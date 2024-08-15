Private companies who hold 34% of Smart Parking Limited (ASX:SPZ) gained 13%, institutions profited as well

Key Insights

Smart Parking's significant private companies ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

The top 3 shareholders own 51% of the company

Institutional ownership in Smart Parking is 33%

Every investor in Smart Parking Limited (ASX:SPZ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 34% to be precise, is private companies. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

While private companies were the group that reaped the most benefits after last week’s 13% price gain, institutions also received a 33% cut.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Smart Parking.

See our latest analysis for Smart Parking

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Smart Parking?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Smart Parking does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Smart Parking's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Smart Parking. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Finico Pty. Ltd. with 29% of shares outstanding. Microequities Asset Management Pty Limited is the second largest shareholder owning 17% of common stock, and Mutual Trust Pty Ltd, Asset Management Arm holds about 5.5% of the company stock. In addition, we found that Paul Gillespie, the CEO has 1.2% of the shares allocated to their name.

Story continues

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 3 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 51% stake.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Smart Parking

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Smart Parking Limited. It has a market capitalization of just AU$201m, and insiders have AU$8.8m worth of shares, in their own names. This shows at least some alignment, but we usually like to see larger insider holdings. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 27% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Smart Parking. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 34%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important.

I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.