PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT) Second-Quarter Results Just Came Out: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

A week ago, PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT) came out with a strong set of quarterly numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. PROCEPT BioRobotics beat expectations with revenues of US$53m arriving 6.2% ahead of forecasts. The company also reported a statutory loss of US$0.50, 4.3% smaller than was expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from PROCEPT BioRobotics' eight analysts is for revenues of US$217.0m in 2024. This reflects a sizeable 23% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to ameliorate slightly, reducing to US$1.88. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$213.7m and losses of US$1.93 per share in 2024. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in analyst sentiment with the latest consensus release, given the upgrade to loss per share forecasts for this year.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$75.17, suggesting that reduced loss estimates are not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values PROCEPT BioRobotics at US$80.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$69.00. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The period to the end of 2024 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 51% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 62% annual growth over the past three years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 8.2% annually. So although PROCEPT BioRobotics is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Additionally, our data suggests that revenue is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$75.17, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on PROCEPT BioRobotics. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for PROCEPT BioRobotics going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that PROCEPT BioRobotics is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

