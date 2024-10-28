Private companies account for 54% of Tuan Sing Holdings Limited's (SGX:T24) ownership, while individual investors account for 36%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by private companies in Tuan Sing Holdings indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

Nuri Holdings (S) Pte Ltd. owns 54% of the company

Ownership research, combined with past performance data can help provide a good understanding of opportunities in a stock

A look at the shareholders of Tuan Sing Holdings Limited (SGX:T24) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 54% stake, private companies possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, individual investors make up 36% of the company’s shareholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Tuan Sing Holdings.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Tuan Sing Holdings?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Less than 5% of Tuan Sing Holdings is held by institutional investors. This suggests that some funds have the company in their sights, but many have not yet bought shares in it. So if the company itself can improve over time, we may well see more institutional buyers in the future. When multiple institutional investors want to buy shares, we often see a rising share price. The past revenue trajectory (shown below) can be an indication of future growth, but there are no guarantees.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Tuan Sing Holdings. Nuri Holdings (S) Pte Ltd. is currently the largest shareholder, with 54% of shares outstanding. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. Wee Meng Koh is the second largest shareholder owning 6.1% of common stock, and Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds about 1.7% of the company stock.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Tuan Sing Holdings

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

