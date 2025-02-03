Primo Brands Corporation's (NYSE:PRMB) largest shareholders are private companies with 58% ownership, individual investors own 30%

Key Insights

Primo Brands' significant private companies ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

58% of the company is held by a single shareholder (Triton Water Parent Holdings, Lp)

Institutional ownership in Primo Brands is 12%

If you want to know who really controls Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that private companies own the lion's share in the company with 58% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And individual investors on the other hand have a 30% ownership in the company.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Primo Brands.

NYSE:PRMB Ownership Breakdown February 3rd 2025

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Primo Brands?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Primo Brands already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Primo Brands, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NYSE:PRMB Earnings and Revenue Growth February 3rd 2025

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Primo Brands. Our data shows that Triton Water Parent Holdings, Lp is the largest shareholder with 58% of shares outstanding. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 4.0% and 1.6%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Primo Brands

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

