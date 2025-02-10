Private companies account for 35% of COLTENE Holding AG's (VTX:CLTN) ownership, while individual investors account for 31%

Key Insights
A look at the shareholders of COLTENE Holding AG (VTX:CLTN) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that private companies own the lion's share in the company with 35% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).
Individual investors, on the other hand, account for 31% of the company's stockholders.
Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of COLTENE Holding, beginning with the chart below.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About COLTENE Holding?
Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.
COLTENE Holding already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of COLTENE Holding, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.
COLTENE Holding is not owned by hedge funds. Huwa Finanz- Und Beteiligungs AG is currently the company's largest shareholder with 22% of shares outstanding. Arthur Zwingenberger is the second largest shareholder owning 17% of common stock, and Ratikon Privatstiftung holds about 12% of the company stock.
After doing some more digging, we found that the top 3 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.
While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.
Insider Ownership Of COLTENE Holding
The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.
Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.
Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of COLTENE Holding AG. Insiders own CHF73m worth of shares in the CHF330m company. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.
General Public Ownership
The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 31% stake in COLTENE Holding. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.
Private Company Ownership
It seems that Private Companies own 35%, of the COLTENE Holding stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.
It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand COLTENE Holding better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with COLTENE Holding , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.
NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.
