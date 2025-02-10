Private companies account for 35% of COLTENE Holding AG's (VTX:CLTN) ownership, while individual investors account for 31%

Key Insights

COLTENE Holding's significant private companies ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

The top 3 shareholders own 52% of the company

Insiders own 22% of COLTENE Holding

A look at the shareholders of COLTENE Holding AG (VTX:CLTN) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that private companies own the lion's share in the company with 35% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Individual investors, on the other hand, account for 31% of the company's stockholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of COLTENE Holding, beginning with the chart below.

See our latest analysis for COLTENE Holding

SWX:CLTN Ownership Breakdown February 10th 2025

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About COLTENE Holding?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

COLTENE Holding already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of COLTENE Holding, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

SWX:CLTN Earnings and Revenue Growth February 10th 2025

COLTENE Holding is not owned by hedge funds. Huwa Finanz- Und Beteiligungs AG is currently the company's largest shareholder with 22% of shares outstanding. Arthur Zwingenberger is the second largest shareholder owning 17% of common stock, and Ratikon Privatstiftung holds about 12% of the company stock.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 3 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of COLTENE Holding

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Story Continues