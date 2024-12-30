Private equity firms account for 47% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LXRX) ownership, while institutions account for 33%

Key Insights

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals' significant private equity firms ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

61% of the business is held by the top 2 shareholders

Institutions own 33% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that private equity firms own the lion's share in the company with 47% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Institutions, on the other hand, account for 33% of the company's stockholders. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

NasdaqGS:LXRX Ownership Breakdown December 30th 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Lexicon Pharmaceuticals' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqGS:LXRX Earnings and Revenue Growth December 30th 2024

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that Artal Group S.A. is the largest shareholder with 47% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 14% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 3.0% by the third-largest shareholder.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 2 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

