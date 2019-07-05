The Priority Embark made me a believer in electric bikes

Twitter More

Priority Embark

$3,599.00

The Good

Durable materials • Powerful motor and batteries

The Bad

The hefty price tag

The Bottom Line

A rugged commuter bike that's worthy of replacing your car in the city.

⚡ Mashable Score 4.5

😎 Cool Factor 5.0

📘Learning Curve 5.0

💪Performance 5.0

💵 Bang for the Buck 3.5

If you spend enough time riding bikes in New York or San Francisco, you'll probably notice a growing trend: electric bikes, otherwise known as "e-bikes," are starting to pop up everywhere.

E-bikes are known for reducing some of the hard work required to ride a traditional bike. They make it much easier to climb hills, pedal against strong gusts of wind, and travel long distances without completely exhausting yourself — or worse — showing up to your final destination a sweaty mess. Read more...

