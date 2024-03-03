PriceSmart's (NASDAQ:PSMT) Dividend Will Be $0.58

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) will pay a dividend of $0.58 on the 30th of August. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 1.1%, which is below the industry average.

PriceSmart's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. However, PriceSmart's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 13.9% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 28% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

PriceSmart Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.70 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.92. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 2.8% over that duration. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. PriceSmart has impressed us by growing EPS at 11% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

PriceSmart Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. You can also discover whether shareholders are aligned with insider interests by checking our visualisation of insider shareholdings and trades in PriceSmart stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

