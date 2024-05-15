Producer Jason Cloth Steps Down as Cohead of C2 Amid Fraud Allegations

Canadian financier and producer Jason Cloth has stepped down as cohead of C2 Motion Pictures Group, the company he cofounded in 2022, amid ongoing allegations of fraud and a Florida court order to pay $19.6 million. Cofounder Dave Caplan was instated two months ago as sole CEO of the company, C2 announced Tuesday.

“When Dave and I founded this company, we had a shared vision for the types of successful movies we hoped to make and the kind of company we wanted to build,” Cloth said in a statement to media. “This move simply reflects what the reality on the ground has been for several months – and I know C2 could not be in better hands.”

Caplan added, “I am proud of what we have built at C2 over the past two and a half years, and I look forward to this next chapter of the company. Jason was an integral part of the creation of C2 and remains a close friend.”

Caplan’s recent executive producer credits under the C2 banner include “Joker,” “Monkey Man,” and the upcoming “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two.”

Cloth’s exit came less than a week after a Florida judge found he defrauded an investor of millions across numerous films, including “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” and “Monkey Man.” After not mounting a defense in the trial, the producer was ordered to pay around $19.6 million in charges.

The Florida case was not the first time Cloth combatted such allegations – he and former financing company Creative Wealth Media have been named in four other lawsuits since 2021.

The verdict and subsequent payment charges are related to allegations that Cloth did not repay $6 million in loans made by Robert Harris’ investment studios across the making of seven films and TNT’s NBA draft docuseries “The Pathway.” The complaint filed, as obtained by TheWrap, stated Cloth was repay Harris in full plus 15% interest. The loans were never paid back.

Cloth also faces separate class action lawsuits in Chicago for defrauding other investors to the tune of $80 million.

The producer’s bio and involvement with C2 Motion Pictures Group has been wiped from its website.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this story.

