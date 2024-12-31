Private school fees rise by more than Labour predicted

Sir Keir Starmer has insisted the tax on private education is ‘the right thing to do’

Private schools across the country will increase their fees on Jan 1 by more than the Government predicted as its VAT raid takes effect, The Telegraph can reveal.

Sir Keir Starmer’s controversial move to apply 20 per cent VAT to private school fees was designed to boost the state sector, with the tax increase set to fund measures including more teachers.

In an impact assessment in October, the Treasury claimed fees would only rise by 10 per cent on average as a result, arguing that many of the country’s 2,600 independent schools would not pass on the full cost to parents.

But a Telegraph analysis of fee changes from 964 private schools in England, Scotland and Wales suggests this claim was wrong.

Around half of those schools are increasing fees by 15 per cent or more, while a fifth – including Eton, which educated Prince William – are hiking fees by the full 20 per cent. The average fee increase was found to be 14 per cent.

Although the policy officially comes into effect on Jan 1, most parents received invoices with the new increased fees weeks ago.

The figures have fuelled further fears about the impact of the policy, which is already expected to see more children pulled from private schools and placed in the state sector than official government estimates predicted.

Critics lined up to condemn the policy on the eve of its implementation, with Laura Trott, the Conservative shadow education secretary, saying: “This rise in VAT will do nothing to help state schools.

“The Labour Government is disrupting thousands of children’s education vindictively in the middle of the school year, and all it will do will add pressure to the education system. It will be pupils, parents and teachers from the state sector that will end up paying the price.”

Nigel Farage, the Reform UK leader, told The Telegraph the policy was “absolutely disgraceful”, adding: “I think it is a tax on aspiration. I think the policy is short-sighted. It will damage children.

“We have so many problems in our education system. Labour are attacking the one part of it which is a success.”

‘Time things done differently’

But Labour Cabinet ministers defended the policy, with Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor, saying: “It’s time things are done differently.

“Ending the VAT break for private schools means an additional £1.7 billion a year that can go towards our state schools, where 94 per cent of this country’s children are educated. That means more teachers, higher standards, and the best chance in life for all our children as we deliver on our Plan for Change.”

Bridget Phillipson, the Education Secretary, said: “High and rising standards cannot just be for families who can afford them, and we must build an education system where every child can achieve and thrive.”

