerage. While food and drink companies and appliance makers recorded greater profits, their growth moderated, reflecting weak consumer demand that could linger into the third quarter, the brokerage said.

Property developers and makers of building materials were among the worst performers, a reflection of the ongoing misery in the housing market, despite the introduction of a rescue package that included cutting mortgage rates and the down-payment ratio, Huafu said. Steelmakers and coal producers, which are closely tied to the strength of the economy, also reported declining profits.

The darkest moment might come in the third quarter, when revenue for listed companies is expected to continue its decline, before the trend reverses in the final period of the year, according to Chen Li, chief economist at Soochow Securities in Shanghai. Both revenue and profits will probably return to growth in the fourth quarter, he said, which will mark the bottom for the stock market.

Chen said his argument was based on historical data showing that revenue declines for listed Chinese companies have never spanned across more than three quarters.

His view is echoed by UBS Group. A strategist from the Swiss bank, James Wang, expects 7 per cent full-year profit growth for companies on the MSCI China Index, which tracks 655 firms trading both overseas and domestically.

That prediction implies that second-half earnings growth would accelerate from the first six months of the year. China's slightly higher fiscal spending, a lower year-earlier base of comparison and the nation's trade-in programme for equipment would drive the growth pickup, Wang said.

