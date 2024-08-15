Private Capital's Strategic Moves Highlight Ligand Pharmaceuticals in Q2 2024

Insight into Private Capital (Trades, Portfolio)'s Latest 13F Filing and Key Stock Adjustments

Private Capital (Trades, Portfolio) Management, established by Bruce Sherman in 1986 and now led by CEO Gregg J. Powers, continues to make significant moves in the stock market as evidenced by their latest 13F filing for the second quarter of 2024. The firm, known for its value investing approach, seeks to purchase stocks at a substantial discount to their intrinsic value, while emphasizing thorough research and patience. This strategy has guided their investment decisions, including notable changes in their portfolio this quarter.

New Additions to the Portfolio

During the second quarter of 2024, Private Capital (Trades, Portfolio) expanded its portfolio by adding eight new stocks. Noteworthy among these was Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND), with a purchase of 134,505 shares valued at approximately $11.33 million, making it 1.32% of the total portfolio. Other significant new holdings include Secure Energy Services Inc (SECYF) with 596,520 shares, and Molson Coors Beverage Co (NYSE:TAP) with 18,700 shares, further diversifying the firm's investment spread.

Significant Increases in Existing Positions

Private Capital (Trades, Portfolio) also strategically increased its stakes in 30 existing stocks. The most substantial increase was in PowerFleet Inc (NASDAQ:AIOT), where the firm added 782,977 shares, bringing the total to 6,806,018 shares. This adjustment significantly bolstered the stock's presence in the portfolio. Another notable increase was in Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI), with an additional 282,060 shares now totaling 1,797,572 shares.

Complete Exits from Certain Holdings

The firm decided to exit completely from seven positions in this quarter. This includes selling off all 508,111 shares of CapStar Financial Holdings Inc (CSTR) and all 30,000 shares of iShares Silver Trust (SLV), reflecting a strategic shift in their investment focus.

Story continues

Reductions in Key Positions

Conversely, Private Capital (Trades, Portfolio) reduced its holdings in 61 stocks. Significant reductions include StoneX Group Inc (NASDAQ:SNEX), where the firm cut its stake by 134,372 shares, and KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR), with a reduction of 75,225 shares. These moves are indicative of the firm's dynamic portfolio management strategy, aimed at optimizing investment outcomes.

Portfolio Overview and Sector Allocation

As of the second quarter of 2024, Private Capital (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio comprises 142 stocks with top holdings in diverse sectors such as Financial Services, Healthcare, and Technology. The leading positions include 8.22% in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST), and 6.6% in Harrow Inc (NASDAQ:HROW). The firm's investments are well-spread across most major industries, demonstrating a broad and strategic market engagement.

Private Capital's Strategic Moves Highlight Ligand Pharmaceuticals in Q2 2024

Private Capital's Strategic Moves Highlight Ligand Pharmaceuticals in Q2 2024

Private Capital's Strategic Moves Highlight Ligand Pharmaceuticals in Q2 2024

This detailed analysis of Private Capital (Trades, Portfolio)'s latest 13F filing reveals a calculated approach to portfolio management, aligning with their long-term value investing philosophy. Each move reflects a strategic decision aimed at capitalizing on market conditions and optimizing portfolio performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

