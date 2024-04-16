Private schools face mass redundancies to cover Labour tax bill

Sir Keir Starmer's looming tax raid has prompted parents to think twice about sending their children to fee-paying schools - Eddie Keogh/Getty Images Europe

Private schools are “being forced” to plan for potential redundancies ahead of Labour’s anticipated 20pc VAT on fees, law firms have warned.

Sir Keir Starmer’s planned tax raid on independent schools has prompted some parents to think twice about sending their children to fee-paying schools – especially in grammar school hotspots.

With Labour leading in the polls and a general election looming, schools are reportedly taking steps to drastically cut costs to cope with dwindling student numbers.

One option being considered is letting staff go to rebalance the books, according to Emma Thompson – partner and head of education at law firm Thackray Williams.

She said: “Our clients [independent schools] are already seeing a decline in student numbers, particularly in areas populated with grammar schools, in anticipation of the likely tax. Parents are expecting it to be passed down the line.

“As a result, we’re seeing schools being forced to consider restructuring and even redundancy, which is particularly difficult as they’re still reeling from the Teachers’ Pension Scheme reforms.

“We’re supporting these clients to mitigate the risks associated with taking such measures, enabling them to future proof their workforce.”

While restructures do not necessarily mean redundancies in every case, Ms Thompson said job losses “are looking possible” when other financial pressures are taken into account alongside Sir Keir’s tax raid.

Employer contributions to the Teachers’ Pension Scheme increased by 5pc, from 23.7pc to 28.7pc, this month. In state schools, teachers’ pensions are funded by taxpayers. But private schools receive no such state funding.

Contribution levels last changed in 2019, when employer rates jumped from 16.5pc to 23.6pc. Pre-2019 changes, 86 schools had left the Teachers’ Pension Scheme. But since 2019, a staggering 346 schools have left the scheme according to the Independent Schools’ Bursars Association.

Last month, one of the UK’s oldest boarding schools – Giggleswick School in North Yorkshire – vowed it would not increase fees if Labour brought in its policy.

Headmaster at the small, rural school, Sam Hart, told The Yorkshire Post: “We are committed to not compromising the quality of our educational offering. However, it will mean restructuring programmes and staff, and unfortunately, reducing bursary support to cover the VAT bill.”

Thackray Williams is not the only law firm to find itself helping clients make sense of potential redundancies. Krissy Scott, head of education at Harrison Clark Rickerbys, said: “We are doing a lot of restructuring work, which sometimes means redundancy.

“This is definitely linked with schools planning for VAT bills. They’re also looking at increasing class sizes and cutting specialist subjects.

“We’re seeing two-form entries drop to one-form entries, as less students come through the doors because well-informed parents are looking at grammar schools rather than independent schools.”

The NASUWT teaching union has warned that its members are at risk of losing their jobs under Labour’s VAT crackdown.

Speaking at the union’s annual conference in Yorkshire, the union’s general secretary Dr Patrick Roach said when independent schools “go to the wall” under Labour’s planned tax, schools will close and members will be “out of a job”.

If schools did not pass on fee increases caused by VAT bills to parents, a fifth of their budgets would need to be cut – according to the Independent Schools Council (ISC).

Simon Nathan, deputy chief executive at the ISC, said: “Around 70pc of any school’s budget will be spent on staff, so any savings elsewhere would be marginal.

“No school would want to make the decision to cut jobs. But, as teaching unions have already warned, there is a risk job losses could be an unintended consequence of Labour’s plans – and there is no guarantee those staff would then take jobs in other schools.

“We would welcome the chance to work with Labour to make sure any proposed education policies do not place jobs at risk.”

The Labour Party was approached for comment.

