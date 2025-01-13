Pristine 1973 Porsche 911S Targa On Pcarmarket

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Rare 1973 Porsche 911S Targa, meticulously restored by its longtime owner, now offered on PcarMarket—a collector’s dream.

A true testament to craftsmanship and dedication, this 1973 Porsche 911S Targa, owned by the same Porsche technician for 37 years, has emerged as a masterpiece of restoration. Representing the final model year of the original F-Body 911s, this rare gem is one of only 925 units produced. Now available on PcarMarket, this Targa offers enthusiasts and collectors a rare chance to own a piece of Porsche’s legacy.

Originally finished in Sepia Brown, the car now boasts a vibrant red exterior, meticulously refinished after the vehicle was stripped to bare metal during a years-long restoration. Enhancing its sleek profile are a brushed silver Targa bar, tinted glass, round fog lamps, and a stainless-steel rear bumper skirt. A rebuilt Targa top by Dave Bradly of Colorado adds to its factory-authentic appeal, while thoughtful upgrades include a 5-speed manual transmission, replacing the original Sportomatic gearbox.

Inside, the cabin exudes timeless elegance with factory-spec Beige leather upholstery, new carpeting, and reupholstered Sport Seats. Functional air conditioning, a Blaupunkt AM/FM radio, and custom coco mats further elevate comfort and style. The original gauges, fully operational, complement the car’s heritage, and the odometer displays just 57,724 miles—believed to be the true mileage.

The heart of the 911S is its original 2.4-liter flat-six engine, meticulously rebuilt with modern enhancements including fail-safe chain tensioners and an overhauled mechanical fuel injection system. Suspension and braking systems have been fully reconditioned with refinished components, ensuring impeccable drivability.

Accompanied by its original Sportomatic parts, manuals, and a complete toolkit, this Targa offers a turnkey experience. Now on PcarMarket, it invites collectors to acquire a rare and beautifully restored icon of Porsche history.

