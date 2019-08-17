The Problem With Driver Ratings

From Road & Track

Sports-car racing is the only form of professional motorsport where drivers can be too fast for their own good.

David Perel learned this lesson the hard way. The South African was one of the quickest bronze-rated amateurs in European GT competition, and he’d been offered contracts for three paying rides for 2018. Then the FIA informed him that his driver rating had been elevated one level to silver. That changed everything.

“About 10 minutes after that email, all three teams withdrew their offers,” Perel recalls. “In fairness, it was probably right that I was upgraded. But nobody wants to be upgraded, because that means fewer opportunities. It’s very strange.”

Driver ratings are among the most confounding—and controversial—aspects of professional sports-car racing. The FIA categorizes drivers in four classes: platinum, gold, silver, and bronze. Generally speaking, pros are platinum or gold, while amateurs are silver or bronze. By specifying a mix of classes in each car, race series allow “gentleman drivers,” who pay for a seat in the car, to compete more or less equally professional drivers.

Of course, “more or less” doesn’t always cut it in a sport where laps are calculated to the hundredth of a second and unfair advantages are a core principle of success.

“I hate driver ratings,” says Jeff Segal, a gold-level GT driver who holds what he jokingly calls a PhD in driver ratings. “I don’t think they’re necessary. Sports-car racing went a long time without them. I’m a case in point. In a five-year period, I won three championships with an amateur [co-driver] competing against pro-pro teams. Driver ratings are the answer to a question that nobody asked. No matter how hard they try to classify drivers properly, there will always be outliers.”

Driver ratings tend to be more popular with team owners than with drivers, especially if the team’s business model is based on finding a gentleman driver to fund a pro-am operation. “There has to be a system in place,” says Bill Riley, who runs the Mercedes-AMG GTD team funded largely by bronze driver (and new-car megadealer) Ben Keating.

“Is the system perfect? No. But you shouldn’t really complain too much about a problem unless you have a solution. The problem is that there’s a fine line between a professional and an amateur.”

Cross-pollination between amateurs and professionals has long been the norm in endurance racing, where two, three, and sometimes four drivers are assigned to a single car. Naturally, the biggest prizes usually go to factory teams employing pros with a take-no-prisoners approach. But there has always been room for gentleman drivers who pay for their seats, and who might provide the budget for an entire team.

Think of Luigi Chinetti winning Le Mans in 1949 while his car owner, Lord Selsdon, drove a single 72-minute stint. Or Bob Akin, who won the Sebring 12 Hours twice while working as an executive. Well-heeled amateurs like Bruce Leven, Preston Henn, Ted Field, and Gianpiero Moretti continued to win major-league prototype races well into the 1990s by hiring and sharing their cars with big-name professionals. In sports-car racing, manufacturers and sponsors come and go, but gentleman drivers are forever—as long as they’re having fun.

