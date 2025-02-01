Pro-Dex Second Quarter 2025 Earnings: Beats Expectations

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Second Quarter 2025 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$16.8m (up 33% from 2Q 2024).

Net income: US$2.04m (up 308% from 2Q 2024).

Profit margin: 12% (up from 4.0% in 2Q 2024). The increase in margin was driven by higher revenue.

EPS: US$0.63 (up from US$0.14 in 2Q 2024).

NasdaqCM:PDEX Earnings and Revenue Growth February 1st 2025

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Pro-Dex Revenues and Earnings Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 22%. Earnings per share (EPS) also surpassed analyst estimates by 61%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 2.3% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 7.9% growth forecast for the Medical Equipment industry in the US.

Performance of the American Medical Equipment industry.

The company's shares are down 6.6% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It is worth noting though that we have found 1 warning sign for Pro-Dex that you need to take into consideration.

