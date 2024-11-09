ProAssurance Corp (PRA) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Reserve Development Amidst ...

Release Date: November 08, 2024

Positive Points

ProAssurance Corp (NYSE:PRA) reported operating earnings of $17.3 million for the third quarter, reflecting a 99.5% combined ratio for its specialty P&C segment.

The company benefited from 10.5 points of favorable prior accident year reserve development, particularly in its medical professional liability business.

Since 2019, the accident year loss and LAE ratio has improved by more than 20 points due to re-underwriting efforts and renewal premium increases.

ProAssurance Corp (NYSE:PRA) has increased renewal premiums within its NPL lines by over 65% cumulatively since 2018, with strong retention of profitable small to midsized accounts.

Net investment income rose by $5 million or 14%, with new purchase yields in the quarter at 5.2%, significantly higher than the average book yield of 3.6%.

Negative Points

Net written premiums for the specialty P&C segment declined due to the decision to discontinue participation in Lloyd's.

New business was below last year at $8 million, impacted by the company's focus on rate adequacy.

The segment's combined ratio was 111%, indicating challenges in achieving underwriting profitability.

Higher incentive-based compensation costs led to an increase in the expense ratio, despite an overall reduction in headcount.

The company continues to face challenges in the workers' compensation segment due to higher medical loss trends and the need for rate increases.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide details on the improved renewal pricing in the workers' compensation segment? A: Kevin Shuck, a member of the executive leadership team, explained that the rate for the quarter was positive 2.3%, driven by one large renewal. Without that renewal, the rate was minus 0.5%.

Q: Have you noticed any changes in the competitive environment in the physicians' business, particularly from mutual companies? A: Ned Rand, President and CEO, stated that there have been no significant changes in the marketplace in the last quarter.

Q: What is driving the reserve gains in the medical professional liability backbook? A: Ned Rand explained that as claims from older years are closed, they are closing at levels that exceed reserves and expectations, which increases confidence in how the book will mature.

Q: How much of your business is not achieving targeted returns, and is it a broad issue or isolated to specific areas? A: Ned Rand noted that the physician business is performing well, but there are states needing more rate adjustments. The specialty healthcare side requires more rate increases, and the workers' comp space needs rate adjustments due to industry overshooting on loss cost multipliers.

