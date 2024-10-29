Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 18th of December to $0.73. This takes the dividend yield to 3.4%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Principal Financial Group's Projected Earnings Seem Likely To Cover Future Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Based on the last payment, Principal Financial Group was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 83.1% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 31% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Principal Financial Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was $1.12, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $2.88. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.9% a year over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

Principal Financial Group May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Unfortunately, Principal Financial Group's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year. The company has been growing at a pretty soft 0.3% per annum, and is paying out quite a lot of its earnings to shareholders. While this isn't necessarily a negative, it definitely signals that dividend growth could be constrained in the future unless earnings start to pick up again.

Principal Financial Group Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Principal Financial Group is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 10 analysts we track are forecasting for Principal Financial Group for free with public analyst estimates for the company. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

