Private companies account for 47% of Caledonia Investments Plc's (LON:CLDN) ownership, while institutions account for 33%

Key Insights

Significant control over Caledonia Investments by private companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

A total of 4 investors have a majority stake in the company with 52% ownership

33% of Caledonia Investments is held by Institutions

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 47% stake, private companies possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Meanwhile, institutions make up 33% of the company’s shareholders. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Caledonia Investments, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Caledonia Investments?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Caledonia Investments already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Caledonia Investments' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Caledonia Investments is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Cayzer Trust Company Ltd, with ownership of 36%. With 9.0% and 3.7% of the shares outstanding respectively, Caytrust Finance Company Ltd and Allspring Global Investments, LLC are the second and third largest shareholders.

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 52% of the company is controlled by the top 4 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

