Private school fees rise by more than Labour predicted

Private schools across the country will increase their fees on Jan 1 by more than the Government predicted as its VAT raid takes effect, The Telegraph can reveal.
Sir Keir Starmer’s controversial move to apply 20 per cent VAT to private school fees was designed to boost the state sector, with the tax increase set to fund measures including more teachers.
In an impact assessment in October, the Treasury claimed fees would only rise by 10 per cent on average as a result, arguing that many of the country’s 2,600 independent schools would not pass on the full cost to parents.
But a Telegraph analysis of fee changes from 964 private schools in England, Scotland and Wales suggests this claim was wrong.
Around half of those schools are increasing fees by 15 per cent or more, while a fifth – including Eton, which educated Prince William – are hiking fees by the full 20 per cent. The average fee increase was found to be 14 per cent.
Although the policy officially comes into effect on Jan 1, most parents received invoices with the new increased fees weeks ago.
The figures have fuelled further fears about the impact of the policy, which is already expected to see more children pulled from private schools and placed in the state sector than official government estimates predicted.
Critics lined up to condemn the policy on the eve of its implementation, with Laura Trott, the Conservative shadow education secretary, saying: “This rise in VAT will do nothing to help state schools.
“The Labour Government is disrupting thousands of children’s education vindictively in the middle of the school year, and all it will do will add pressure to the education system. It will be pupils, parents and teachers from the state sector that will end up paying the price.”
Nigel Farage, the Reform UK leader, told The Telegraph the policy was “absolutely disgraceful”, adding: “I think it is a tax on aspiration. I think the policy is short-sighted. It will damage children.
“We have so many problems in our education system. Labour are attacking the one part of it which is a success.”
‘Time things done differently’
But Labour Cabinet ministers defended the policy, with Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor, saying: “It’s time things are done differently.
“Ending the VAT break for private schools means an additional £1.7 billion a year that can go towards our state schools, where 94 per cent of this country’s children are educated. That means more teachers, higher standards, and the best chance in life for all our children as we deliver on our Plan for Change.”
Bridget Phillipson, the Education Secretary, said: “High and rising standards cannot just be for families who can afford them, and we must build an education system where every child can achieve and thrive.”
The Telegraph analysed the increase in day fees between the autumn and forthcoming spring terms at 964 private schools across Great Britain.
The 14 per cent increase is equivalent to an extra £2,600 a year for day pupil fees, taking them up to an average of £21,800 a year. For boarding pupils, the increase would be worth £6,200 a year, based on the current average annual fees from the Independent Schools Council, which represents 1,200 private schools.
Some of the UK’s most prestigious schools have raised fees by the maximum 20 per cent. At Eton College, boarding fees have increased from £17,583 to £21,100 per term. Since 2022-23, the school’s annualised fees have increased 37 per cent, from £46,296 to £63,300.
Harrow and Marlborough have passed on 15 per cent to parents, putting both schools’ annualised fees at around £60,000 – around 1.7 times the national average household income.
The rises come on top of several years of high increases, driven primarily by inflationary pressures. Telegraph analysis shows that between the 2022-23 academic year and January 2025, average private school fees have increased by 29 per cent.
The Telegraph tracks school fees across mainstream private schools across Great Britain, collecting them before the start of each school year. The analysis only includes those who had given indication of fee changes for January 2025.
It is not the first time government estimates on the impact of the policy have been called into question.
The Treasury had expected 3,000 children in total to leave private schools across the 2024-25 academic year because of the VAT raid.
But an industry survey of private schools revealed that, between June and September alone, some 5,500 pupils had either applied to join a state school or given notice that they would leave come January.
Labour’s decision to end the VAT exemption for private schools was one of a small number of tax increases announced before the general election. Others included more tax being paid by foreigners who buy UK property, and more on wealthy people based overseas.
Each was carefully chosen, with Labour advisers happy that the promises would not cause too much of a political backlash. However, the policies did not raise significant amounts of money relative to the £22 billion “black hole” the party claimed to have inherited from the Tories.
The VAT fees change is estimated to raise £1.7 billion a year. Labour previously said the tax raid would help fund 6,500 “expert” teachers in state schools – equivalent to one new teacher for every three schools – mental health support for pupils and increased work experience and careers advice.
For months, Downing Street insiders have been buoyed by opinion polling showing that most voters back the policy, in part explaining why the Government has stuck to the drive despite fierce criticism from some quarters.
While the VAT change kicks in from Jan 1, Labour’s second change to private school taxation – the ending of business rates relief – will not take effect until April.
After winning office, the Government announced much more substantial tax increases in its first Budget, including a rise in the National Insurance paid by companies worth £25 billion a year. The rises led critics to question why Labour was going ahead with its private school fees change.
Over the weekend, Ms Phillipson insisted that middle-class parents were in favour of the controversial raid.
Sir Keir backed her position on Monday when his official spokesman said ending the tax break and raising money for state school education was the “right thing to do”.
On Tuesday, Julie Robinson, the chief executive of the Independent Schools Council, predicted that an exodus from private schools was coming.
She told The Telegraph: “In enacting this policy, the Government has done wilful damage to education that will have none of the benefits promised by ministers.
“Thousands of children will have their education disrupted due to this unprecedented tax on education, exacerbating the crisis in special educational needs and disabilities support, limiting options for families of faith and imperilling world-class arts education.
“Parents are already opting out in greater numbers than predicted, and more will follow. As schools close and the money promised does not materialise, we hope the Government reflects and reverses their decision, choosing instead to focus on how all schools can work together for the benefit of 100 per cent of the nation’s children.”